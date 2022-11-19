ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

City of Corpus Christi opening some warming centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For anyone looking to stay warm during the cold weather, the city of Corpus Christi is opening some warming centers on Saturday, November 19. The City will open seven warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public. Additionally, food...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Local farmer expects business to bloom in cold temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Alice farmer said he faced new obstacles this fall; however, he's looking forward to more cooler days to help his business thrive. A farmer from Alice spoke with 3NEWS and said he's looking forward to seeing his crops thrive again. "That's grasshopper damage right there" If it can be grown it can be eaten and not just by humans.
ALICE, TX
KIII 3News

'Reindeer Run 5k' dashes, dances, prances for children in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rudolph's not the only one that will be run-running this December. HOT Z95 Program Director Gino Flores joined us live to give us the rundown for the 11th Annual "Reindeer Run 5k" at Brewster Street Ice House on Dec. 10. The 5k run, as well as the kids' 1k run, will benefit Bikes for Kids, a charity that provides bicycles for children in need.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway. This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
travelawaits.com

12 Experiences You’ll Love In This Quaint Texas Island Town

The small Gulf Coast town of Port Aransas, Texas is truly a hidden gem. Located on Mustang Island near the bustling city of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas is known for its delicious seafood, beautiful beaches, and most of all, its laid-back, friendly vibe. Port Aransas has a way of making you feel at home while offering numerous fun and unique experiences to enjoy.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

'Santa comes in a sleigh, and he wears black and gray.' Calaveras Motorcycle Club to host toy drive at Portland Walmart

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once again, the men in black and gray are asking you to help make sure every kid in need gets a visit from the man in red this Christmas. Calavera Americano, president of the Sinton Chapter of the Calaveras Motorcycle Club, joined Barbi Leo's daughter Bella to announce their Christmas Toy Drive that will take place on Dec. 3 and 4 at the Portland Walmart parking lot.
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast kicked off today in Kingsville. The festival gave the community a chance to experience rancher life with delicious food, live music and even a cooking demonstration along with much more. The food as always was a hit, it...
KINGSVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Bishop CISD gives away Thanksgiving turkeys

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of families are more prepared for Thanksgiving dinner thanks to the help of Bishop CISD. Earlier Thursday at the junior high, school district officials came together for local families to have a great Thanksgiving. They collected money from the community and were able to get 60 turkeys to give away.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Better Business Bureau warns of holiday shopping scams

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Black Friday around the corner, a warning that no matter where you spend your dollars, a little vigilance can go a long way. You can count on seeing three things during the holiday season: Santa, shoppers and scammers. But it’s that last one that can steal more than just your holiday spirit.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
