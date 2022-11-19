Read full article on original website
Related
toofab.com
California Home Goes Up In Flames After Witnesses Saw Fireball Falling from Sky
"Looks like a flaming basketball" the homeowner said after watching a neighbor's Ring camera footage. A meteor may be to blame after a home in Northern California burned to the ground over the weekend. On Friday night, firefighters from the Penn Valley Fire Department in Nevada County responded to a...
Chowchilla school bus kidnapper's parole angers survivors: 'Mistake for the whole state of California'
Frederick Woods was released from prison this year, decades after he hijacked a school bus with 26 children and their driver inside, in Chowchilla, California.
100,000 Die in Search For Gold: A Look at The California Gold Rush
The California Gold rush attracted more than 300,000 people. It began on January 24, 1848. The discovery of gold in California in 1848 was like burning gasoline. The Gold rush spread rapidly. Within a year of its discovery, thousands of migrants using the California Trail flocked to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Comments / 0