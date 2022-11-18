ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wave 3

JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A coach at a Jefferson County middle school was arrested Friday morning. Joseph Willky, 24, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a school employee or volunteer and one count of menacing. He was arrested by JCPS police and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this afternoon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTHR

Operation Football semi-state scores - Nov. 18, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — The state finals in the Indiana high school football playoffs have been set after Friday night's semi-state games. Valparaiso 22, Fort Wayne Snider 21 (F/OT) State championship: Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. Class 4A. New Prairie 10, Kokomo 9. East Central 24, Roncalli 21 (F/OT) State championship:...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Purdue University Student Charged With Killing Roommate Claims Insanity

A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate has filed notice in court that he plans to use an insanity defense. In a motion electronically filed Friday, Ji Min Sha’s attorney, Kyle Cray, requested the court to appoint “two or three competent and disinterested psychiatrists, psychologists or physicians who have expertise in determining competency to examine the Defendant and report to this Court on his competence to stand trial.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
ANDERSON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson provides update on Trey Galloway after Indiana guard didn't play against Miami (Oh.)

Indiana had no trouble with Miami (Oh.) on Sunday, cruising to an 86-56 win in Indianapolis. Mike Woodson’s team is off to a 4-0 start to the 2022-23 season. The Hoosiers, though, were without the services of Trey Galloway against the Redhawks. Galloway was held scoreless through 22 minutes against Xavier on Friday while recording 2 rebounds and 4 assists.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Comeback

Michigan player calls out Indiana’s ‘weirdos’

The Michigan Wolverines will travel to Bloomington, Indiana on March 5 to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. When they do, it’s hard to imagine Michigan star Hunter Dickinson will get a positive welcome to the Hoosier State. During an appearance on the RoundBall Podcast this week, Dickinson had a lot to say about the Hoosiers and their Read more... The post Michigan player calls out Indiana’s ‘weirdos’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

