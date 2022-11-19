Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Police: Johnston man abandoned 20 cats, one of which died
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Johnston man is facing charges after he abandoned 20 cats at an apartment. According to court records, James Carr moved out of an apartment and left several cats behind. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa recovered 20 cats. Fifteen were in good health, four...
Iowa Man Convicted In Violent Death Of Girlfriend
(Des Moines, IA) An Iowa man faces life without parole for the murder of his girlfriend. A Polk County jury convicted 58-year-old Tony Arterberry of the murder, burglary, and robbery of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard earlier this year. Prosecutors say Howard died after she was violently assaulted and beaten. Arterberry is scheduled to be sentenced on December 21. His attorneys say he plans to appeal the case.
Iowa Veggie Can Killer Convicted of Murdering Girlfriend
The gruesome details were recounted this week in the trial for the brutal murder of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard of Des Moines, who prosecutors say was bludgeoned to death by her 58-year-old boyfriend, Tony Arterberry, seen above. The Des Moines Register lays out the scene as described in the trial. The...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man convicted of killing girlfriend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tony Arterberry was found guilty of first-degree murder, burglary and robbery in the death of Rhonda Howard on May 10. Arterberry will be sentenced on Dec. 21. The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder is life without parole. A separate trial on charges related to Artberry's...
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigating report of shots fired
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a report of shots fired on the city's south side. It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday night on Southeast 5th Street and Payton Avenue. Police responded to the report of gun fire. No injuries have been reported.
KCCI.com
Des Moines gay bar owner responds to deadly shooting outside LGBTQ Colorado nightclub
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bryan Smith is the owner of Des Moines LGBTQ bar The Blazing Saddle. Smith told KCCI that shock set in Sunday morning as he read about the tragedy at another LGBTQ nightclub — a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that left five dead and at least 25 injured.
KCCI.com
Arrest made in Marion County hit-and-run
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run of a bicyclist in Marion County. The sheriff's office announced on Thursday that Susan Visser has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident. On Oct. 22, a man on his bike was hit...
KCCI.com
Man accused in Des Moines murder is back in custody in Polk County
DES MOINES, Iowa — Salifou Sahr is back in Polk County after being held in a North Dakota jail. Des Moines Police say he was involved in a drug deal that turned deadly. Police claim Sahr and Sam Sando shot and killed Trishay Thompson back in January. Investigators say...
KCCI.com
Pieper Lewis hearing set for January
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County judge today set a Jan. 18 hearing in the escape case of 18-year-old Pieper Lewis. Lewis did not appear at Friday morning's hearing. She is accused of leaving the Fresh Start Women's Center on Nov. 4, where she was serving probation. Earlier...
Iowa man gets 16 years in federal prison for 2021 fatal drug deal
A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting that happened during a drug deal.
KCCI.com
Convicted killer chokes girlfriend months after his release from prison
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A central Iowa man has been arrested again, this time for strangling his girlfriend. Ricky St. John was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday night for domestic abuse assault. St. John also pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after he choked and killed Timothy Neal...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/19/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 31 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, THREE ACCIDENTS, TWO TRANSPORTS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY CALLS, ONE RESCUE, ONE JUVENILE CALL, ONE RESIDENTIAL ALARM, ONE DOMESTIC, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE VEHICLE INSPECTION, ONE STRANDED BOAT, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
kniakrls.com
Hit and Run Arrest Has Been Made
An arrest has been made in the hit and run accident involving the bicyclist struck in the 1500 block of highway T-15 on October 22. Marion County Deputies have arrested Susan C. Visser of rural Knoxville, Iowa. Visser has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a class D felony.
KCCI.com
Former college professor wants murder interview tossed
DES MOINES, Iowa — A murder case against a former Simpson College professor is now in the hands of the Iowa Supreme Court. The lawyers for Gowun Park want her interviews with the West Des Moines Police thrown out. The defense claims detectives improperly told Park they would protect...
KCCI.com
Iowa women look at legal action after airline forgets then damages their electric wheelchairs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowa women say their wheelchairs were damaged or broken after a September flight and now they want to make sure no one else in their position ever has to go through what they did again. Harlee Drury and Heather Reimers, along with their friend...
kttn.com
Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
KCCI.com
City of Des Moines recognizes Transgender Day of Remembrance
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time ever, the city of Des Moines is publicly recognizing Transgender Day of Remembrance. Mayor Frank Cownie signed a proclamation and called for the city's LGBTQ flag to be flown. Iowa Safe Schools and Ryan Companies worked with the city to bring...
KCCI.com
Search for missing man along Highway 17 ends after man walks home
MADRID, Iowa — The search for a missing person off Highway 17, near the Dallas and Polk County line, is over. Authorities tell us the man they were looking for just returned to his home in Sheldahl, in Boone County. Police tell us the man was hunting yesterday when...
kmaland.com
Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids
(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
