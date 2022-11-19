ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tall Timber Trail to undergo repairs

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Fiscal Court announced on social media there will be repairs made at Panther Creek Park.

Daviess County Public Works says it will be repairing a section of the Tall Timber Trail which is elevated between the Nature Lair Gazebo and the Train Caboose, starting on November 21.

Panther Creek will shine bright for the Christmas season

The work will continue for two weeks depending on the weather. They will repair the fencing and replace the boards on the walkway similar to the work done on the Sycamore Hill Trail last fall.

More information can be obtained by calling Public Works at 270-685-8456 or the Parks Office at 270-685-6142.

