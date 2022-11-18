Read full article on original website
Crime Stoppers looking to solve aggravated battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a Springfield Police investigation into an aggravated battery. Officials said the battery happened at a Circle K gas station located at 2461 West Monroe Street. The victim was a man in his 60s who walked with a cane; because […]
khqa.com
Jacksonville woman and teen arrested for home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A woman and a juvenile were arrested in Jacksonville for burglary and home invasion. The Jacksonville Police Department says 21-year-old Jasmine Powell and a 16-year-old juvenile entered an occupied house on Thursday. We're told that while they were in the house the two committed battery...
newschannel20.com
Police seeking information on 2019 cold case death
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department continues to investigate a death from 2019. We're told that 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham, of Streator, was a student at MacMurray College. Around 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, he was found wounded inside his residence at 618 Jordan in Jacksonville. Cunningham...
wlds.com
Police Investigating Early Morning Hit and Run With Stolen Vehicle
Police are investigating a vehicle theft after a hit-and-run crash early this morning. Jacksonville Police responded to the 500 block of South Diamond Street just before 3 am after a caller advised West Central Joint Dispatch that someone had wrecked their daughter’s truck before taking off on foot. According...
wmay.com
Aldermen Unhappy With Mobile Tattoo Parlor
Some Springfield aldermen are complaining about a mobile tattoo parlor that has been setting up operations at different locations around town. Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium had been a brick-and-mortar store, but moved to a mobile operation earlier this year. Mobile tattoo parlors are permitted under state law, but city officials say local rules also apply.
advantagenews.com
Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Alton traffic crash
A Madison County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a traffic crash late Saturday morning in Alton. The accident happened just before noon at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Humbert Road. Further information about the crash, including the other vehicle(s) and any injuries are not known at...
capitolwolf.com
Shot Spotter alert results in 4 arrests
A shot-spotter alert of a single gunshot sent police to the 2100 block of E. Ash on Tuesday. When they arrived officers saw several men walking away from the area. One subject ran away and was taken into custody without incident, and a firearm was recovered. Another firearm was located...
Springfield firefighters respond to garage fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded to a garage fire on South State Street late Friday night. Crews arrived on the scene at around 11:30 p.m. They put the fire under control and reported that the garage was exposed and had damage. After firefighters overhauled and cleared the unit, the scene was turned over to […]
newschannel20.com
Abuse of 3-year-old reported to DCFS week before death
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know that a week before a 3-year-old died, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was made aware of possible abuse. On October 20, police say Ashley Bottoms was breaking up a fight between two juveniles when she threw 3-year-old Hunter...
madisoncountyjournal.com
High-speed chase by Madison PD ends with arrest of Okla. fugitive
MADISON — An Oklahoma fugitive was apprehended after a high-speed chase initiated by Madison Police Wednesday morning ended in Gluckstadt. Madison Police at about 9:45 a.m. received a report of stolen vehicle in the area and a short time later officers observed the stolen 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck traveling west at Highway 463 and Interstate 55.
wmay.com
Woods Ordered Held Without Bond In Fatal Crash
The man charged with first-degree murder in last week’s deadly crash on Interstate 55 has now been ordered held without bond. A Sangamon County judge agreed with prosecutors’ request to deny bail to Shane Jason Woods while he awaits trial on charges that he intentionally drove the wrong way on I-55, crashing into two other vehicles and killing the driver of one of those cars.
Skokie woman killed in I-55 wrong way crash near Springfield; driver charged with 1st degree murder
Lauren Wegner of Skokie was killed in a wrong way crash on I-55 near Springfield on November 8; her parents said she was on her way to see friends.
wmay.com
Court Records: Woods At More Than Twice The Legal Limit For DUI
Court records say the Auburn man who is now facing murder charges in a fatal I-55 crash this month had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit. The order denying bail for Shane Jason Woods indicates his blood-alcohol content was .177. Anything over .08 is considered to be legally intoxicated. The court records also say Woods told an officer who had pulled him over shortly before the crash that he intended to take his own life and that he was “worth more dead than alive.”
wdbr.com
8 SFD vehicles respond to garage fire
A late-night fire last Friday on South State Street brought out 8 fire vehicles to extinguish the flames. When firefighters arrived around 11:30 they found the attached garage on fire. Firefighters checked the home for occupants and found it empty. They then had to force entry to the front and...
Springfield mayor plans to file for re-election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder plans to file for re-election on Monday. According to a press release, Langfelder has worked to protect the city’s workforce, increase community engagement and trust, enable police and firefighters to respond faster, among many other accolades. “When I was elected in 2015, I made the pledge that […]
wlds.com
Grand Jury Indicts Auburn Man with First-Degree Murder in Fatal I-55 Crash
An Auburn man who currently awaits sentencing in Federal Court related to his participation in the January 6th Capitol riot now faces a slew of state charges stemming from the fatal I-55 crash last week. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright is announcing this afternoon that this morning a Sangamon...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 6-12, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Scott McDaniels, 59 of Carlinville, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with a November 6 incident. Melissa Hughes, 47...
wlds.com
SJ-R: Auburn Man Was Stopped By Divernon Police Prior to Fatal I-55 Crash
The State Journal Register is reporting a new detail about a fatal car crash that killed a North Carolina woman on I-55 last week. 44 year old Shane Jason Woods, who faces formal charges possibly later this week in Sangamon County Court. 35 year old Lauren Wegner of Clayton, North...
wlds.com
Murrayville, Woodson Fire Departments Respond to Vehicle Fire Friday Night
A local Fire Chief says he has a greater appreciation for what people feel like when they show up to a call after his personal vehicle caught fire Friday night. Murrayville and Woodson Fire Department crews responded to a call of a vehicle fire west of Murrayville on Prospect Road and assisted one of their own.
wlds.com
Hull Leaving Illini Community Hospital
Blessing Health System is losing another top executive. CEO of Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield Kathy Hull is leaving her position after 12 years at the end of this year. Hull has been in the Blessing Health System for the past 24 years. Hull made her announcement via a video...
