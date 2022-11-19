Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)?
VFH - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs also provide investors access...
Zacks.com
Is Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)?
IYE - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 21st
KNBE - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days. KnowBe4, Inc. Price and Consensus.
Zacks.com
Down 67.7% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Clovis (CLVS)
CLVS - Free Report) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 67.7% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
Zacks.com
Is Ducommun (DCO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Is Trivago (TRVG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Is Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
PRF - Free Report) debuted on 12/19/2005, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Zacks.com
The Investment Case for Tesla (TSLA): Buy the Latest Dip?
TSLA - Free Report) has been one of the most amazing growth stocks since its market debut in 2010, outperforming major tech titans and auto giants. While the electric vehicle (EV) bigwig had its share of ups and downs, it generated mind-boggling returns for patient investors. Indeed, its pricey valuation...
Zacks.com
Should iShares Russell MidCap ETF (IWR) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IWR - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $27.96 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Should You Buy Arrow Financial (AROW) After Golden Cross?
AROW - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. AROW recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish...
Zacks.com
5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
Zacks.com
HOG or FOXF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
HOG - Free Report) and Fox Factory Holding (. FOXF - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing...
Zacks.com
Is Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) a Strong ETF Right Now?
EQAL - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
Zacks.com
Is GP Strategies (GPX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of GP Strategies , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
Is California Bank of Commerce (CALB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
CALB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question. California Bank of Commerce is one of 886 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Fight Macro Challenges
While recent inflation data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep raising interest rates until inflation comes down reasonably. Also, the Fed is trying to reassure the markets that it would slacken its stringent policy measures to avoid a hard landing, but investors are concerned that higher rates will lead to a recession in the next six-nine months.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Watts Water (WTS) Seems an Attractive Investment
WTS - Free Report) is a stock that investors may consider adding to their portfolio to combat the volatile market environment and gain from its upside potential. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks.com
Is Tecnoglass (TGLS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
TGLS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
LKFN - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
Comments / 0