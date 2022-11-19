Read full article on original website
Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the road at a Pearl Kai Shopping Center with a restaurant that will have you saying “OMG”. Oh My Grill is a relatively new, but very popular restaurant in Honolulu for local style plate lunches and meals. The locally owned and operated restaurant serves up local staples like hamburger steak with savory gravy all over, crispy and juicy chicken katsu, or a good old mixed plate with all of the fixings. JJ Lee, owner of Oh My Grill, shared all of the details on their great, new location!
The Bloom! Garden & Art Festival took place this weekend at Ward Village. On Nov. 19 and 20, plant and garden enthusiasts were delighted to experience all things plants.
The Hawai’i State Numismatic Association 57th Free Coin Show is underway at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu.
Many families are eager to get their Christmas tree now, and tree farms and vendors are ready for the rush.
The Salvation has announced their Thanksgiving food distribution programs and schedules for this year.
The annual Noelani PTA Craft and Children's Fair is set to return on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Noelani Elementary School, 2655 Woodlawn Drive in Mānoa.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Salvation Army said it's gotten a head start on the holidays and have already handed out free thanksgiving meals over the weekend.
The Blood Bank of Hawaii and Walgreens have partnered together to encourage blood donations.
The Historic Kailua Village will ring in the holiday season with special events and activities that include a tree lighting, Christmas parades by land and sea, and a free concert with Grammy Award wining Kalani Pe’a. Kailua Kalikimaka Tree Lighting: Kailua Village Business Improvement District begins the festivities on...
Hawaii is consistently ranked as one of the best states in which to live. We're narrowing it down to the one city that beats out all of the rest.
"Yeah, especially during the holiday season when the package delivery rate increases so much, and people know that it's gifts and things," said Jim Harrow, CEO of Security Alarm Shop.
Honolulu Officials are asking drivers to avoid Makaloa St. and Poni St. due to a vehicle accident.
The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation has announced that the Kapolei City Lights Celebration is returning in person, at full scale.
An idea came to Tony Fallas, when he was taking a relaxing stroll on the beach.
HONOLULU (KITV)- Thanksgiving is less than a week away and holiday travel is on people's minds. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has announced some measures to make your time at the airport a little easier, and safer. Security will be on high alert for thanksgiving week. “We work hand in...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Regine Supnet flew to Honolulu seven years ago from the Philippines, she had never been on a plane. “It was so fun. Like, I’m pregnant that time,” she said. She couldn’t speak English and didn’t know anyone except her then-husband and his family, but...
In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
Honolulu Police Department Moanalua Rd. in the westbound direction has been closed for a vehicle accident.
Retailers voiced their concerns about the impact that crime has on their safety and revenue and heard from Honolulu's chief of police on Thursday.
Honolulu Police Department said that Punchbowl St. in the makai direction after Vineyard Ave. has been shut down for a police investigation involving firearms.
