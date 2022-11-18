The Epic Games Store may be losing another exclusive PC game to Steam in the near future if recent leaks are any indication of what's to come. According to a listing which recently got some interesting behind-the-scenes updates, Auto Chess, one of the games that helped kick off the auto-battler genre, is supposedly going to be coming over the Steam platform. This is one of the games supposedly meant to be a lifetime exclusive on the Epic Games Store, but given that a Steam version has not yet been formally announced, it's unclear why it's supposedly coming to the platform now as opposed to any other time.

2 DAYS AGO