Local community leaders provide free turkeys this Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local community leaders are stepping up to the plate, tackling the challenges of high inflation, but want to support the community. The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Louisiana State Police department of public safety, and the Mirror of Grace outreach were providing free turkey giveaways on Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge libraries ask for sock donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s annual sock donation drive has begun. The 18th annual “Sock It To Me!” is a partnership between the library and Baton Rouge Parents Magazine. The library says socks are the most requested item at homeless shelters. The goal is to have 22,000 new socks donated by the end of the drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Groups seek sock donations for those in need

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has partnered with Baton Rouge Parents Magazine to take sock donations for those in need. The organizations are holding their 18th Annual Sock It to Me Drive between Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Friday, Dec. 16. Socks are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

La. to take national stage during 2023 Rose Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana spirit will be on display for the country to see during the upcoming 2023 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. According to the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the Louisiana float in this year’s parade will feature a riverboat or paddlewheel steamboat decorated with flowers, leaves, and seeds. Float riders will include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport as well as 20 Louisiana queens from across the state.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Saturday marks final day to register to vote online for Dec. 10 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana are running out of time to register to vote for the election on Saturday, Dec. 10. The deadline to register online is Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. The public is urged to visit the website geauxvote.com to register or make changes to your registration.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Nine graduate from Narcotics Diversion Program

District Attorney Ricky Babin is pleased to announce the graduation of nine adult defendants from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney Narcotics Diversion Program last week. These individuals were recognized for their successful completion of the program which was implemented in 2019 to target the needs of non-violent individuals who suffer from drug addiction. This program is funded by the Parish of Ascension and led by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these cases is the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Help feed families in need this holiday season by buying a Coca-Cola Red Bag

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One in seven people are waking up today facing hunger in Louisiana. According to Feeding America, one in five are children facing hunger right now. It’s a sad reality we have here at home -- but it’s why Coca-Cola United, Associated Grocers, and WAFB are helping the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank feed families in need this holiday season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

L.I.V.E. Program sees progress, expanding in future

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s anti-crime group through education starts to see progress in one neighborhood. Less than three months after launching, a new anti-crime group is already seeing results. “We have not had a major violent incident in Zion City in over 200 days because of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Nov. 14-18

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Nov. 14-18. Byron Buie, 18482 Manchac Point Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 66, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault and Illegal Use of Weapons. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge shelters in need of donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As America continues to see the impacts of inflation, Baton Rouge shelters are struggling to meet the same demand for donations. To be specific, St. Vincent de Paul says they help about 1,000 people per day. They’re able to do that with the help of food, clothing, and monetary donations. Items given to the shelter help provide housing and prescriptions for the homeless.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRPHA approved $45M for new housing community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New housing is coming to the North Baton Rouge area. The Louisiana Housing Corporation approves the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority (EBRPHA) for $45 million to build a new living community. This is a part of the “Choice Neighborhood Initiative” which has four...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

White Light Night brings folks together in Mid-city

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mid-city business owners like Garrett Kemp look forward to White Light Night each year. “Bundle up, grab the kids, grab your friends, grab a drink, and have a good time,” Kemp said. For the past 25 years, the event has brought people in Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

