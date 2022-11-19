Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Sunshine and a chilly breeze Monday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We take snow out of the forecast Monday! Plan on mostly sunny skies with extra clouds across the north. West winds will be chilly from 10 to 20 miles per hour, and the high will be around 34 degrees. Daytime wind chills will hold in the 20s.
wearegreenbay.com
Temperatures getting warmer as we approach Thanksgiving
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight, but this will allow temperatures to be a little bit warmer with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s. Highs will begin to moderate this upcoming week with 40s returning just before Thanksgiving....
Hunters reflect on the opening of deer season
Despite snow, temperatures in the twenties and high winds, hunters flocked to the great outdoors Saturday as gun deer season opened in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin hunters prep for wintery gun deer opener as DNR sees license sales drop since height of pandemic
DEFOREST, Wis. — On Friday night, deer hunters across the state were getting ready to hit the stands for a chilly Wisconsin gun-deer opener Saturday, but according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, while the weather might make it easier to spot deer, expect to see fewer hunters overall. ‘Twas the night before the gun-deer opener, and all through...
Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season Opens, State’s DNR Gives Surprising Update
This morning, Wisconsin’s winter firearm deer hunting season opened, and surprisingly, DNR reported that fewer orange-clad sportsmen and women headed out to their stands than is typical for the state. Right now, the state is seeing snow showers and 20-degree weather, though the wind chill makes it feel like single digits. While Wisconsin natives are no strangers to tough winters, an extra chilly and snowy opening day may keep deer hunters cuddled up under the blankets rather than shivering in the woods.
WSAW
Local bars take on opening day of gun deer season in Wisconsin
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - After a long morning of hunting, nothing hits more than a hot meal and a cold drink. With the countless number of hunters looking to take a break, local bars have stocked up for the big week ahead. “It’s making sure that we have enough eggs...
Cold and snowy conditions to greet Wisconsin deer hunters
MADISON, Wis. - Hunters can expect near-perfect conditions when Wisconsin's annual nine-day gun deer season opens Saturday. Wisconsin Public Radio reported Thursday that temperatures in the 20s and 30s will allow hunters to sit in one area comfortably if they choose and snow-covered ground will make deer more visible and easier to track. The only issue could be wind, which could affect deer movement and make things tougher for hunters, said Jeff Pritzl, state Department of Natural Resources deer program specialist. DNR officials told WPR that they expect to sell about 550,000 licenses this year. The agency sold 564,440 licenses last year. License sales have been trending down for more than 20 years, slipping about 1.5% annually since 2000 as older hunters age out of the sport faster than young people are taking it up. Dwindling participation coupled with aging northern forests - deer prefer younger growth - have translated to fewer deer killed. Hunters took 182,783 deer during last year's nine-day season, down about 7% from 2020. The DNR estimates the deer herd has been increasing since the early 2000s and now stands at more than 1.5 million animals.
Boy, 11, shot in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin, DNR says
MADISON, Wis. – An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in the chest while inside of vehicle during the opening weekend of Wisconsin's deer hunting season.The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it happened Sunday at about 9 a.m. in the Township of Seneca, located about 60 miles north of Wisconsin Dells.Investigators say a 41-year-old man was unloading a firearm in the backseat of the vehicle that the boy was in when it "discharged."The boy was flown to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.It's not clear if the man who was handling the firearm will face criminal charges.
cwbradio.com
New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows
(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
WISN
What you need to know for gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's gun deer season officially starts on Saturday, November 19th and runs through November 27th. According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), as of 10 a.m. on Nov. 18, sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses reached 665,661. Of that total, 310,862 are for gun privileges only.
Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin or Wild West? Deputies help lasso escaped cows
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems the state of Wisconsin has recently turned back the clock and brought out its best Wild West impression as yet another county is lassoing rogue animals. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, early on Friday morning, deputies assisted the Wisconsin State...
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Evers orders U.S., Wisconsin flags to fly half-staff in remembrance of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order for the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on November 21 in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The executive order is in remembrance of...
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,684,100 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,731 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 11th Total. Total Positive Cases1,684,1001,679,080 (+5,020) Fully Vaccinated3,606,512 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster812,264 (13.9%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,73113,700 (+31)
merrillfotonews.com
Lincoln County deer farm confirmed with CWD
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Lincoln County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). The samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa. The positive result came from a five-year-old white-tailed...
wearegreenbay.com
‘I always just wanted to kill somebody’: Man from UP used dating app to meet homicide victims, charged in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Upper Peninsula is accused of going on a crime spree across multiple states and using a dating app to kill a Green Bay man and an Alabama man. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 23-year-old Caleb Anderson...
Disturbing Green Bay stabbing: Suspect accused of taking video with body
The Brown County District Attorney’s Office has filed its criminal complaint on Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, a suspect in the murder of Patrick Ernst, 65, of Green Bay.
Health experts warn hunters about dangerous fungus in Wisconsin woodlands
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Health experts are warning hunters about a fungal infection they could catch while out in Wisconsin’s forests. Blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory fungus that develops when a person inhales spores of Blastomyces dermatitidus. Wisconsin has the highest rates of infection in the United States. 10 to 40 people out of every 100,000 are infected every...
nbc15.com
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of. According to UW Health, blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory infection that can develop when a person breathes in toxic airborne spores, called Blastomyces dermatitidis. The toxic fungus is especially prevalent in northern counties of Wisconsin.
Comments / 0