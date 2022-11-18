Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
Chinese Lions Celebrate Grand Opening of Chi Restaurant Replacing Manganaro’s on 9th Avenue
Hell’s Kitcheners mourning the demise of historic Manganaro’s sub shop will be happy to hear that a new eatery has taken over the West Side space. Chi Restaurant and Bar, a fine-dining Chinese eatery celebrated its grand opening on Saturday — complete with lion dancers. The grand opening, attended by Council member Erik Bottcher and […] The post Chinese Lions Celebrate Grand Opening of Chi Restaurant Replacing Manganaro’s on 9th Avenue appeared first on W42ST.
Big Apple Circus free in NYC on Tuesdays through the end of the year
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The circus is in town and free. The Big Apple Circus will be free on Tuesdays, starting Nov. 29, through the end of the year, they announced Monday. Guinness World Record holder Nik Wallenda is leading the show. He said that he hopes the circus performances can inspire others to chase their […]
12 Exciting Things To Do In Hudson Yards
Table Of Contents Often viewed as “a city within a city,” Hudson Yards boasts impressive architecture, over 100 shops and restaurants, a cultural center, and some of NYC’s most iconic destinations such as Edge and The Vessel. There’s a seemingly endless amount of things to do in the neighborhood, and to help you figure out where to head to first, we’re sharing the best of the neighborhood. Here’s our inside scoop: La Mercerie hosts an absolutely delicious weekend brunch from 10a.m. – 3p.m. where you can indulge on a French twist on all your fav breakfast classics, such as crêpes, Croque Monsieur, and, of course, croissants.
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling Discovery
The homeless epidemic has hit epic proportions lately as rents become increasingly unaffordable on a modest income. However, when it comes to properly identifying the signs of being unhoused, the truth is not as clear-cut as it seems.
westchesterfamily.com
Enter the Illuminated World of the NYC Winter Lantern Festival
Part of the magic of winter is all about lights, and NYC is no stranger to spectacular, mouth-dropping experiences like the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. We recently visited this illuminated experience at the Queens County Farm location to see the beautiful transformation of the farm into an immersive world of light and play. They also have locations in New York at SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County, depending on your location.
Bronx lottery winner: Ticket worth more than $31,000 sold
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in the Bronx bought a ticket worth $31,150 for Sunday’s drawing. The winning Take 5 ticket was bought at Fordham Lucky 7, located at 152 East 188th Street #154. There was also a winning ticket worth $6,444 recently sold at St. Gabriel Pharmacy, located at 18 W. Burnside Avenue in […]
Eater
After a Year-Plus Closure, This Brooklyn Barbecue Joint Is Better Than Ever
Those who love barbecues know that a common fate that befalls them is burning to the ground, smoking not only the meat but the entire premises. It’s happened to so many barbecues I love across the country that I’ve lost count. It happened to our own Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue, which opened on Flatbush Avenue in Prospect Heights early in 2013. It served up long-smoked meats in the Texas style, including exemplary brisket that had lingered in the pit 16 to 18 hours, with a sweet homemade barbecue sauce that you really didn’t need to enjoy the meat, and an amazing beef sausage dotted with jalapenos.
cititour.com
Empire State Building Specials at STATE Grill and Bar
STATE Grill and Bar, at the base of the Empire State Building, is offering lunch and dinner specials for tourist and New Yorkers alike planning a visit to the observation deck. After taking in the iconic views 102 floors up, diners can feast on American classics from Chef Morgan Jarrett’s menu, including several plant-based options.
The 10 best dive bars in New York, according to Yelp
So where can we find the most divine dives in the Empire State?
2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
Trio beats, spews anti-Asian remarks at man in attack over seats on Manhattan subway train
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit is investigating after three people allegedly hurled anti-Asian remarks at a man and a woman aboard a subway train in Manhattan over the weekend, authorities said.
therealdeal.com
Jersey City single-family home sets sales record
As the year nearly comes to a close, another New Jersey record has just been smashed. 55 Mercer Street sold for $4.4 million, the highest price for a single-family home in Jersey City. The previous record holder was 124 Sussex Street, which sold for $4.15 million. Located on a double...
Police: Group harassed, attacked 2 subway riders in Midtown
Detectives say a man and two women demanded a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman gave up their seats.
Thrillist
The Best Brooklyn Bakeries to Order Thanksgiving Pies From
This Thanksgiving, relieve yourself (and your oven) from the tedious burden of baking a holiday pie. This is New York City after all, where kitchen space is limited and dishwashers are few and far between. What the city is replete with, luckily, is independently owned bakeries, each specializing in making gorgeous goodies that are sure to impress.
Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets, New York. Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
‘Lightscape’ returns to Brooklyn Botanic Garden for second season
New York City-based artist Masha Tsimring’s "Light Like Water," a contemporary take on a holiday tree. This year’s show features new works and crowd favorites from last year’s premiere. [ more › ]
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Explains Why New York Hip Hop Has Been 'In Last Place' For Years
Jim Jones has offered an explanation as to why New York City Hip Hop hasn’t been at the forefront when it comes to regional sounds. During a visit to Maino’s Kitchen Talk The Podcast, the Dipset Capo reflected on New York City’s positioning in the rap game and how the attitude of the city has also hurt it as well. According to Jones, New Yorkers have the mentality of always wanting to be the best and not working with others.
Thrillist
Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan
New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
Eater
A Homestyle Trinidadian Spot in Flatbush Expands the Narrative of Caribbean Food
Chef and restaurateur Osei Blackett is breaking up a prevailing narrative of Caribbean food — one that’s dominated by Jamaican classics like jerk chicken or beef patties — with a spotlight on homestyle meals from his native Trinidad and Tobago. With dishes like curries and bhaji (leafy greens in coconut milk) as well as ingredients like coconut, cumin, and cassava that reflect the West African, Indian, and indigenous influences on the cuisine, Ariapita opens at 1197 Flatbush Avenue, near Avenue D, in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Friday, November 18.
