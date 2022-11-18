Read full article on original website
Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time
SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s broad coalition will be in determining […]
Judge weighs Saturday voting legality in Ga. runoff election
ATLANTA — (AP) — A judge is weighing whether Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which would be the only possibility for Saturday voting before next month's Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock's campaign,...
wuwf.org
The path looks uncertain for Democrats after losing the Georgia governorship again
ATLANTA – For many Democrats, Georgia has come to symbolize the party's future. But after one of its brightest stars, Stacey Abrams, lost her second bid for governor last week by a roughly 7-point margin, Democrats are beginning to dissect what happened up and down the ballot. The question...
Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’
At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling […] The post Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner
ATLANTA (AP) — A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia’s recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger’s victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Dept of Education Releases 2022 CCRPI Reports
The Georgia Department of Education this week released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Under a waiver received from the U.S. Department of Education, the 2022 CCRPI does not include an overall, 0-100 score for schools, districts, or the state, and additional modifications were made to account for data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
Saturday voting for December run-off granted in Georgia by Superior Court
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Voters in Georgia may have the opportunity to participate in Saturday voting in the December run-off. According to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the court has ruled on Friday that counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26th. The ruling also states that the “Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering […]
WSAV-TV
PEP celebrates Thanksgiving and a statewide award
Programs for Exceptional People feeds more than 100 members and their families at holiday feast. Programs for Exceptional People feeds more than 100 members and their families at holiday feast. New video: 18-wheeler topples in Pooler crash. A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Boulevard sent a woman to...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta counties add Sunday early voting amid Democrat's lawsuit vs. Georgia
Lawyers for Raphael Warnock's campaign and the Democratic Party argued a judge should issue an emergency order to allow Saturday voting. The Georgia Attorney General's Office said the law is clear.
WSAV-TV
Old Savannah City Mission serves Thanksgiving dinner for homeless community
A Savannah shelter served Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday. More than 50 volunteers dished out a full meal, complete with turkey, all the fixings and dessert. Old Savannah City Mission serves Thanksgiving dinner …. A Savannah shelter served Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday. More than 50 volunteers dished out a full meal,...
Yes, Georgia did allow Saturday early voting during Senate runoff races
ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff election is getting a lot of attention and is drawing scrutiny for its early voting timeline. It's the second time Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is in a runoff. He earned his seat in 2020 – winning his runoff race against GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler. But Georgia has changed its election code and laws since then.
Georgia launches election audit with roll of dice
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials hosted a dice roll at the state Capitol on Wednesday to launch an audit of votes in the recent election for secretary of state. One by one, people chosen randomly from a basket of names came up to a table and rolled a 10-sided die. In all, 20 dice were rolled, generating a number that was fed into a computer to determine the batches of votes counties must count as part of the audit. The audit stems from a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about problems or the integrity of the state’s election results. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state. It must be completed before the election results are certified. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced last week that he was choosing his race for the audit. Raffensperger, a Republican, beat Democratic state House Rep. Bee Nguyen.
Jalopnik
Georgia's DUI Guy Josh McKay Lost His State Senate Race
Last month, we reported that a candidate for Georgia’s State Senate was on the board of an organization that advocates for weaker drunk driving laws. Fast forward to now: The election is over, the votes have been counted, and Josh McKay has officially lost. Georgia’s 11 Alive reports that his opponent, Nabilah Islam, won with 53 percent of the vote.
WJCL
Hours after deadly Colorado shooting, LGBTQ activist speaks at Savannah church service
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hours after a deadly LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado, a national LGBTQ activist attended a church service in Savannah on Sunday. Eighteen-year-old activist Zander Moricz was already in Savannah for a weekend of celebrations in his honor. Prior to the the fatal shooting, Moricz had plans to be at Asbury Memorial Church on Waters Avenue for the 11:15 a.m. service.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Tomochichi Monument, 1899, Savannah
Tomochichi (c.1644-1739) was the mico, or chief, of the Yamacraw Indians at the time of the colonization of Georgia by James Oglethorpe in 1733. His cooperation with the British made the creation of modern Georgia possible. In 1735, he accompanied Oglethorpe to England to report on the progress of the colony and was received as an ally and representative of all native people of the colony.
Fraudsters stopping innocent Georgians from getting prepaid government assistance
ATLANTA — Georgians whose $350 cash cards were locked up because of suspected fraud are still having trouble getting access to the cash nearly two months after the problems began. Georgia officials say they are trying to block these cards as quickly as possible when they suspect fraud. The...
A one-time payment up to $500 has gone out from the state of Georgia
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last few months, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now.
As rising temps reshape Georgia’s fruit industry, citrus takes root
A look at how climate change is affecting Georgia produce farmers. Even if they don’t believe in human-caused climate change, farmers across South Georgia are having to adjust to changes in the growing season, precipitation, heat and other factors. This story would be a window into the practical implications of climate change and Georgia’s top industry.
