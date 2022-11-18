Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
Bench options make solid contributions for IU men’s basketball against Miami (OH)
Much has been made of Indiana men’s basketball’s depth this year. And Sunday, some of those players got a crack at bigger roles. Junior guard Trey Galloway missed IU’s 86-56 win over Miami (OH) in Indianapolis because he twisted his knee in the Xavier game on Friday. That made some first-half minutes available, and there was plenty of flexibility as the game became lopsided in the second half.
bgfalconmedia.com
Facing the Falcons Next: No. 6 Bulls take down No. 3 Bobcats
Set 1: 25-23 The Bobcats started the set with an early 10-4 lead over the Bulls, with six kills for the Green and White. From there, Buffalo slowly started to close the gap, the score creeping toward a tie. With a 9-16 score and Bobcats in the lead, Buffalo came to life with a 5-0 run, the score now 14-16. The set continued in this fashion until Buffalo utilized a 6-0 run to take the lead over the Bobcats, the score now 21-19. With both teams taking turns scoring with two-point runs, the Bulls used a 3-1 run (three UB kills) to take the opening set, 25-23.
WISH-TV
IHSAA reprimands Mooresville boys basketball coach
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The executive committee of the Indiana High School Athletic Association has reprimanded the Mooresville boys basketball coach for having contact with student-athletes from another school, the IHSAA said Monday. Coach Shabaz Khaliq was suspended from four limited contact sessions and given an official letter of reprimand,...
insidethehall.com
Video: Travis Steele reacts to loss against Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Miami (OH) coach Travis Steele addressed the media following his team’s 86-56 loss to Indiana on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
eaglecountryonline.com
EC, L'Burg State Bound, Both Chasing Third Title in Program History
Go Trojans and Go Tigers! Bring the trophies home. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - For the first time in the history of the IHSAA Football State Tournament, two teams from Dearborn County will play for respective state championships in the same season. On Friday,...
bgfalconmedia.com
BG Hockey Splits CCHA Series on the Road Against Ferris State
BG hockey split a two-game set against Ferris State over the weekend at Ewigleben Arena. The first game remained scoreless for about the first 14 minutes of the opening frame. Falcon senior Nathan Burke would change that, however, on a beautiful breakaway move, giving Ferris goalie Logan Stein no chance of saving it.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen in favor of potential changes to schedule placement of annual Old Oaken Bucket game
Tom Allen has been in plenty of Old Oaken Bucket games as Indiana’s coach. He talked about potentially changing the date of the annual matchup with Purdue at a press conference on Monday. Allen highlighted the importance of fan attendance at the games and stated that he is definitely...
1017thepoint.com
RHS WARNED IN SAME IHSAA MEETING THAT RESULTED IN KHALIQ SANCTIONS
(Richmond, IN)--Here’s more on the sanctioning of former Richmond High School boys basketball coach and current Mooresville coach Shabaz Khaliq that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. Khaliq was sanctioned and the program was placed on probation for what amounted to recruiting of players from other schools. Those were the same allegations Khaliq faced at Richmond, although he was never penalized. In the same meeting regarding Khaliq, the Richmond High School football team was also warned for playing an academically ineligible player. If Richmond would have won any of the games, they would have had to forfeit. But, that wasn’t an issue. Richmond finished 0-10 and was outscored 518-66 over the season.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s and women’s basketball move up in AP rankings
After a 2-0 week that included a high major road win at Xavier, IU men’s basketball moved up a spot to No. 11 in the new AP top-25 released on Monday. It marks the second time Indiana has moved up a spot after opening the season at No. 13.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue vs. Indiana: What's at stake in the Old Oaken Bucket game?
The Boilermakers helped themselves on Saturday, eking out a narrower-than-expected win — but a win nonetheless — over Northwestern. But they didn’t get the help they needed when Minnesota squandered opportunities late and lost to Iowa. In its quest not only for a share of the Big Ten West title, but a trip to Indianapolis for a league championship date with Ohio State or Michigan, Purdue now has to hope that Nebraska can upset Iowa in Iowa City on Black Friday.
hammerandrails.com
Bucket Game Time Announced
The B1G Network announced Saturday evening that the rivalry matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers will slide into the 3:30pm timeslot. The Boilers will look to make it back to back 8 win regular seasons for the first time since Joe Tiller’s first two seasons in West Lafayette in 1997 and 1998.
peakofohio.com
Browns wins Youth National Championships
Bellefontaine Middle School runner Grace Brown ran in the Coaches Cross Country Youth National Championships in Shelbyville, Indiana on Saturday. Grace ran away with her first victory on the national stage winning the meet in a field of 171 runners. She ran the 4k course in a personal best time...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) game day essentials
No. 12 Indiana (3-0) vs. Miami (Ohio) (1-3) Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000), Indianapolis, Indiana. Television/Stream: BTN (Matt Schumacker, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Indiana 88, No. 289 Miami (OH) 61. Series: Indiana leads 21-3. IU won last meeting 92-77 on Dec. 10, 1994. IU back in Indianapolis. Although...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
cbs4indy.com
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
bgfalconmedia.com
Friends and family gather to celebrate late BGSU student’s life
The community of Bowling Green State University gathered to celebrate the life of the late student David “Ryan” Walker II, at a memorial organized by Morgan Lunsford on Saturday, Nov. 19. Walker was killed in a four-vehicle crash caused by a suspected drunk driver on U.S. 6 near...
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week
ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
wrtv.com
Indianapolis pastor running for mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pastor is now hoping to become the city's next mayor. WRTV has learned Pastor James W. Jackson is running as a Republican. He has filed paperwork and informed his congregation at Fervent Prayer Church Sunday. A formal announcement is expected soon. Jackson joins incumbent Mayor...
Comments / 0