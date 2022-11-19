Read full article on original website
Trump Thought He'd Enter Capitol 'Like Mussolini': Jamie Raskin After Agent Testifies
Donald Trump aimed to stomp out the democratic election process last year and enter the U.S. Capitol like Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his fascist blackshirts took over Rome, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Thursday. Raskin revealed what he suspects Trump envisioned that day following testimony before the Jan. 6...
Trump's 'Extremely Bad Luck' Could Doom Lawsuit Against His Biggest Enemy
Former President Donald Trump has been dealt another tough hand that could mar his chances of winning a lawsuit against one of his biggest rivals, New York Attorney General Letitia James. Two weeks ago, Trump's attorneys filed suit in Florida state court, seeking to block James' own civil case in...
Washington Examiner
Trump makes emperor-with-no-clothes announcement for president
Wafting out from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night, pungent as a three-day-dead rat in a basement closet, came the unmistakable stench of a loser. Yes, in 2016, Donald Trump pulled an inside straight, with FBI Director James Comey’s unintentional help, to become president over the most emotionally unattractive major party nominee in modern history. (Even then, he lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots.) He has won almost nothing since.
As Trump Org's jail-bound ex-CFO testifies, Harvey Weinstein's prison consultant is watching
Jail-bound Allen Weisselberg, Trump's ex-CFO, is testifying in the Trump Org tax-fraud trial. Harvey Weinstein's prison coach, Craig Rothfeld, is sitting with the ex-CFO's lawyers, watching. Rothfeld confirmed he's coaching Weisselberg ahead of an expected 100-day jail term, but declined comment. Donald Trump's ex-CFO, Allen Weisselberg, is testifying for a...
The end of the road for Donald Trump
For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA
A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War
One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
msn.com
Maddow Blog | Officials reportedly think they know why Trump took classified docs
More than two months after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, a core question has gone largely unanswered: What exactly was Donald Trump thinking?. Based on everything we’ve learned, it appears the former president improperly took highly sensitive materials, stored them at his glorified country club, ignored appeals to return the documents, and allegedly interfered with efforts to retrieve them. What’s been far less clear is why the Republican did this.
Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction
NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall. Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan. 31. Another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring after 11 jurors wrote a note to the judge to say one juror had accused the others of being politically biased and suggesting the trial should be held in the South. Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. Bannon, who is now being prosecuted in state court, was pardoned by Trump just before he left office last year. Two others have pleaded guilty.
There’s Still One Dangerous Election Denier on the Cusp of Power
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. It was for good reason that the media gave considerable attention to the election-denying campaign of Arizona’s Trump-loving Republican candidate for governor, Kari Lake, the election-denying, militia-aligned, January 6 rally-attending candidate for secretary of state, Mark Finchem, and the techno-libertarian follower of a monarchist blogger trying to become a US Senator, Blake Masters. But when Arizona’s GOP slate rallied supporters in the days before the election, the one who came across as the most extreme was the 31-year-old Abe Hamadeh, the GOP candidate to be the state’s attorney general. More than a week after the election, Hamadeh is an election denier who could still win in Arizona. If he does, he could use his position to make it harder to vote and to get initiatives on the ballot while targeting groups that register and mobilize voters.
Gizmodo
Instagram's 'Billionaire Gucci Master' Handed 11-Year Sentence for Money Laundering and Fraud Scam
One former star of the luxury Instagram influencer circuit will spend some time behind bars after he admitted to gaining much of his wealth through a massive, international money laundering and fraud scheme. A federal judge sentenced Ramon Abbas, 40, to 11 years in jail after he pleaded guilty in...
WBAY Green Bay
Local reactions to Donald Trump’s re-election announcement
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Former president Donald Trump announced a third bid for the presidency, getting an early start on the 2024 election. ”In order to make America glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Trump said in an anticipated but expected speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
The New York Post just brutally trolled Donald Trump
CNN — If you’re looking for the most brutal treatment of Donald Trump’s presidential announcement, look no further. The New York Post has won the title. In a story headlined “Been there, Don that” that ran on page 26 in print, the New York Post absolutely eviscerates the former president. The story was teased at the bottom of the front page with: “Florida man makes announcement.” (Shout out to Yahoo News’ Dylan Stableford for flagging!)
Trump in apparent Twitter snub after Musk lifts ban – US politics live
Former president yet to tweet after account reactivated – follow all the latest politics news
Trump fans dial down 'fraud' rhetoric after poll setback
False election fraud claims have not reached the fevered pitch widely expected after US midterm elections, with many conspiracy-peddling supporters of Donald Trump dialing back the rhetoric that observers say hurt Republican candidates. In his fiery hour-long speech, he tore into his opponent President Joe Biden but barely touched upon fraud, after rumblings within his party that the former president's "Big Lie" rhetoric had hurt them in the midterms.
Sorry, New York Post. You Can’t Memory Hole Your Own Trump Propaganda.
The New York Post’s intentionally buried headline this week—“Florida Man Makes Announcement”—is receiving a lot of praise for its skillful trolling of former President Donald Trump. In case you missed it, the very brief blurb that didn’t even take up an entire column of a newspaper page included lines such as: “With just 720 days to go before the next election, a Florida retiree made the surprise announcement that he was running for president.”
Trump Has a 6-Point Plan for Winning in 2024: Biographer
Trump biographer and New York Times best-selling author Seth Abramson says even though the odds increasingly look like they're against the former president's 2024 run, Donald Trump has a plan to win the next presidential election. In response to Trump's candidacy announcement on Tuesday night, a number of prominent Republicans...
The GOP’s double-trouble Trump trap
Former President Trump's candidacy could instantly jeopardize both the presidential race and control of Congress for Republicans, based on exit polls and midterm results. Why it matters: Republicans will face continuing pressure to nominate fringe candidates in primaries which keeps costing the GOP the Senate. What's happening: Trump is a...
Todd, Julie Chrisley lean on faith amid tax fraud sentencing, daughter Savannah says: 'Pushing through'
"Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah spoke out about her parents Todd and Julie and provided an update on how they are coping ahead of their sentencing for financial crimes.
Opinion: Buckle up for a bumpy ride, Republicans
Republicans have wrested control of the House away from Democrats, but now the hard part begins. If, as expected, Kevin McCarthy manages to win the vote for the speakership, his governing challenge could prove even more difficult than what John Boehner faced a decade ago, writes Charlie Dent.
