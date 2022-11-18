Shorthanded Raptors Look to Upset Hawks: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Storylines

The shorthanded Toronto Raptors will face Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday: Where to watch, injury reports, game odds, and storylines

Things are starting to get pretty ugly for the Toronto Raptors who will head to Atlanta with just nine or 10 players Saturday evening to take on the Hawks at 6 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will air the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Southeast and 92.9 The Game will broadcast in Atlanta.

What to Watch For

Toronto will once again be relying on Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, and O.G. Anunoby to carry the bulk of the offensive workload with so many injuries throughout the roster. Anunoby, in particular, has done a stellar job as of late, but consistency at the highest level is always a lot to ask for.

Trae Young has given VanVleet and the Raptors trouble in the past, especially when VanVleet isn't 100% healthy. VanVleet said he wasn't quite back to full strength on Wednesday as he continues to battle a non-COVID illness. Toronto can't afford him being a step slow as he chases around Young all night.

Expect heavy minutes from Juancho Hernangomez and Malachi Flynn on Saturday, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. It's an opportunity for both role players to prove they deserve a bigger role in the rotation down the road.

Injury Reports

Toronto will be without Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Gary Trent Jr., Chris Boucher, and Otto Porter Jr.

Atlanta has ruled out Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +5 point underdogs with a 37% implied win probability. The total for the game is 224.5

