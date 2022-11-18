ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Shorthanded Raptors Look to Upset Hawks: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Storylines

By All Raptors Staff
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9SUI_0jGLnDXD00

The shorthanded Toronto Raptors will face Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday: Where to watch, injury reports, game odds, and storylines

Things are starting to get pretty ugly for the Toronto Raptors who will head to Atlanta with just nine or 10 players Saturday evening to take on the Hawks at 6 p.m. ET.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will air the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Southeast and 92.9 The Game will broadcast in Atlanta.

What to Watch For

  • Toronto will once again be relying on Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, and O.G. Anunoby to carry the bulk of the offensive workload with so many injuries throughout the roster. Anunoby, in particular, has done a stellar job as of late, but consistency at the highest level is always a lot to ask for.
  • Trae Young has given VanVleet and the Raptors trouble in the past, especially when VanVleet isn't 100% healthy. VanVleet said he wasn't quite back to full strength on Wednesday as he continues to battle a non-COVID illness. Toronto can't afford him being a step slow as he chases around Young all night.
  • Expect heavy minutes from Juancho Hernangomez and Malachi Flynn on Saturday, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. It's an opportunity for both role players to prove they deserve a bigger role in the rotation down the road.

Injury Reports

Toronto will be without Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Gary Trent Jr., Chris Boucher, and Otto Porter Jr.

Atlanta has ruled out Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +5 point underdogs with a 37% implied win probability. The total for the game is 224.5

Further Reading

O.G. Anunoby discusses his improved offense, why he hasn't seen Hustle & jokes about Kyle Lowry

Scottie Barnes discusses shooting slump & Fred VanVleet pumps confidence into 2nd year star

Scottie Barnes breaks out of funk while O.G. Anunoby leads Raptors to victory over Heat

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving was playing again. Ben Simmons was playing like an All-Star again. The Brooklyn Nets, who rarely get to enjoy normalcy for too long, could savor a night Sunday when things actually looked like they drew them up. “It’s always nice to just focus on the game,” Kevin Durant said. Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115 on Sunday night.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Fans React To Cavs’ Win Over Hornets

The Cleveland Cavaliers took a five-game losing streak into Friday’s contest versus the Charlotte Hornets, and for a little while, it looked like the slide was going to continue. The Cavs had built a sizeable lead early on and maintained it late into the fourth quarter when Charlotte went...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Key Points: Behind AJ Griffin’s Game Winner, Hawks beat Raptors in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks won a close one at the buzzer in Atlanta against the Toronto Raptors. The Hawks executed a magnificent inbounds play to win the game. Trae Young made the great go-ahead pass to Hawks’ Rookie AJ Griffin and he made the game-winning layup. Griffin had the smarts to get behind the defense as the inbounds play was being made. Griffin spoke his heroics during the postgame interviews.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Kuzma scores 28 points, Wizards beat Hornets; Beal limps off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and the Washington Wizards, after watching star Bradley Beal limp off in the last minute, beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102 on Sunday night. Beal scored 26 points, but wasn't on the floor for the final 9.8...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Goalie Matt Murray Is Not the Problem

When the Toronto Maple Leafs picked up goalie Matt Murray during the summer from the Ottawa Senators, there were critics. Tons of them. At the time, it seemed to many as if the Maple Leafs were getting desperate and there were few cookies left in the goalie cookie jar. As well, part of the ire over the Murray trade was that it meant the end of the road for well-liked goalie Jack Campbell. Murray was in; Campbell was out.
MAPLE, TX
nbcsportsedge.com

DFS Building Blocks: Week 11 Fantasy Football Breakdown

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
744
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

 https://www.si.com/nba/raptors

Comments / 0

Community Policy