ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biden bans press from granddaughter’s White House wedding ahead of birthday brunch

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11djp6_0jGLnmEW00

WASHINGTON — It’s their party and they’ll deny if they want to.

President Biden will ban journalists from covering any part of his granddaughter Naomi’s Saturday wedding at the White House — before celebrating his 80th birthday with a Sunday brunch, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Friday.

The administration’s chief spokesperson added the coverage restrictions for the 11 a.m. South Lawn ceremony and evening reception were put in place at the request of Naomi, whose father is scandal-plagued first son Hunter Biden .

“Naomi and Peter [Neal] have asked that their wedding be closed to the media and we are respecting their wishes,” Jean-Pierre said. “This is their wish and we should be thrilled and happy for them in making this really important step in their lives.”

It’s unclear if reporters will be able to attend the brunch marking Biden’s 80th birthday the following day — as he becomes the first president to ever reach that milestone amid increasing questions about his mental acuity.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5zJp_0jGLnmEW00
Naomi reportedly requested that no journalists be at the affair.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5Fi0_0jGLnmEW00
President Biden will ban journalists from covering any part of his granddaughter Naomi's Saturday wedding at the White House.
Instagram

There have been only 18 weddings at the White House — and just five in the past 100 years, according to the White House Historical Association. The most recent one involving a president’s family member was the 1994 wedding of first-brother-in-law Anthony Rodham, though first daughter Jenna Bush Hager held a 2008 reception at the White House one month after getting married in Texas.

Journalists pressed Jean-Pierre to allow at least limited coverage of the event by noting that it’s a break from historical precedent.

“Looking at all of this video and images that we have of Tricia Nixon’s wedding, Alice Roosevelt Longworth’s wedding, [first daughter Lynda Bird Johnson’s] wedding and the historic record that now exists because the press was let in and able to get a glimpse of it — why not just let the press in for a few minutes to have access?” NBC reporter Kristen Welker asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ovpcb_0jGLnmEW00
Biden will turn 80 Sunday and will celebrate with a brunch.

Welker went on to note that “this is a wedding that’s happening here at the people’s house, not at a private residence.”

“I totally understand that. It’s happening at the people’s house. It’s a beautiful moment. It’s a joyous moment,” Jean-Pierre replied.

“It is a family event, it is. And we are going to respect Naomi and Peter’s wishes. This is going to be the wedding of the first lady and the president’s first grandchild, and these are their wishes. They want it to be private and we’re going to respect their wishes. We are going to provide a photo and a statement from the president and the first lady after the wedding. And again, these are their wishes and we’re going to respect that.”

Naomi Biden, 28, is an attorney at the firm Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP. Neal, 25, is also a lawyer and works at the Georgetown University Law Center on National Security.

Naomi Biden and Neal have lived at the White House since August, CNN reported Friday. The first granddaughter previously lived in an apartment building nearby.

The president’s birthday brunch is being organized by first lady Jill Biden, but Jean-Pierre didn’t share information on the venue or who would be attending.

Biden says he intends to run for a second term in 2024 despite already being the oldest-ever president. He would be 86 if he wins reelection and leaves office in 2029.

Comments / 2

Related
The List

Joe Biden Gets Honest About The State Of His Marriage To Jill

President Joe Biden got honest with America by making a speech about democracy on November 2 as violent speeches from the GOP rose after the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. Before Biden's speech, his former press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted: "As we get ready for @POTUS speech tonight was just thinking about a line in his inaugural speech (which was largely about unity) but did have this line 'And, we must reject a culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.'"
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week

The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
VIRGINIA STATE
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
Vogue Magazine

Naomi Biden Wore Ralph Lauren to Marry Peter Neal at the White House

At 11:00 am on Saturday on the South Lawn of the White House, Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President Biden, married Peter Neal in front of approximately 250 guests. “It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself,” said the President and First Lady. “Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year.”
OREGON STATE
nationalinterest.org

Biden: 16 Million Student Borrowers Getting Relief This Week

Despite the temporary suspension placed on the student debt relief program by a federal judge, President Joe Biden said that relief will arrive for 16 million borrowers by the end of the week. Despite Republican-led legal challenges to the student loan forgiveness plan, President Joe Biden on Thursday confirmed that...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The countdown to Hunter's daughter's White House wedding: Maisy Biden gets dress delivered after leaving note for delivery man and staff sets up the aisle ahead of President's granddaughter Naomi tying the knot

Wedding preparations are underway at the White House for a grand event of dancing, dessert and a presidential granddaughter walking down the aisle. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the 19th White House wedding on Saturday for their eldest grandchild Naomi Biden and her fiance Peter Neal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The List

Why Tiffany Trump's Wedding Color Scheme Has Twitter In A Tizzy

Tiffany Trump's wedding photos show the newlywed's lavish marriage celebration that took place on November 12, 2022. The daughter of the famous businessman turned former president Donald Trump married fellow businessman Michael Boulos in Palm Beach, Florida, at Trump's infamous Mar-a-Lago Club, according to People. Tiffany's wedding plans had caught the public's eye long before she walked down the aisle, and it seemed that many parts of her happy day didn't go exactly as she and her family had hoped. With the late-season storm Hurricane Nicole threatening Tiffany's big weekend and the midterm election results surprising the Republican political powerhouse, the Trumps seemingly could not catch a break during Tiffany's romantic milestone.
PALM BEACH, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy