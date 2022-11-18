ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Demand For A Trump Special Counsel Filed; Legal Clock Starts Ticking

WASHINGTON, D.C., (November 15, 2022) – A formal legal demand for the appointment of a special counsel to oversee all the current federal investigations and possible prosecutions of former president Donald Trump has been filed with the Justice Department. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho8.com

Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session

Senate Democrats are racing against the clock to try to strike an agreement with Republicans to provide a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, launched in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work...
fox56news.com

Trump responds to special counsel

In a speech Friday night, Trump assailed the Biden administration as "egregiously corrupt" and called the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the investigations surrounding him a "horrendous abuse of power — the latest in a long list of witch hunts." Trump responds to special counsel. In a...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy