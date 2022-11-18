ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man busted by his apparent girlfriend smooching another woman at a bar

By Andrew Court
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JO8Q5_0jGLnlLn00

It’s a different kind of kiss-cam — and it’s causing controversy on social media.

A video that shows a man being busted by his apparent girlfriend while making out with another woman is going viral on TikTok.

The clip was shared by the popular account @oldrowofficial on Monday and has already clocked up more than 20 million views, sparking fervent debate in its comment section.

The footage — which was purportedly captured in Nashville — begins with the man making out with a woman who is attending a bachelorette party and sports a pink sash over her shoulder.

What initially seems an innocuous make-out session between two tipsy people soon takes a twist as a second woman storms up to the pair and screams in the man’s face.

“He has a girlfriend! Oh my God!” an onlooker yells out, noticing the commotion.

Other drinkers inside the bar are visibly stunned, gasping as the apparent girlfriend continues confronting the man before storming out of the establishment.

@oldrowofficial

Rule 1: Never cheat. Rule 2: If you’re gonna cheat, don’t do it when your s/o’s in the same room as you #college #cheater #rizz #nashville #oldrow #foryou

♬ original sound – Old Row
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2KOg_0jGLnlLn00
The footage — which was purportedly captured in Nashville — begins with the man making out with a woman who is attending a bachelorette party and sports a pink sash over her shoulder.

The bachelor party attendee also appears in shock, returning to her group of gal pals with a dazed look on his face after making out with the taken man.

“Does he have a girlfriend?” one of her friends can be heard asking before she shrugs in reply.

The account @oldrowofficial captioned the clip: “Rule 1: Never cheat. Rule 2: If you’re gonna cheat, don’t do it when your significant other is in the same room as you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQtvU_0jGLnlLn00
Other drinkers inside the bar are visibly stunned, gasping as the apparent girlfriend confronts the man before storming out of the establishment.

While it’s officially unclear whether the man was cheating, many in the comments section say it certainly appeared to be the case — and promptly took him to task.

“Did you see that man?? He doesn’t give a f- -k,” one stated, before another chimed in: “His mullet was a red flag.”

Others took aim at the woman for kissing the seemingly taken man, saying she didn’t appear remorseful for lip-locking with another girls’ boyfriend.

“Y’all need to touch GRASS,” one defender clapped back. “She did nothing wrong. Leave it to this generation to blame the girl and not the guy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8X2u_0jGLnlLn00
Another attendee at the bachelorette party seemed stunned that her pal had just made out with a taken man.

Meanwhile, several viewers didn’t believe either party was in the wrong and that everybody was overreacting.

“It was only a kiss. Chill,” one implored.

But many others disagree, with a separate viewer remarking: “Everything in this video is what’s wrong with dating now days.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tyla

Woman gets partner tattooed on her face after being 'cheated on'

A mother and TikTok user has left viewers baffled after revealing a face tattoo of her partner who allegedly 'cheated' on her. Narally Najm, who says she gets banned from TikTok 'daily', has been keeping fans updated on her life and relationship status after welcoming a son, King, into the world.
Aabha Gopan

"She is a fool" Man badmouths wife to his female coworker

It’s wrong to badmouth a person, especially their spouse, behind their back. A person who does so might unintentionally hurt their spouse and ruin the relationship. This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man badmouths his wife to his female coworker.
Tyla

Man slammed for 'out of line' joke during best man's speech

A best man found himself in hot water after a joke in his speech was judged to be 'out of line'. Of course, being chosen as someone's best man is an honour, but it is also a lot of pressure. It means you're someone's closest and most treasured friend, but...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy