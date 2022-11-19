RUN GAME (C-) Wisconsin’s run defense is one of the best in the country — No. 16, allowing just 107.6 yards rushing per game — and the Badgers lived up to that Saturday. Nebraska finished the game with just 65 yards rushing, and quarterback Casey Thompson led the charge there with 33 yards on 11 carries. Anthony Grant had 29 yards to lead the running backs, but only having done so on 16 carries to average 1.8 yards per touch.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO