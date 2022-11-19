Read full article on original website
Local church gives out 300 coats to children
One local church is doing what it can to make sure area children are bundled up and warm for the upcoming winter cold. Springfield's Restoration City Church gave away 300 coats to the Pioneer Valley Christian Academy for children under the age of 18.
Annual Girls on the Run 5K raises $25,000
Girls on the Run of western Massachusetts is hosting its 5k event Sunday morning in Westfield.
Business Monday ETC: Nov. 21, 2022
As it celebrates its 50th year, the Springfield Technical Community College dental hygiene program received a $12,500 donation for scholarships from Delta Dental, an insurance provider. College president John B. Cook announced the donation in a ceremony on Oct. 26 at the dental clinic and thanked Dennis Haglund, director of...
West Springfield firefighters serve up research funding for MDA
Add a new qualification to the job description for West Springfield Mayor – competitive-level eating—specifically wings. Mayor William Reichelt joined the field of the 2022 West Springfield Fire Department Wing Eating Contest Sunday afternoon, all to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. As members of the International Association of...
Senior Center celebrates 3 centenarians from Southwick, Westfield
SOUTHWICK — The celebration was a century in the making. Last week, the Southwick Senior Center held a triple birthday party for three women who all turned 100 during the past two months.
Springfield vigil remembers 48 people who died in traffic crashes in Hampden County this year
SPRINGFIELD – A 62-year-old Springfield man was killed while riding his bicycle in East Longmeadow. A 69-year-old Northampton bicyclist was struck and killed by a distracted driver. A 34-year-old Chicopee man died while crossing the street, hit by a Springfield man driving 70 mph. “All of these people lost...
Battle of the Badges Holyoke 2022 winner
The Holyoke Police Department has some bragging rights after winning Battle of the Badges 2022. Police Chief David Pratt battled Fire Chief John Kadlewicz, each making their favorite burger and trying to out sell the other at Marcotte Ford in Holyoke.
'Best day of the year': National Adoption Day at Worcester Central District Court
WORCESTER — A courthouse would not normally be on the list of destinations for a family outing, but for 12 families Friday morning, Central District Court was exactly where they wanted to be. National Adoption Day was celebrated in courthouses statewide Friday, and commemorated with 101 adoptions by 85...
Big Daddy’s turkey giveaway in Springfield
Springfield star basketball player Milan Harrison and Co-Owner of Big Daddy's and Owner of pro meats, David Smith partnered up with Dazed Cannabis for a turkey giveaway on Saturday.
Southwick firefighter honored with Badge One
A pinning ceremony was held for a Southwick firefighter who has served the longest within the department.
JCC confirms fire Friday
The Springfield Firefighters have been called to the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. 22News also has a crew there and can confirm that smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building and the rescue squad is also on location.
Phishing account alarms Greenfield over missing child
Greenfield Deputy Police Chief Bill Gordon said the department is getting reports of a missing child in the area, but the Facebook posts originating the reports are fake.
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $400,000
Raquel McDonald Frankson bought the property at 14 Whitten Street, Worcester, from Denise J Davies and Philip A Davies on Nov. 4, 2022, for $400,000 which represents a price per square foot of $265. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 9,375-square-foot lot.
Delivery services see holiday hiring boom while retailers cautious
AGAWAM — Kate Gourde, owner of Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam, feels the busy energy of the holiday shopping season building — especially now that a cold snap has folks thinking of Christmas. “It’s the season of hope, and we all want to enjoy it. We are keeping...
Turkeys available to those in need in Springfield, Chicopee through Monday
More families in Hampden County will get help this year for Thanksgiving. Small business owners and local elected officials are teaming up for a turkey drive in Hampden County.
Westfield Police still searching for Robert Tesini
Information about where Tesini was last seen has been updated by Westfield Police who are still looking for him.
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Springfield School Committee revises service animal policy
SPRINGFIELD — The seven-member School Committee unanimously approved a new service animal policy during its regularly scheduled school committee meeting on Thursday. Melinda Phelps, chief legal counsel for Springfield Public Schools, said the policy was developed “in light of recent and several requests” for service animals from student, staff and members of the public.
Thanksgiving reservations filling fast
Thanksgiving is less than one week away and many people are opting to book restaurant reservations instead of preparing the festive turkey feast themselves.
