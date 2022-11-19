ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

Preseason Boys Basketball Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 10 Corona Centennial (California)

By Todd Shurtleff
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpMOT_0jGLqs6T00

Behind Duke commit Jared McCain, the Huskies look to repeat as CIF State Open Division champions

Centennial (Corona, Calif.), which begins the season ranked No. 10 in the SBLive Sports / Sports Illustrated Power 25 preseason boys basketball rankings , seeks to repeat as CIF State Open Division champions.

The Huskies finished with a 33-1 record last season after winning Open Division state championship by defeating Modesto Christian 59-50.

Duke-bound guard Jared McCain, UCLA-bound forward Devin Williams and uncommitted 3-star guard Mike Price form a scary big three for Centennial. Price joined the squad after playing for Sierra Canyon last year but otherwise this is another group with experience together on the court.

Southern California-based photographer Heston Quan recently staged a photo shoot for SBLive Sports with coach Josh Giles and his players.

Centennial is scheduled to tip off the 2022-23 season on Nov. 18 against San Ysidro in San Diego.

All photos by Heston Quan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5Nai_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zP5L_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wiAO9_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06h9uk_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocDDx_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HfpeD_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nS1OB_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a95wB_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LKWM_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFW34_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Bh0A_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjuMK_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGBzO_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJU71_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxYtl_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SzKdq_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U74NS_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPCpb_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdTOy_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9p06_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AhMpr_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyEij_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ap503_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vk2g0_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7tnE_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FyiWO_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRE6l_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O51ca_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vcKBb_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTCby_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZBbn_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aY42w_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dlurb_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkWLX_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TcI9_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMw4c_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ZCQK_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9wr3_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117qKR_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IirDk_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpRGJ_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmDI3_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OsYqe_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZ5zN_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtXFV_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDyKa_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JP3K0_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACcOX_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24oAbu_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1snLsJ_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JI3a0_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWWc6_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YsF1K_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JngQG_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YjL5_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27r0bu_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Bv2b_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278Q5g_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280x40_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aObcP_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZR6LY_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYQHZ_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UBapi_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6tkJ_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SBSn_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9bq3_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36l7KD_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZVdi_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qdmw_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQeXc_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137zow_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MsFW_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6mT5_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDh4l_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21eK9X_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiRQv_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibNuO_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173Dyo_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWybr_0jGLqs6T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nOMdD_0jGLqs6T00

