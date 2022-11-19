ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Injured reliever Tyler Kinley gets $6.25M deal from Rockies

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
DENVER (AP) — Right-hander Tyler Kinley and the Colorado Rockies agreed Friday to a $6.25 million, three-year contract, a deal that could increase to $9.25 million if he becomes the team’s closer when he returns from elbow surgery.

Kinley gets $1.2 million next year and $1.3 million in 2024, which would have been his last year before free-agent eligibility. He has a $3 million salary in 2025, and the Rockies have a $5 million team option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout.

His 2025 salary and the 2026 option price can increase by $1.5 million each for games finished in the previous season: $500,000 each for 20, 25 and 30.

Kinley became a setup man for closer Daniel Bard this season, compiling a 0.75 ERA while striking out 27 and walking six in 24 innings. He didn’t pitch after June 8 when an MRI revealed a torn flexor tendon in his pitching elbow. He had surgery in July with Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister, and is expected to miss a significant part of 2023.

Kinley is 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA in parts of five major league seasons with Minnesota (2018), Miami (2018-19) and Colorado (2020-22).

Colorado also claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 33-year-old Suter went 5-3 with a 3.78 ERA in 54 appearances this past season. He struck out 53 and walked 22 in 66 2/3 innings.

Suter had spent his entire big league career with Milwaukee, making his debut in 2016. He was the longest-tenured Brewer and had served as the team’s player representative.

Suter owns a 36-19 record and 3.51 ERA in 196 career appearances, including 39 starts. He has 338 strikeouts and 98 walks in 394 2/3 innings.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

