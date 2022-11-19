ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Toddler with rare disorder will enjoy first Thanksgiving at home

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQKqS_0jGLrZQ900

Toddler with rare disorder will enjoy first Thanksgiving at home 00:55

NEW YORK -- A toddler in Westchester who was diagnosed with a rare growth disorder will get to enjoy Thanksgiving for the first time at home with her family.

Thirteen-month-old Ava Grace is enjoying food by mouth for the very first time.

Ava was born prematurely in respiratory distress. Doctors later found out she had an enlarged tongue obstructing her breathing and limiting her ability to eat by mouth.

In February, Ava was admitted to Blythedale Children's Hospital, where she received intensive therapy.

"The services at Blythedale have been instrumental in getting her to this point," Ava's dad said.

"She's a fighter and she really, she's worked for everything. This poor kid has been through so much," Ava's mom said.

Ava is able to eat puréed foods and will enjoy some turkey and mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Widows, children of FDNY members pick out holiday gifts

NEW YORK -- The FDNY took over FAO Schwarz on Sunday for a shopping spree.Dozens of children and their families lined up to pick out gifts for the 41st annual Widows and Children Christmas Party.The event was created to bring holiday cheer to families of New York City firefighters who were tragically lost in the line of duty."In the fire department, we always say we never forget, and we hold true to that because we never forget our families. This is to remind the widows and the children that they're always going to have support from the New York City Fire Department and from the Uniformed Firefighters Association," said event organizer Eric Bischoff.Outside, a fire truck was transformed into Santa's sleigh, where kids got to pose with the Big Man in Red.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Astoria Houses tenants frustrated by recurring heat outages

NEW YORK -- As the cold sticks around for a little while longer, there are some New Yorkers who are being forced to brave the elements inside their own homes.The freezing cold temperatures outside are being felt inside at the Astoria Houses. For Linda Edwards, a lifelong tenant, it's made her bedroom unbearable."I lay here [in the living room] every night and sleep with blankets. Come on, now," she told CBS2's Kevin Rincon.She uses a space heater in her living room to try to cope. Her kitchen is kept warm by her gas range."I turn this oven on. It's 33...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

1,000 frozen turkeys handed out to struggling families in NJ

WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was help for the holidays in Essex County on Friday.There were long lines at an emergency food distribution site set up at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.Volunteers handed out 1,000 frozen turkeys and nonperishable goods to help families struggling with food insecurity because of rising food and energy costs.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
westchesterfamily.com

Enter the Illuminated World of the NYC Winter Lantern Festival

Part of the magic of winter is all about lights, and NYC is no stranger to spectacular, mouth-dropping experiences like the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. We recently visited this illuminated experience at the Queens County Farm location to see the beautiful transformation of the farm into an immersive world of light and play. They also have locations in New York at SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County, depending on your location.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Expectant mom finished N.J. 5K, gave birth the next day

Baby, we were born to run. Amanda Huneke was nine months pregnant on the morning of Oct. 15, when she toed the starting line at the Shore A.C. 5-Kilometer cross country race in Holmdel Park. And the Olympic-level runner from Jackson certainly knew what it feels like to kick. A...
HOLMDEL, NJ
CBS New York

Assignment desk researcher Wanda Prisinzano celebrates 40 years at CBS2

NEW YORK -- A member of the CBS2 family celebrated a special milestone Friday.Wanda Prisinzano, our assignment desk researcher, is celebrating her 40th anniversary at CBS2.Wanda started working here in 1982 as an intern while in college at New York University. She then got hired as a desk assistant and went on to become a researcher."It's been a lot of fun. I've met so many great people along the way. It's still enjoyable, crazy as it is at times, I still enjoy it because every day is different," she said Friday.Wanda still has her rolodex and knows everyone around town.Congratulations, Wanda!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Things to do to get into the holiday spirit this weekend around NYC

NEW YORK -- It's beginning to look a lot like Thanksgiving, and after the feast comes the fun. So get your friends and family ready, as "Things to Do" Editor Rossilynne Culgan shares her list of what to do this weekend.It's time to start finalizing the menu and get the grocery shopping done. But if you're ready to start decorating your home for the holidays, there's a place in Westchester that will transport you all the way to the North Pole. CLICK HERE for more.The next activity will give you some sweet inspiration for your holiday treats at the Museum of New York City. CLICK HERE.Finally, the weather is going to be perfect for sipping hot chocolate by a fire pit at the Winter Village at Governors Island. CLICK HERE.Programming Note: Due to unseasonably warm weather over the past week, the opening of the Ice Rink at the Governors Island Winter Village will be delayed until Saturday, November 20th. Winter Village games, fire pits, and food and drinks will be open beginning Thursday, November 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklandnews.com

Pediatric Physical & Occupational Therapy Opens Larger Facility in Nanuet

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (November 18, 2022) – Pediatric Physical and Occupational Therapy of Hudson Valley, PLLChas moved from New City to 160 East Route 59 in Nanuet. The new facility is significantly larger to help more children and has a state-of-the-art therapy gym with sensory specialty equipment, a rock wall, zip line, trampoline and spider cage.
NANUET, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
NBC New York

3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home

Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy