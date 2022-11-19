Read full article on original website
'Tis the season to get warm and coasty! Visit Corpus Christi unveils new marketing, merch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Because nothing says "Merry Tex-Mas" quite like putting a palm tree decoration on your Christmas tree. America Segura and Stephen Guerra from Visit Corpus Christi joined us live to announce their new marketing slogan and give a sneak peek of their new line of holiday gear, clothes and decorations.
City of Corpus Christi opening some warming centers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For anyone looking to stay warm during the cold weather, the city of Corpus Christi is opening some warming centers on Saturday, November 19. The City will open seven warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public. Additionally, food...
City of Corpus Christi offers Limited Utility Assistance Program for seniors, veterans and disabled
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the temperatures in the Coastal Bend decrease, the city of Corpus Christi is now offering a Limited Utility Assistance Program for residents who may be most vulnerable or in need of financial help with their utility bill. The Energy Information Administration is predicting the...
Local businesses invite public for big-time holiday shopping at 'Shop Small Crawl' event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Let's face it: most of us turn into shopaholics over the holidays. Why not turn that power into a force for good by supporting local small businesses at the "Shop Small Crawl?" "Shop Small Crawl" founder Nikki Riojas joined us live to make "small" talk...
'Holly-Days at the Gardens' brings flora, fauna and fun-a to South Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You will get a sentimental feeling when you head over to the Botanical Gardens this December!. Dr. Michael Womack joined us live to discuss what special events the South Texas Botanical Gardens has in store for the next four weeks, the most notable being the 18-foot-tall Christmas tree made out of repurposed plastic bottles.
Local farmer expects business to bloom in cold temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Alice farmer said he faced new obstacles this fall; however, he's looking forward to more cooler days to help his business thrive. A farmer from Alice spoke with 3NEWS and said he's looking forward to seeing his crops thrive again. "That's grasshopper damage right there" If it can be grown it can be eaten and not just by humans.
'Reindeer Run 5k' dashes, dances, prances for children in need
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rudolph's not the only one that will be run-running this December. HOT Z95 Program Director Gino Flores joined us live to give us the rundown for the 11th Annual "Reindeer Run 5k" at Brewster Street Ice House on Dec. 10. The 5k run, as well as the kids' 1k run, will benefit Bikes for Kids, a charity that provides bicycles for children in need.
Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway. This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.
Corpus Christi store owner not worried about inflation ahead of holiday shopping
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a follow up to a report we first told you about about last week showing inflation is causing shoppers to buy less gifts ahead of the holidays. We reached out to a couple shops in the Coastal Bend on what they are planning...
CCPD provides roadway safety tips as holiday season gears up
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend marks one of the busiest travel times of the year, as many are getting an early start to their Thanksgiving break. With inclement weather in town, motorists could see potential dangers as they begin their commutes. CCPD Lt. Michael Pena said that no...
travelawaits.com
12 Experiences You’ll Love In This Quaint Texas Island Town
The small Gulf Coast town of Port Aransas, Texas is truly a hidden gem. Located on Mustang Island near the bustling city of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas is known for its delicious seafood, beautiful beaches, and most of all, its laid-back, friendly vibe. Port Aransas has a way of making you feel at home while offering numerous fun and unique experiences to enjoy.
'Santa comes in a sleigh, and he wears black and gray.' Calaveras Motorcycle Club to host toy drive at Portland Walmart
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once again, the men in black and gray are asking you to help make sure every kid in need gets a visit from the man in red this Christmas. Calavera Americano, president of the Sinton Chapter of the Calaveras Motorcycle Club, joined Barbi Leo's daughter Bella to announce their Christmas Toy Drive that will take place on Dec. 3 and 4 at the Portland Walmart parking lot.
Hungry for culture? Museum of Asian Cultures to host 'Thanksgiving Celebration'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weekend after Thanksgiving is known for feasting on leftover turkey meals and Black Friday deals, but one museum is hoping you'll also be hungry for culture. Richard Hafemeister of the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures joined us live to dish out the details...
Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway returns for in-person distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry will be giving away thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys on Saturday, November 19 as part of the annual Turkey Giveaway. The free public giveaway with have four pick-up locations in the Coastal Bend. The main pickup location returns to...
Starting next month, temporary vehicle tags will look different.
This is the next step for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles as they fight to cut down the production of fake paper license plates.
31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast returns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast kicked off today in Kingsville. The festival gave the community a chance to experience rancher life with delicious food, live music and even a cooking demonstration along with much more. The food as always was a hit, it...
Gulf Coast Credit Union donates $1,500 to Corpus Christi charity group
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf Coast Credit Union has donated $1,500 to Foster Angels of South Texas as part of their 2022 Season of Giving campaign. Gulf Coast wanted to give back to a local charity and Foster Angels of South Texas' mission was one they said they resonated with.
Food truck owners take issue with organization of festivals
A handful of food truck festivals each year in Corpus christi are put on by one man and his company. Some people have raised some issues about how he holds his events.
Bishop CISD gives away Thanksgiving turkeys
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of families are more prepared for Thanksgiving dinner thanks to the help of Bishop CISD. Earlier Thursday at the junior high, school district officials came together for local families to have a great Thanksgiving. They collected money from the community and were able to get 60 turkeys to give away.
Better Business Bureau warns of holiday shopping scams
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Black Friday around the corner, a warning that no matter where you spend your dollars, a little vigilance can go a long way. You can count on seeing three things during the holiday season: Santa, shoppers and scammers. But it’s that last one that can steal more than just your holiday spirit.
