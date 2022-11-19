Read full article on original website
UGA speaks on how their weather network helps South Ga. farmers
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Everyone knows weather and farming are intertwined. That’s why the University of Georgia has been using its weather network to help farmers plant their crops. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the UGA Weather Network’s director to learn more. Ms. Knox, tell us...
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
Early voting set to begin for Senate runoff election in Lowndes Co.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In less than a week, voters across the Peach State are heading back to the polls. Early voting across Georgia starts in the coming days and elections leaders in Lowndes County are gearing up for another round of early voting. Georgia’s Senate runoff election is on...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Missing in Georgia: Deputies say teenage boy never returned home from school
MANSFIELD, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Deputies in Georgia are asking the public for help to find a missing teenage boy. According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Mason Stokes, 17, never returned home from school on Thursday, November 17. Mason is described as 5 feet 10...
Meet the new president of the Georgia Baptist Convention Josh Saefkow
Georgia Baptists chose Fayetteville Pastor Josh Saefkow as their president in an annual meeting in Augusta on Tuesday. Saefkow, a respected denominational leader who has served in numerous roles in the Georgia Baptist Convention, was elected without opposition. “I want to continue on the foundation that laid here in this...
Georgia Dept of Education Releases 2022 CCRPI Reports
The Georgia Department of Education this week released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Under a waiver received from the U.S. Department of Education, the 2022 CCRPI does not include an overall, 0-100 score for schools, districts, or the state, and additional modifications were made to account for data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
Missing Georgia mom, also wanted by authorities, believed to be in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A mother of two has been reported missing by her family in central Georgia and authorities, who have put out warrants for her on charges including probation violation, believe she could be in metro Atlanta. According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Chelsea Metz was last seen...
Georgia Midterm Runoff: Carr's motion to delay Saturday early voting denied in court
The Court of Appeals has denied Attorney General Chris Carr's emergency motion to delay early in-person voting on Saturday Nov. 26 throughout the state of Georgia. The Attorney General's office filed the motion Monday morning. It was denied by the evening. Just days ago, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas...
2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition
State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
UPDATE: Georgia fixes food stamps issue ahead of Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The state of Georgia has informed Atlanta News First that they were able to update all pending accounts with their benefits before Thanksgiving. We confirmed with a local woman that she received her benefits. ORIGINAL. Many families across Georgia have not received their food...
First Alert Weather
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Throughout this evening clouds will begin to grow in coverage. This is due to a few lifting mechanisms from a weakening shortwave system approaching from the West. Temperatures under this cloudy regime will be in the mid-40s to low 50s across the area Tuesday morning. However, the biggest thing to note will be a chance for a few light showers in areas close to the Florida - Georgia line. Rainfall will not be a widespread thing for the entire day, but the chance is there for all into the afternoon. Daytime highs for Tuesday will be sitting in the low to mid-60s. By mid-week, Wednesday will be drier thanks to a ridge that develops, but highs will stay warm in the 60s. If you really like the 70s then you are in luck for Thanksgiving because highs will climb toward them. We should also remain dry for Thursday, but if you are traveling west of South Georgia you may run into rainfall. Currently, a cold front is set to arrive sometime Friday or Saturday. Ahead of this front, the chance for rain is possible across the Southeastern United States. This will not enter South Georgia until at the earliest on Thursday night or Friday morning. There will be a continuation of rainfall possible through Sunday morning, but will not be consistent throughout any of those days Thursday - Sunday. The other concern revolves around severe weather potential, currently, no words on severe storms but stay tuned for updates. Temperatures will stay warmer before the front passes, so highs will be stuck in the 70s before the 60s return for the weekend. We will see a chance for sunshine to continue into next week with warmer highs returning as early as Monday.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
Georgia election results certified
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday certified the results of the general election held earlier this month. The official results of the election are now available on the website of the secretary of state’s office. The certification deadline is Friday and Raffensperger applauded...
East Cobb 2022 precinct votes in U.S. Senate, Governor’s races
With early voting starting this weekend and continuing into next week for the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, we took a deeper look at the general election results in that race as well as the governor’s race in East Cobb precincts. While some parts of East Cobb have been trending...
Southwest Ga. voters will head back to the polls in December. Here’s what you need to know.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia voters will head back to the polls in December for a runoff election in what remains one of the Peach State’s most watched races from this past election season. On the ballot is Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock facing off against Republican Challenger...
Raphael Warnock has slight edge over Herschel Walker in AARP runoff poll
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the first major public opinion polls in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff has been released, with Raphael Warnock opening up a narrow lead over Republican Herschel Walker. The Nov. 11-17 poll, commissioned by the AARP and conducted by Fabrizio Ward & Impact...
Rev. Raphael Warnock makes stop in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s hometown ahead of runoff election
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — “I represent all of Georgia I go to parts of our states that are largely red parts of our states that are largely blue because my concerns are bigger than that,” said Rev. Raphael Warnock. Raphael Warnock made a stop in Herschel Walker’s hometown of Wrightsville just ahead of the runoff […]
U.S. Marshals return Georgia man who hid in Jamaica 11 years to avoid child molestation charges
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man on the run for more than a decade on child molestation charges is behind bars after being captured in Jamaica. According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Charles Manord Rainey, 71, was wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation and sexual battery. Warrants were obtained for his arrest back in December 2011.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Georgia residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus check of $2,900 per month is coming for Georgia residentsPhoto byPepi Stojanovski/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
