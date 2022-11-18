Read full article on original website
Related
95.3 MNC
Deadly crash in LaPorte County
Snowy weather was a factor in a deadly crash in LaPorte County. The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Johnson Road at CR 500 West. A gray 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 65-year-old Michigan City man, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.
wkzo.com
Driver crashes into tree while avoiding another accident in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Both weather and road conditions believed to be the cause of a single-vehicle crash in Cass County on Friday, November 18. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on US-12 near Cassopolis Road in Mason Township. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old David Schrader of...
abc57.com
Man dies after heavy police presence
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 57000 block of Keltner Road on Saturday, November 19 at 4:19 p.m. Deputies say 57-year-old Charles Ragland shot his handgun at 49-year-old Steve Ragland after a dispute over a vehicle. Steven Ragland was not hurt.
inkfreenews.com
Fire Damages Hoffman Lake Home and Shed
WARSAW — Fire damaged a home and a nearby shed along Hoffman Lake on Monday morning, Nov. 21. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at 2865 N. Lakeview Drive, Warsaw, on the west side of Hoffman Lake. Firefighters parked two firetrucks in a neighbor’s driveway between the homes...
1 hurt in Cass County when vehicle slides off highway into another already stuck
Inclement weather conditions led to a two-vehicle crash that left a man injured Saturday. Inclement weather conditions led to a two-vehicle crash that left a man injured Saturday.
22 WSBT
Passenger dies in Elkhart County crash
A Goshen man died in a crash at County Roads 32 and 15 on Wednesday. Police say a car driving south on 15 pulled into the intersection after stopping at the stop sign and was hit by a car driving east on 32. 30-year-old Adam Maxson-Jones was riding in the...
Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
A man from Indiana is dead after falling into a manure lagoon at a dairy farm in Jasper County, the local sheriff confirmed.
95.3 MNC
South Bend man, 67, killed in head-on collision on U.S. 20 bypass
A South Bend man was killed in a crash on the U.S. 20 bypass. The collision happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, east of State Road 19. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Elkhart woman was traveling east in the westbound lanes and struck a westbound vehicle driven by 67-year-old Robert Spann of South Bend.
abc57.com
One killed in two vehicle crash on U.S. 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person was killed in a two vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 20 Friday night, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 11:06 p.m., deputies were called to the scene just east of State Road 19. According to the investigation, a 2013 Chevrolet passenger car...
Both sides of I-65 in Indiana closed after two semi rollover crashes
CHICAGO - Traffic is delayed on the north and southbound direction of I-65 near Crown Point, Indiana because of two semi rollover crashes early Friday morning. The northbound lanes are closed between 137th Avenue and US 231. There is heavy traffic from 153rd Avenue. There was a crash in the...
abc57.com
One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
wdrb.com
Northern Indiana officer and wife adopt infant girl left at baby box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday,...
abc57.com
Semi driver accused of striking school bus in Warsaw appears in court Thursday
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - The semi driver accused of driving drunk and hitting a school bus full of students made his first appearance in court on Thursday. Santos requested both a Spanish to English translator and a public defender. His next court appearance is set for Monday, November 21. The...
abc57.com
Lane restrictions on Bremen Highway beginning November 21
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane restrictions will be in place on Bremen Highway beginning Monday for concrete road repairs. Restrictions will be in place just south of Dragoon Trail starting at 9 a.m. North- and southbound traffic will be maintained. Left turn restrictions could be in place from Bremen Highway to...
abc57.com
Indiana Toll Road advises motorists, navigating slick roads and avoiding slide-offs
ELKHART, Ind. --- Winter is here in Michiana, and t’s already time for drivers to be extra cautious while out on the roads. “Yup, it’s here!” says Elkhart resident, Bill Butler about the winter weather. Elkhart residents had a rude awakening this morning, waking up to slick...
inkfreenews.com
Two From Silver Lake Face Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
CLAYPOOL — Two people from Silver Lake were arrested after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Jason Anthony Schaefer, 44, 5440 W. High St., Silver Lake, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 3 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Westbound lanes of Toll Road back open near La Porte Plaza
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road, before the La Porte Plaza westbound, have been reopened.
inkfreenews.com
Six Face Charges In Death Of 21-Year-Old Culver Woman
CULVER — Six people were recently charged in connection to the death of a 21-year-old Culver woman. Daniel Martin Compton, 34, 9163 W. 700N, Culver, is charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; involuntary manslaughter, a level 5 felony; strangulation, a level 6 felony; and false informing, a class A misdemeanor.
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Three juveniles missing out of South Bend found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — UPDATE: According to South Bend Police, the missing juveniles were found safe early Saturday morning. ----------------- ORIGINAL STORY ------------------- The South Bend Police Department is requesting assistance in the search for three missing juveniles in our city. Police sent out a press release with...
Kait 8
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Several families in St. Joseph County finalized their adoptions in court on Friday. Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, were part of those families in court. WNDU reports the couple officially adopted a baby who was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby...
Comments / 7