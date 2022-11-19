ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Police: Johnston man abandoned 20 cats, one of which died

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Johnston man is facing charges after he abandoned 20 cats at an apartment. According to court records, James Carr moved out of an apartment and left several cats behind. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa recovered 20 cats. Fifteen were in good health, four...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Man Convicted In Violent Death Of Girlfriend

(Des Moines, IA) An Iowa man faces life without parole for the murder of his girlfriend. A Polk County jury convicted 58-year-old Tony Arterberry of the murder, burglary, and robbery of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard earlier this year. Prosecutors say Howard died after she was violently assaulted and beaten. Arterberry is scheduled to be sentenced on December 21. His attorneys say he plans to appeal the case.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Veggie Can Killer Convicted of Murdering Girlfriend

The gruesome details were recounted this week in the trial for the brutal murder of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard of Des Moines, who prosecutors say was bludgeoned to death by her 58-year-old boyfriend, Tony Arterberry, seen above. The Des Moines Register lays out the scene as described in the trial. The...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man convicted of killing girlfriend

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tony Arterberry was found guilty of first-degree murder, burglary and robbery in the death of Rhonda Howard on May 10. Arterberry will be sentenced on Dec. 21. The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder is life without parole. A separate trial on charges related to Artberry's...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police investigating report of shots fired

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a report of shots fired on the city's south side. It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday night on Southeast 5th Street and Payton Avenue. Police responded to the report of gun fire. No injuries have been reported.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Arrest made in Marion County hit-and-run

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run of a bicyclist in Marion County. The sheriff's office announced on Thursday that Susan Visser has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident. On Oct. 22, a man on his bike was hit...
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Pieper Lewis hearing set for January

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County judge today set a Jan. 18 hearing in the escape case of 18-year-old Pieper Lewis. Lewis did not appear at Friday morning's hearing. She is accused of leaving the Fresh Start Women's Center on Nov. 4, where she was serving probation. Earlier...
POLK COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/19/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 31 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, THREE ACCIDENTS, TWO TRANSPORTS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY CALLS, ONE RESCUE, ONE JUVENILE CALL, ONE RESIDENTIAL ALARM, ONE DOMESTIC, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE VEHICLE INSPECTION, ONE STRANDED BOAT, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Hit and Run Arrest Has Been Made

An arrest has been made in the hit and run accident involving the bicyclist struck in the 1500 block of highway T-15 on October 22. Marion County Deputies have arrested Susan C. Visser of rural Knoxville, Iowa. Visser has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a class D felony.
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Former college professor wants murder interview tossed

DES MOINES, Iowa — A murder case against a former Simpson College professor is now in the hands of the Iowa Supreme Court. The lawyers for Gowun Park want her interviews with the West Des Moines Police thrown out. The defense claims detectives improperly told Park they would protect...
DES MOINES, IA
kttn.com

Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
KCCI.com

City of Des Moines recognizes Transgender Day of Remembrance

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time ever, the city of Des Moines is publicly recognizing Transgender Day of Remembrance. Mayor Frank Cownie signed a proclamation and called for the city's LGBTQ flag to be flown. Iowa Safe Schools and Ryan Companies worked with the city to bring...
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids

(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy