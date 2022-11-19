Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Penn State game time announced
After blowing a 17-point lead and losing at home to Indiana in double overtime on Saturday, Michigan State has put themselves in a position where they have to win their final regular-season game to become bowl-eligible. It will not be easy for Mel Tucker and the Spartans as they will have to travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. On Saturday evening, the game time was announced for next Saturday’s Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Villanova
Villanova made its first appearance at Breslin Center Friday night as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, and the Wildcats nearly came away with their first major win under new head coach Kyle Neptune. The host Spartans saw their 16-point second half lead trimmed to one with less than a minute to play, and Villanova had the ball late with a chance to silence a home crowd that reached deafening levels at different stages.
Michigan State basketball: Jaden Akins leaves Villanova win with apparent injury
EAST LANSING — Jaden Akins backpedaled on defense, landed awkwardly and came up limping. The sophomore guard left No. 25 Michigan State basketball’s 73-71 victory over Villanova on Friday night with an apparent injury to his surgically repaired left foot. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound combo guard underwent surgery Sept....
Everything Greg Schiano after Rutgers' loss to Penn State
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers was on the losing end of a 55-10 decision tonight against No.11 Penn State inside SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights started off with a lot of promise but the wheels fell off quickly as a series of mistakes led to a Nittany Lion onslaught. Following the loss, which dropped Rutgers to 4-7, head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the game and here is a look at everything he had to say.
CBS Sports
Watch Rutgers vs. Penn State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at SHI Stadium. The Nittany Lions won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 19-point advantage in the spread. The Maryland Terrapins...
Parker Washington, No. 11 Penn State’s leading receiver, doesn’t travel to Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Penn State will be without its leading receiver when it faces Rutgers on Saturday. Wide receiver Parker Washington didn’t make the trip to SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., for the Week 12 matchup between the Nittany Lions and the Scarlet Knights, which is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised on Big Ten Network.
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship
Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
vuhoops.com
Villanova’s comeback falls short against Michigan State in 73-71 loss
Michigan State and the rowdy Breslin Center crowd proved to be a bit too much for the short-handed Villanova Wildcats, who made the most out of who they had, despite missing Cam Whitmore and Justin Moore. After a shaky start, the ‘Cats dug deep in the final minutes, giving the...
World Series Loser Wins Big in Economic Impact
The Philadelphia Phillies’ World Series loss was still a big win for the City of Brotherly Love. The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau said last week that the team’s playoff run generated an economic impact of $78 million. The playoff run resulted in $49 million in direct spending...
Corman: 24 years in Pennsylvania Senate a ‘great ride’ full of proud moments
“Thank you all for traveling this road with me.”
Big bruins brought into bear-check stations on first day of Pennsylvania bear hunting season
Donald Simmons, of Halifax, expected to see a deer bound out of the corn field a bit after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, the largest bear his hunting group ever encountered – a 446-pound male – poked it’s head out of the field.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Big turnout expected as Pa. firearms season for black bear set to start
With 1,450 black bears already harvested by hunters in seasons earlier this fall, Pennsylvania’s firearms season on the large mammals opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. The firearms season will continue daily through a half-hour after sunset on Tuesday. Daily hunting hours run from a half-hour before sunrise...
Murphy feeds the pension beast three years running | Sheneman
While speaking to the League of Municipalities earlier this week Gov. Murphy proudly proclaimed that he had made a full contribution to the state pension fund for the third year in a row. Congrats, I guess?. Managing to make a full pension contribution is only an accomplishment when you consider...
New Jersey man charged in $2 million Eagles season ticket scam
CAMDEN, N.J. – A man from Camden County, New Jersey, has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in a fraudulent investment scheme, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Previously, Frank N. Tobolsky, 60, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Noel L. Hillman to one count of wire fraud. Judge Hillman imposed the sentence in Camden federal court. In 2013, Tobolsky raised money from a victim, purportedly for the purpose of lending money to Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holders who owned seat licenses. The seat licenses The post New Jersey man charged in $2 million Eagles season ticket scam appeared first on Shore News Network.
Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?
We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
wrnjradio.com
Winter trout stocking is this Monday and Tuesday
NEW JERSEY – Winter trout stocking will take place on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. New Jersey Fish and Wildlife will stock approximately 4,500 two-year old Rainbow Trout, averaging 14-18 inches in 18 ponds and lakes prior to Thanksgiving. All winter-stocked waters can be fished as soon as they are stocked.
Tables are set for a fresh new start at Nunzio by Chef Michael DeLone
After almost 20 years under the same owner, Nunzio by Chef Michael DeLone has changed hands, and the new chef is making it his own.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. report shows a drop in sales at state liquor stores
The pandemic period of unprecedented home booze consumption in Pennsylvania appears to be over, but that doesn’t mean overall alcohol consumption is down. After record spirit and wine sales at state stores in the 2020-21 fiscal year, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board reported the 2021-22 fiscal year saw retail dollar sales drop 3.4% to $2.12 billion.
What You Need to Know About DUI Law in New Jersey
With Thanksgiving officially kicking off the holiday season in New Jersey and across the nation, this is a perfect opportunity to review what you might not know about drinking and then choosing to drive.
onthewater.com
Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- November 17, 2022
Just when you think the striper fishing can’t get any better, it does. This past start week saw miles of stripers from Sandy Hook down to Manasquan in the surf and off the beaches. Seasoned anglers who’ve witnessed just about everything are saying this is the best they’ve ever seen.
Comments / 0