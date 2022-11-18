Read full article on original website
Los Angeles County has continued to report escalating COVID-19 numbers, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098.
With COVID-19 infection rates sharply increasing since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County Thursday returned to "strongly recommending" that people wear masks in all indoor public settings.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is recommending that people wear masks while indoors as the county sees an increase in COVID-19 cases. While there is currently no official mask mandate, the public is urged to mask up as the holiday season approaches. The department also urges that...
Orange County's COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations showed signs of creeping upward again this week, according to data released by the Orange County Health Care Agency.
Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials are once again advising residents to wear face coverings indoor. They are not just concerned about rising COVID-19 cases, but also the ongoing flu season and the rise of RSV. Dr. Anne Rimoin, Professor of Epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, talked about upcoming holiday […]
Remains of a man were found in the rubble of one of two major fires in Los Angeles during the weekend, authorities said Sunday.
A 3-year-old boy from Tarzana is on the mend after being hospitalized for multiple months after contracting COVID-19 and suffering a serious and rare brain swell. CJ Mercado was hospitalized more than two months ago for a severe case of COVID-19. He remains at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center after suffering a rare complication of […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Governor Newsom’s press office says that Newsom has signed an executive order on Saturday to help communities that were impacted by the Mosquito Fire. “The executive order expedites debris removal and cleanup of hazardous waste resulting from the Mosquito Fire,” Newsom’s press office said.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was in deteriorating condition Sunday, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that Alejandro Martinez “has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave condition. Please keep him and his family in your prayers.” Three other members of the sheriff’s academy class remained in critical condition and all others who suffered non-life-threatening injuries have been released, the department said. Seventy-five members of the academy class, which includes sheriff’s and other police agencies’ recruits, were running formation on a street in the suburban Whittier area when an SUV veered into the columns on Nov. 16, injuring 25 of them.
Orange County’s COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations showed signs of creeping up again this week, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. COVID-19-related hospitalizations went from 109 patients last Thursday to 143 as of Wednesday, with the number of patients in intensive care rising...
One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was identified and in grave condition Sunday.
A man lost his life Sunday after the Mercedes Benz he was in crashed into a box truck on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach. Two other people were inside the vehicle, a man and woman, and both were transported to Mission Hospital, according to CBSLA Reporter Michele Gile. The crash took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday at the 3344 block of PCH. All lanes of PCH between Hoag and Riverside Drives were closed while police conducted its investigation.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna's term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters' decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – In a statement, released Nov. 2, the Superior Courts of California said 71 percent of the state’s 58 trial courts are actively recruiting for court reporters – including San Bernardino County. Although the legislature provides $30 million annually to California courts to hire additional court reporters, the certification process may be falling short.
On average, flights are expected to be at 80% capacity—some as high as 97%—compared to an average of 70% during the same period last year. The post Prepare for increased passenger traffic at LGB this week, officials warn appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A freeway traffic collision involving a semi truck and vehicle left one person deceased at the scene early Saturday morning in the Hacienda Heights area of Los Angeles County. California Highway Patrol officers from the Santa Fe Springs Station along with Los Angeles County...
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 58-year-old friend in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue regarding a battery made contact with a man who was being treated by paramedics for a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
A plan for San Bernandino to become its own state does not poll well with most Americans.
