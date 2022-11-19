ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

House Democrats request review of local water utilities

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amid an investigation into the water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city, two congressional Democrats are requesting a review of the federal government’s efforts to maintain local water utilities.

In a letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro on Friday, Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Carolyn Maloney of New York asked for the Government Accountability Office to study efforts by federal agencies to identify wastewater utilities vulnerable to shutdown from disasters.

The request is the latest development in a joint investigation by the House Homeland Security and the Oversight and Reform committees into a crisis that deprived Jackson’s 150,000 residents of running water for several days in late August and early September.

“The Jackson water crisis was a disaster waiting to happen, and it will not be resolved unless we address the confluence of climate change and generational disinvestment in majority-Black cities,” Thompson and Maloney wrote.

Jackson has struggled with water problems for decades. Most of the city lost running water for several days after heavy rainfall exacerbated problems at the city’s main water treatment plant in late August. When that happened, Jackson had already been under a boil-water advisory for a month because health inspectors had found cloudy water that could make people ill.

Thompson’s district includes most of Jackson, and he chairs the Homeland Security Committee. Maloney chairs the Oversight and Reform Committee. They requested the study evaluate how the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Homeland Security are ensuring that water utilities around the country provide clean water.

Maloney and Thompson said the study would help identify where investment might be needed to improve struggling water systems before they fall into disrepair. Over $600 billion is needed for water infrastructure improvements over the next 20 years, according to the EPA.

In addition to identifying vulnerable water utilities, Thompson and Maloney want information about how EPA and DHS prioritize certain utilities to receive assistance from their funding programs and whether these programs incorporate racial equity. The pair of Democrats are set to lose their chairmanships after House Republicans reclaim the majority in the next Congress. Maloney will leave Congress after losing in a Democratic primary election this year.

Adam Comis, a staffer for the Homeland Security Committee, told The Associated Press that he couldn’t speak to whether Republicans support continuing the investigation. But the investigation could still continue with Democrats in the minority, he said.

On Thursday, the Jackson City Council voted to approve a proposed order with the EPA for how the federal government will work with the city to fix its water system. The order will be made public after it is approved by the Department of Justice, which will take about seven business days, according to city officials.

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Democrats demand details on response to new Supreme Court leak allegations

Two Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts on Sunday demanding answers after a New York Times report suggested Justice Samuel Alito discussed the outcome of a 2014 high-profile contraception case before the court released its opinion. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), who...
Reason.com

12 Republicans Support Same-Sex Marriage in Key Senate Vote

A bill that would provide federal protection to same-sex marriages cleared a crucial hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. Twelve Republican senators voted to advance the bill—enough to remove the possibility of a filibuster. The 62–37 vote sets up the Respect for Marriage Act to easily pass the...
UTAH STATE
BBC

Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in an Indiana case that could have national implications for millions of Americans participating in federal safety net programs, pressure is mounting locally for the public health agency at the heart of the legal battle to withdraw the case altogether. Advocates for the elderly, poor […] The post Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Abbott tells Biden he’s 'in violation of US constitution' for failing to secure southern border

(The Center Square) – While Gov. Greg Abbott has yet to issue a formal invasion declaration, on Wednesday he took what many believe was the most significant step toward doing so. Abbott sent a letter to President Joe Biden saying Texas was “escalating” its border security efforts and was invoking “Article I, § 10, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution, thereby enabling the State of Texas to protect its own territory against invasion by the Mexican drug cartels.” ...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Supreme Court could finally fire racialist university bureaucrats

In the Harvard and University of North Carolina affirmative-action cases, the Supreme Court has the opportunity to end our system of racial spoils in higher-education admissions. Indeed, recent arguments showed that a clear majority of justices are uneasy at best with the blatant use of racial preferences that especially harm Asian-American applicants.
The Associated Press

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy