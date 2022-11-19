Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Fans React To Cavs’ Win Over Hornets
The Cleveland Cavaliers took a five-game losing streak into Friday’s contest versus the Charlotte Hornets, and for a little while, it looked like the slide was going to continue. The Cavs had built a sizeable lead early on and maintained it late into the fourth quarter when Charlotte went...
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards Game Preview
The Hornets come to Washington, D.C. to take on the their division opponent Washington Wizards (9-7). Both teams have had different trajectories recently, as the Wizards have won 5 out of their 6 games, but the Hornets have lost 12 out of their last 14 games. These two teams faced off just a couple of weeks ago and it was the Wizards, who took that game 108-100 in Charlotte. The Hornets have been a better road team than home team thus far as they're 3-7 away and 1-6 at home. The Wizards have played a bunch of games at home already as they're 6-4 at home and 3-3 away. The Hornets will look to get some revenge on the Wizards tonight at 6:00 PM EST.
November-December 2022 men's college basketball tournaments to watch
The early-season men's college basketball tournaments have begun. Here's your handy guide to the matchups, players and stats to watch.
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers are shaking things up going forward. While Caris LeVert has been a staple in the starting five, the team has struggled on the defensive end. As a result, Lamar Stevens will start ahead of LeVert going forward.
Yardbarker
The Cavs Are Struggling To Do This With Jarrett Allen Out
Cleveland has been without Jarrett Allen for two games now and it's really starting to show they're missing him on the floor. The starting center has been off to another solid start to the season and is averaging 14 points and 11.5 rebounds. He's continued to play well with Darius Garland on the floor and has fit seamlessly with the addition of Donovan Mitchell.
Georgia Tech aims to continue fast start vs. Utah
Georgia Tech bids for its first 4-0 start since the 2008-09 season when it squares off against Utah in the
FOX Sports
Cavaliers Kevin Love has thumb fracture, could miss games
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love could miss some games after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb in Friday's double-overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets. The five-time All-Star got hurt in the third quarter. Love scored six points and had seven rebounds in 24 minutes...
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (thumb) upgraded to questionable for Cavaliers Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love has been upgraded to questionable Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Love was originally listed doubtful due to his right thumb fracture. Now, the team has changed his status to questionable 3.5 hours before scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of 7 p.m. ET.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Focusing On His Game, Not Trade Possibilities
Los Angeles Lakers starting shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV recently chatted with Anthony Irwin of Silver Screen and Roll on Irwin's podcast for a wide-ranging conversation, where they discussed his preparations for the 2022-23 season, how he feels about playing alongside two former NBA MVPs in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, his new investment in defense, and more.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Odds And Props Ahead Of Lakers-Spurs Part I
Your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to stay in the winners' circle tonight, when they will play host to the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. The game will mark the first of three encounters over the course of the next week. They may have to do so without the help of All-Star forward LeBron James, who was listed as questionable with a left adductor strain.
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Timberwolves: Tobias Harris’ Playing Status on Saturday
After being listed as questionable due to hip soreness, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been ruled out for the Sixers’ Saturday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris's recent setback started on Friday morning. After the Sixers went through a Friday morning shootaround session ahead of their matchup...
FOX Sports
Garland scores 25, Osman 20 as Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87
CLEVELAND (AP) — The smiles, jokes and laughter returned to Cleveland's locker room following Sunday night's win. A blowout brought a needed breather to these young Cavs. Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and extra energy off the bench and the Cavs played one of their best games in weeks, rolling to a 113-87 win over the banged-up Miami Heat.
Wichita Eagle
Jonathon Brooks Shows Longhorns’ Future RB Room In Good Hands vs. Kansas
There was a lot to like if you're a Texas Longhorns fan in their 55-14 blowout win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, as it was their most complete game since a 49-0 win over rival Oklahoma. However, the true star of the show was undoubtedly the Longhorns' ground game,...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Pass Rush Affects Bears QB Justin Fields in Season-Best Performance
The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are celebrating a 27-24 win against the Chicago Bears (3-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday afternoon. One of the keys to victory coming into the game was containing Bears quarterback Justin Fields ... and that's exactly what the Falcons did. Starting in their Week 7 33-14 win...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Coach, Justin Fields Discuss QB’s Injury Sustained vs. Falcons
View the original article to see embedded media. Bears quarterback Justin Fields injured his left shoulder on the final drive of Sunday’s 27–24 loss to the Falcons, he confirmed to reporters after the game. Fields was seen favoring his shoulder late in Sunday’s loss, which was in addition...
Is Darius Garland a defensive liability for the Cleveland Cavaliers?
The Cleveland Cavaliers may have to admit that Darius Garland is part of the problem. The Cleveland Guardians have finally snapped their five-game skid against a Lonzo Ball-less Charlotte Hornets. It was a game that went to double overtime and should have never made it to one, let alone two different overtime.
Wichita Eagle
‘Where Texans Problem Starts’: 3 Observations From Loss to Commanders
The Houston Texans are now the NFL's only remaining single-win team after dropping to 1-8-1 with a 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders. A poor start led to a 20-0 halftime deficit and ultimately proved too great for the Texans to overcome in the second half. The Commanders were contained to just three points after the break, but Houston's offense was nowhere close to being capable of getting the job done.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland Moves Up The Cavs All-Time Three-Pointers List
It's been a turbulent start to the season for Darius Garland , but things seem to be settling down for the Cleveland Cavaliers' point guard. Garland suffered a gruesome eye injury just 13 minutes into the season opener against the Toronto Raptors and missed the next five games while recovering from a lacerated eyelid.
Wichita Eagle
3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Giants
The Detroit Lions (3-6) have a chance to secure their second straight road win -- and third overall win in a row -- on Sunday against the New York Giants (7-2). If the Lions plan on capturing the Week 11 victory, here are three things they must do. Make Daniel...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Leaves Cowboys Game With Concussion
For the second consecutive week, Vikings star left tackle Christian Darrisaw has left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Darrisaw left Sunday's game against the Cowboys in the second quarter, having already given up his first two sacks of the season. This comes one week after Darrisaw left the game against the Bills with a concussion. The second-year left tackle was able to clear the concussion protocols this week in order to play in this game.
