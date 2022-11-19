ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State vs. Penn State game time announced

After blowing a 17-point lead and losing at home to Indiana in double overtime on Saturday, Michigan State has put themselves in a position where they have to win their final regular-season game to become bowl-eligible. It will not be easy for Mel Tucker and the Spartans as they will have to travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. On Saturday evening, the game time was announced for next Saturday’s Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Villanova

Villanova made its first appearance at Breslin Center Friday night as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, and the Wildcats nearly came away with their first major win under new head coach Kyle Neptune. The host Spartans saw their 16-point second half lead trimmed to one with less than a minute to play, and Villanova had the ball late with a chance to silence a home crowd that reached deafening levels at different stages.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano after Rutgers' loss to Penn State

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers was on the losing end of a 55-10 decision tonight against No.11 Penn State inside SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights started off with a lot of promise but the wheels fell off quickly as a series of mistakes led to a Nittany Lion onslaught. Following the loss, which dropped Rutgers to 4-7, head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the game and here is a look at everything he had to say.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship

Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Big turnout expected as Pa. firearms season for black bear set to start

With 1,450 black bears already harvested by hunters in seasons earlier this fall, Pennsylvania’s firearms season on the large mammals opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. The firearms season will continue daily through a half-hour after sunset on Tuesday. Daily hunting hours run from a half-hour before sunrise...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Murphy feeds the pension beast three years running | Sheneman

While speaking to the League of Municipalities earlier this week Gov. Murphy proudly proclaimed that he had made a full contribution to the state pension fund for the third year in a row. Congrats, I guess?. Managing to make a full pension contribution is only an accomplishment when you consider...
Shore News Network

New Jersey man charged in $2 million Eagles season ticket scam

CAMDEN, N.J. – A man from Camden County, New Jersey, has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in a fraudulent investment scheme, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Previously, Frank N. Tobolsky, 60, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Noel L. Hillman to one count of wire fraud. Judge Hillman imposed the sentence in Camden federal court. In 2013, Tobolsky raised money from a victim, purportedly for the purpose of lending money to Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holders who owned seat licenses. The seat licenses The post New Jersey man charged in $2 million Eagles season ticket scam appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?

We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrnjradio.com

Winter trout stocking is this Monday and Tuesday

NEW JERSEY – Winter trout stocking will take place on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. New Jersey Fish and Wildlife will stock approximately 4,500 two-year old Rainbow Trout, averaging 14-18 inches in 18 ponds and lakes prior to Thanksgiving. All winter-stocked waters can be fished as soon as they are stocked.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. report shows a drop in sales at state liquor stores

The pandemic period of unprecedented home booze consumption in Pennsylvania appears to be over, but that doesn’t mean overall alcohol consumption is down. After record spirit and wine sales at state stores in the 2020-21 fiscal year, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board reported the 2021-22 fiscal year saw retail dollar sales drop 3.4% to $2.12 billion.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
onthewater.com

Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- November 17, 2022

Just when you think the striper fishing can’t get any better, it does. This past start week saw miles of stripers from Sandy Hook down to Manasquan in the surf and off the beaches. Seasoned anglers who’ve witnessed just about everything are saying this is the best they’ve ever seen.
NEW JERSEY STATE

