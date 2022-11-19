ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Local church gives out 300 coats to children

One local church is doing what it can to make sure area children are bundled up and warm for the upcoming winter cold. Springfield's Restoration City Church gave away 300 coats to the Pioneer Valley Christian Academy for children under the age of 18.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Nov. 21, 2022

As it celebrates its 50th year, the Springfield Technical Community College dental hygiene program received a $12,500 donation for scholarships from Delta Dental, an insurance provider. College president John B. Cook announced the donation in a ceremony on Oct. 26 at the dental clinic and thanked Dennis Haglund, director of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Battle of the Badges Holyoke 2022 winner

The Holyoke Police Department has some bragging rights after winning Battle of the Badges 2022. Police Chief David Pratt battled Fire Chief John Kadlewicz, each making their favorite burger and trying to out sell the other at Marcotte Ford in Holyoke.
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

JCC confirms fire Friday

The Springfield Firefighters have been called to the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. 22News also has a crew there and can confirm that smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building and the rescue squad is also on location.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $400,000

Raquel McDonald Frankson bought the property at 14 Whitten Street, Worcester, from Denise J Davies and Philip A Davies on Nov. 4, 2022, for $400,000 which represents a price per square foot of $265. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 9,375-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Springfield School Committee revises service animal policy

SPRINGFIELD — The seven-member School Committee unanimously approved a new service animal policy during its regularly scheduled school committee meeting on Thursday. Melinda Phelps, chief legal counsel for Springfield Public Schools, said the policy was developed “in light of recent and several requests” for service animals from student, staff and members of the public.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
