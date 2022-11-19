ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has begun an investigation on an employee of the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1.A press release from the ESD said there was an employee arrested, but they did not clarify who the employee was. The press release states, in part:"The Denton County ESD #1 remains dedicated to ensuring transparency to personnel and the community during this process and will continue to work cooperatively with the FBI while all inquiries are addressed. Emergency services provided by the Denton County ESD #1 to our citizens remain unaffected. As always, our firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians remain steadfast in their dedication to continuing to provide excellent service to our community."The FBI confirmed with CBS 11 that a search warrant was executed at the fire department on Thursday.This story is developing.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO