dotesports.com
All current CS:GO maps: Active duty, competitive maps and more
The undeniable king of tactical FPS on PC, as well as Steam itself, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has retained a massive level of popularity over the years thanks to its iconic maps. Aside from maps designed by Valve themselves, CS:GO will also rotate in community-made maps, with the absolute best of those given the opportunity to remain as permanent additions.
dotesports.com
Valve teases potential new addition to CS:GO’s ‘active duty’ tournament map pool
A familiar site could be returning to the active duty map pool of CS:GO soon, if a tease from the official CS:GO Twitter account today is to be hypothetically taken seriously. The official CS:GO account, which rarely posts outside of game updates and Major coverage, posted to the game’s dedicated community: “Quick, someone reply with a good ‘Anubis’ pun.”
dotesports.com
Warzone 2 streamer gets a nuke—and even they don’t know exactly how they did it
Call of Duty has had a big fall with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and now Warzone 2. Both games have put players’ skills to the test, awarding those who are able to stand above the competition. When Modern Warfare 2 was first released last month, fans got...
ComicBook
Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.
dotesports.com
That didn’t take long: Dr Disrespect is already furious about one ‘awful’ Warzone 2 feature
Warzone 2 has barely been out for more than a day, and Dr Disrespect has already found something he doesn’t like about it—the loot system, or rather, the “loot experience,” as he called it. It soured his excitement almost immediately. “I don’t know what the fuck...
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
ComicBook
Steam May Get Another Epic Games Store Exclusive Soon
The Epic Games Store may be losing another exclusive PC game to Steam in the near future if recent leaks are any indication of what's to come. According to a listing which recently got some interesting behind-the-scenes updates, Auto Chess, one of the games that helped kick off the auto-battler genre, is supposedly going to be coming over the Steam platform. This is one of the games supposedly meant to be a lifetime exclusive on the Epic Games Store, but given that a Steam version has not yet been formally announced, it's unclear why it's supposedly coming to the platform now as opposed to any other time.
Blizzard acknowledges no one's playing support in Overwatch 2, and that's a problem
Heavily skewed queue times are causing player frustration.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free
One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
dotesports.com
Viper lineup makes her unstoppable on Haven, but it might be another VALORANT bug
Viper, one of the more popular controllers in VALORANT, has an ultimate lineup that allows her to spam the spike from a safe position, as discovered by a player last week. The agent isn’t commonly used on Haven considering Brimstone and Astra have multiple smoke abilities to block off lines of sight and other useful utility-based abilities. Viper, on the other hand, is more of a niche controller pick.
Oops, Blizzard accidentally trapped some Overwatch 2 players in Bronze 5 Elo hell
No, it wasn't your imagination, it was a bug.
New Modern Warfare 2 gun can only be unlocked by playing Warzone 2
You'll have to give DMZ a try to get the M13B assault rifle.
dotesports.com
How to complete the Frame Job in DMZ
Al Mazrah is the daunting new stage of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, including Warzone 2 and DMZ. In DMZ, players can finish faction missions to gain progress with specific factions and bag some rewards. Frame Job, the last tier-two mission for the Legion, is one of the requirements for unlocking the Black Mous faction and an important step to progressing in DMZ.
Warzone 2 is locking players out and asking them to buy Modern Warfare 2
Even if they've already bought it.
dotesports.com
How to complete the Data Collection mission in DMZ
Faction missions are key in DMZ if you want to unlock more insured weapon slots, or if you’re just looking for objectives to fill your runs. The Data Collection mission is one of the tier two faction missions for the Legion, and one players will have to complete if they want to continue their path with the faction.
Gamespot
Hearthstone "March Of The Lich King" Card Reveal - Shaman Gets Huge Dudes
Hearthstone's new expansion, March of the Lich King, is introducing a whole new class with the long-awaited appearance of the Death Knight. But as always it's giving the existing classes some new tools, including a set of cards that synergize around Shaman having big big beefy minions to dominate the battlefield into the late game. GameSpot can reveal not one or two but four of those cards, which all look to work together nicely.
dotesports.com
Riot makes changes to junglers’ clear speed in early League preseason PBE build
The jungle position has been a hot-button topic for League of Legends this preseason, with changes coming in droves over the last few days. Earlier this week, after the launch of the revamped jungle, six jungle champions were buffed in a micropatch alongside changes that came to three of the game’s new items.
Somehow there's never been a Battlefield map set in Sweden until now
Battlefield 2042 Season 3 brings the series to developer DICE's home country for the first time.
dotesports.com
Immortals looking to retool LCS roster with former All-Pro ADC for 2023, reports say
After finishing in the bottom half of the LCS regular season standings for multiple League of Legends splits, Immortals is retooling its roster ahead of the 2023 Spring Split by picking up Edward “Tactical” Ra for its starting lineup. The 23-year-old marksman is supposedly in discussions to join...
