Newtown-Harris to postpone classes on Tuesday, November 22 to honor Carolyn Reger
Newtown-Harris R-III will postpone classes on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in order to honor the memory of a long-time, beloved member of the community. Carolyn Reger passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 22, at the Newtown Christian Church in Newtown, Missouri. A visitation is scheduled on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri.
Dispensary owners excited about recreational marijuana in Missouri
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri and Maryland are becoming the 20th and 21st states to legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana. In Missouri, medical marijuana was originally legalized in 2018. Even though the state passed recreational use, a lot of northeast Missouri counties voted no on the amendment. Leaders...
Central Methodist University Chorale visits Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A chorale group paid a visit to Kirksville. The Central Methodist University Chorale performed at the First United Methodist Church on Saturday. The singers are currently on their 2022 fall chamber chorale tour, visiting different Methodist churches. According to Central Methodist University Director of Choral Activities...
Robert 'Gene' Webber, 88, of Keytesville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Robert “Gene” Webber, 88, of Keytesville, Missouri, passed away at the Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick, Missouri, on Monday, November 14, 2022. He had been a resident there briefly. Robert Eugene Webber was born in Unionville, Missouri, on January 10, 1934, the son of Arthur and Nellie...
Top winners announced in Chillicothe Holiday Parade
The Grand Marshal winner at the Chillicothe Chamber Holiday Parade on Saturday was Boy Scout Troop 120. Placing first in the float divisions were Cornerstone Church among youth, Chemically Dependent Salon among businesses and organizations, and Bishop Hogan Memorial School among non-profits. Tri-County was first in the band division. There...
Andy Hume, 70, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Andy Hume, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away quietly but unexpectedly at his home on November 15, 2022. John Andrew ("Andy") was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on December 3rd, 1951, the son of Murl and Nellie (Hayes) Hume. Other than brief times in other locations, Andy lived most of his life in and around Unionville, Missouri. He graduated 8th grade from Lemons School and was a graduate of UHS, class of 1969.
Paris High School football to make the move to 8-man
PARIS, Mo. — Heartland football schedules will look a little different next year as Paris High School announced they are officially moving to 8-man football for the 2023-2024 season. Paris, who finished 1-9 this year, will be partnering with the Central River Conference and will play in a seven-team...
Ramp closures planned Sunday on Highway 36 in Chillicothe
Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close three ramps on U.S. Route 36 at U.S. Route 65 in Livingston County on Sunday, Nov. 20. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp. The contractor originally planned to...
Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County
A freight train hit a truck pulling an oversize load on a track in Paris, Missouri, on Thursday. The post Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Helpful tips to save money when heating your home this winter
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and OTTUMWA, Iowa — It's no secret it can get quite cold during the winter in the Heartland. With the area already experiencing chilly conditions, some may be wondering how they can save a few dollars heating their homes. There are some things you can do to...
Christmas in Novinger returns to the Heartland
NOVINGER, Mo. — The holiday season started early in Novinger on Saturday. Christmas in Novinger is an event that takes place before Thanksgiving and brings over 120 vendors to the area to celebrate the holiday season. "Drawing a lot of vendors from outside the area," said Glenna Daniels Young,...
Adair County car theft suspect now charged with stealing car in Knox County
KNOX CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man already charged with stealing two cars in Adair County is now charged with stealing one in Knox County. Dakota Berry, 24, of Kirksville, faces three charges related to a car stolen from Knox City earlier this month. In this latest case,...
Trenton Fire Department responds to house fire on Little Woods Drive
The Trenton Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3917 Little Woods Drive Thursday night, November 17th. Trenton Fire Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reports light smoke was visible from the outside when firefighters arrived at the house owned by David and Lindsay Ortega. The fire was located in the basement-level utility room, and a water can extinguisher was used to put out the fire.
Macon man wanted by Livingston County Sheriff's Office
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff's Office seeks a Macon man on their most wanted list for alleged probation violations. Court records indicate Tuesday a warrant was issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Joshua Knouse for a felony failure to appear violation regarding alleged probation violations listed as possession of a machete, knives and drug paraphernalia.
Train crashes with tractor trailer hauling 196 ft. silo tank, NTSB responding to investigate
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. – Just before noon on Thursday, November 17, 2022 reports of a tractor trailer being struck by a freight train near Paris, Mo. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B report that no one was injured as the tractor trailer was hauling a 196ft silo tank that failed to clear the tracks as the approaching freight train slammed...
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
Milan man crashes on Infirmary Road, accused of DWI
The Highway Patrol reports a Milan man sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned in Sullivan County in the early morning hours of November 19th. He was also arrested. A private vehicle took 64-year-old William Saverino to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital of Milan. The SUV...
