Georgia State

WALB 10

UGA speaks on how their weather network helps South Ga. farmers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Everyone knows weather and farming are intertwined. That’s why the University of Georgia has been using its weather network to help farmers plant their crops. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the UGA Weather Network’s director to learn more. Ms. Knox, tell us...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dept of Education Releases 2022 CCRPI Reports

The Georgia Department of Education this week released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Under a waiver received from the U.S. Department of Education, the 2022 CCRPI does not include an overall, 0-100 score for schools, districts, or the state, and additional modifications were made to account for data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition

State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
MCDONOUGH, GA
WALB 10

UPDATE: Georgia fixes food stamps issue ahead of Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The state of Georgia has informed Atlanta News First that they were able to update all pending accounts with their benefits before Thanksgiving. We confirmed with a local woman that she received her benefits. ORIGINAL. Many families across Georgia have not received their food...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Throughout this evening clouds will begin to grow in coverage. This is due to a few lifting mechanisms from a weakening shortwave system approaching from the West. Temperatures under this cloudy regime will be in the mid-40s to low 50s across the area Tuesday morning. However, the biggest thing to note will be a chance for a few light showers in areas close to the Florida - Georgia line. Rainfall will not be a widespread thing for the entire day, but the chance is there for all into the afternoon. Daytime highs for Tuesday will be sitting in the low to mid-60s. By mid-week, Wednesday will be drier thanks to a ridge that develops, but highs will stay warm in the 60s. If you really like the 70s then you are in luck for Thanksgiving because highs will climb toward them. We should also remain dry for Thursday, but if you are traveling west of South Georgia you may run into rainfall. Currently, a cold front is set to arrive sometime Friday or Saturday. Ahead of this front, the chance for rain is possible across the Southeastern United States. This will not enter South Georgia until at the earliest on Thursday night or Friday morning. There will be a continuation of rainfall possible through Sunday morning, but will not be consistent throughout any of those days Thursday - Sunday. The other concern revolves around severe weather potential, currently, no words on severe storms but stay tuned for updates. Temperatures will stay warmer before the front passes, so highs will be stuck in the 70s before the 60s return for the weekend. We will see a chance for sunshine to continue into next week with warmer highs returning as early as Monday.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia election results certified

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday certified the results of the general election held earlier this month. The official results of the election are now available on the website of the secretary of state’s office. The certification deadline is Friday and Raffensperger applauded...
GEORGIA STATE
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb 2022 precinct votes in U.S. Senate, Governor’s races

With early voting starting this weekend and continuing into next week for the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, we took a deeper look at the general election results in that race as well as the governor’s race in East Cobb precincts. While some parts of East Cobb have been trending...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WJCL

U.S. Marshals return Georgia man who hid in Jamaica 11 years to avoid child molestation charges

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man on the run for more than a decade on child molestation charges is behind bars after being captured in Jamaica. According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Charles Manord Rainey, 71, was wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation and sexual battery. Warrants were obtained for his arrest back in December 2011.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA

