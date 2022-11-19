Preseason Boys Basketball Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 10 Corona Centennial (California)

Behind Duke commit Jared McCain, the Huskies look to repeat as CIF State Open Division champions

Centennial (Corona, Calif.), which begins the season ranked No. 10 in the SBLive Sports / Sports Illustrated Power 25 preseason boys basketball rankings , seeks to repeat as CIF State Open Division champions.

The Huskies finished with a 33-1 record last season after winning Open Division state championship by defeating Modesto Christian 59-50.

Duke-bound guard Jared McCain, UCLA-bound forward Devin Williams and uncommitted 3-star guard Mike Price form a scary big three for Centennial. Price joined the squad after playing for Sierra Canyon last year but otherwise this is another group with experience together on the court.

Southern California-based photographer Heston Quan recently staged a photo shoot for SBLive Sports with coach Josh Giles and his players.

Centennial is scheduled to tip off the 2022-23 season on Nov. 18 against San Ysidro in San Diego.

All photos by Heston Quan