ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starke County, IN

Comments / 7

Related
95.3 MNC

Deadly crash in LaPorte County

Snowy weather was a factor in a deadly crash in LaPorte County. The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Johnson Road at CR 500 West. A gray 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 65-year-old Michigan City man, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Man dies after heavy police presence

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 57000 block of Keltner Road on Saturday, November 19 at 4:19 p.m. Deputies say 57-year-old Charles Ragland shot his handgun at 49-year-old Steve Ragland after a dispute over a vehicle. Steven Ragland was not hurt.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Fire Damages Hoffman Lake Home and Shed

WARSAW — Fire damaged a home and a nearby shed along Hoffman Lake on Monday morning, Nov. 21. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at 2865 N. Lakeview Drive, Warsaw, on the west side of Hoffman Lake. Firefighters parked two firetrucks in a neighbor’s driveway between the homes...
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

Passenger dies in Elkhart County crash

A Goshen man died in a crash at County Roads 32 and 15 on Wednesday. Police say a car driving south on 15 pulled into the intersection after stopping at the stop sign and was hit by a car driving east on 32. 30-year-old Adam Maxson-Jones was riding in the...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend man, 67, killed in head-on collision on U.S. 20 bypass

A South Bend man was killed in a crash on the U.S. 20 bypass. The collision happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, east of State Road 19. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Elkhart woman was traveling east in the westbound lanes and struck a westbound vehicle driven by 67-year-old Robert Spann of South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

One killed in two vehicle crash on U.S. 20

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person was killed in a two vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 20 Friday night, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 11:06 p.m., deputies were called to the scene just east of State Road 19. According to the investigation, a 2013 Chevrolet passenger car...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Northern Indiana officer and wife adopt infant girl left at baby box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Lane restrictions on Bremen Highway beginning November 21

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane restrictions will be in place on Bremen Highway beginning Monday for concrete road repairs. Restrictions will be in place just south of Dragoon Trail starting at 9 a.m. North- and southbound traffic will be maintained. Left turn restrictions could be in place from Bremen Highway to...
BREMEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two From Silver Lake Face Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

CLAYPOOL — Two people from Silver Lake were arrested after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Jason Anthony Schaefer, 44, 5440 W. High St., Silver Lake, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 3 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
SILVER LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Six Face Charges In Death Of 21-Year-Old Culver Woman

CULVER — Six people were recently charged in connection to the death of a 21-year-old Culver woman. Daniel Martin Compton, 34, 9163 W. 700N, Culver, is charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; involuntary manslaughter, a level 5 felony; strangulation, a level 6 felony; and false informing, a class A misdemeanor.
CULVER, IN
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Three juveniles missing out of South Bend found safe

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — UPDATE: According to South Bend Police, the missing juveniles were found safe early Saturday morning. ----------------- ORIGINAL STORY ------------------- The South Bend Police Department is requesting assistance in the search for three missing juveniles in our city. Police sent out a press release with...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Kait 8

Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Several families in St. Joseph County finalized their adoptions in court on Friday. Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, were part of those families in court. WNDU reports the couple officially adopted a baby who was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby...
MISHAWAKA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy