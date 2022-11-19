ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Throughout this evening clouds will begin to grow in coverage. This is due to a few lifting mechanisms from a weakening shortwave system approaching from the West. Temperatures under this cloudy regime will be in the mid-40s to low 50s across the area Tuesday morning. However, the biggest thing to note will be a chance for a few light showers in areas close to the Florida - Georgia line. Rainfall will not be a widespread thing for the entire day, but the chance is there for all into the afternoon. Daytime highs for Tuesday will be sitting in the low to mid-60s. By mid-week, Wednesday will be drier thanks to a ridge that develops, but highs will stay warm in the 60s. If you really like the 70s then you are in luck for Thanksgiving because highs will climb toward them. We should also remain dry for Thursday, but if you are traveling west of South Georgia you may run into rainfall. Currently, a cold front is set to arrive sometime Friday or Saturday. Ahead of this front, the chance for rain is possible across the Southeastern United States. This will not enter South Georgia until at the earliest on Thursday night or Friday morning. There will be a continuation of rainfall possible through Sunday morning, but will not be consistent throughout any of those days Thursday - Sunday. The other concern revolves around severe weather potential, currently, no words on severe storms but stay tuned for updates. Temperatures will stay warmer before the front passes, so highs will be stuck in the 70s before the 60s return for the weekend. We will see a chance for sunshine to continue into next week with warmer highs returning as early as Monday.

