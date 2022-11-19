ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia COVID hospitalizations down 5%

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 464 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 491 (-27) last Friday , according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 462 Friday. That is down 27 from 489 last Friday. That number was 471 the previous Friday and 469 the week before that.

Additionally, more than 440 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 127,259 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 126,818 (+441 patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

Additionally, 22,285 (+53 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

