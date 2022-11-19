Read full article on original website
WLBT
Fire breaks out at abandoned warehouse in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out late Saturday evening at an abandoned warehouse off Jefferson Street in Jackson. Jackson firefighters and multiple fire trucks are on the scene battling the large fire. It is unknown what led to the fire at this time. Chief Armon says putting out...
WAPT
Law enforcement responds to fiery crash at Jackson intersection
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders were called to the scene of a fiery car crash. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue in Jackson. A crashed car that appeared to have been on fire was in the middle of the...
Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is dead and six other people were shot over a dice game in Yazoo County on Sunday, November 20. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said calls about the shooting came in around 12:41 a.m. The incident began at what was supposed to be a bonfire at Wells Place […]
Driver in custody after car gets stuck on railroad
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person was taken into custody after they allegedly got their vehicle stuck on railroad tracks in Warren County on Saturday, November 19. Vicksburg Daily News reported frantic 911 calls about the stuck vehicle came in around 6:30 p.m. An older sedan’s front wheels were stuck over the tracks in […]
Water giveaway held in Jackson ahead of Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes and WRBJ 97.7 are helping to get clean water to people. Stokes, State Representative Debra Gibbs and 97.7 staff were handing out water Saturday on Bailey Avenue. The radio station was able to gather more than 100 pallets of water from donations made by other radio […]
Jackson police pick up 2021 murder suspect in New York
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrived back in the city after picking up a wanted murder suspect from New York on Friday, November 18. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers picked up Brock T. Williams Jr. from Oswego, New York, on an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Williams was wanted in connection to […]
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Pearl man
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Joe Causey of Pearl. He was last seen Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. on Oak Ridge Way in Rankin County, driving towards Gulfport or Louisiana. He is described as a Black male, five...
WAPT
Several northeast Jackson streets dealing with flooding from broken water mains
JACKSON, Miss. — Several streets in Northeast Jackson are flooded from water main breaks. Two of the worst damaged areas are on Brecon Drive and on Friar Circle. Trent Winters, one of the residents in the area, said he reported the problem on Thursday. Winters showed photos from inside...
Carjacked grandparent’s vehicle found in Lauderdale County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at school in Jackson was located on Lauderdale County. The suspect ran out from a wooded area east of Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect didn’t display a weapon, but he threatened to use […]
WLBT
Officials say downtown Jackson holding facility could open soon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The downtown misdemeanor holding facility has been a project that’s been in the works for several months now without a specific opening date. After two years without having one in Jackson, Hinds County Board of Supervisors President, Credell Calhoun, said the facility is almost complete.
WAPT
Jackson home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. — A large fire destroyed a house in Jackson early Thursday. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles at about 6 a.m. The fire at the home on Alta Woods Boulevard and Pinecrest Circle was still burning about an hour later. Firefighters were still at...
Capitol police find two shot, killed on Mill Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were shot and killed on Mill Street in Jackson on Thursday, November 17. Reports of a shooting were made just before 9:00 p.m. Capitol police arrived at the scene to find two people dead from gunshot wounds. Authorities with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the incident wasn’t […]
WLBT
EXCLUSIVE: JMAA commissioner resigns after 3 On Your Side investigation revealed he didn’t live in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three weeks after a 3 On Your Side investigation revealed a Jackson airport commissioner didn’t actually live in the capital city, despite a requirement to do so, that public official is stepping down. A spokesperson for the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority board confirmed the resignation...
Jackson residents can now report rundown properties online
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is cracking down on blighted and rundown properties. Residents can now report building code violations on the city’s website, jacksonms.gov. “We’re trying to make code enforcement in the city of Jackson more transparent,” said Robert Brunson, Community Improvement Supervisor. The option will allow those in Jackson to […]
Man arrested for shooting at Claiborne County club
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for shooting at a club in Claiborne County on Saturday, November 12. Claiborne County deputies responded to a call about shots fired at Club Old Skool on Highway 18 around 1:00 a.m. After arriving on the scene, several witnesses were interviewed. Investigators said the victim was […]
Edwards man wanted for drive-by shooting in Bolton
BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Edwards man is wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in Bolton. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies are searching for 21-year-old Gevarian Heard. He is wanted on five counts of aggravated assault and one count of drive-by shooting. According to Jones, the incident happened on Saturday, […]
WLBT
Students from Alabama road-trip to Capital City to assist in water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of teenagers from Alabama took a day trip to the Capital City Saturday and distributed about 15,000 water bottles to those in need. The teens are part of a leadership group in Florence, Alabama called, “The Rescue Me Project.”. They were able to...
vicksburgnews.com
Man reported “not moving” in parking garage found in possession of over an ounce of meth
Vicksburg police arrested a man after finding him “not moving” in his vehicle and found him to be in possession of methamphetamine. On Wednesday, Vicksburg police received a call of a white male in a blue pickup who was “not moving” at the city parking garage.
WAPT
Altercation leads to one woman shot, JPD investigating
Jackson police are investigating an aggravated assault case. According to officials, the dispute occurred Thursday evening in the 100 block of Maple Street. JPD said a female was shot once in the leg by friends during an altercation. The names of the suspect(s) and victim are unknown at this time,...
How pedestrians can avoid fatal car crashes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two years ago, a pedestrian was killed every 81 minutes in a traffic crash on average in the United States. Mississippi had the third-highest fatality rate per 100,000 population, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Last year, Mississippi ranked 6th in the country for improvement. That’s a lot of […]
