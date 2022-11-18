NOFX’s Fat Mike Announces New Musical Collective Codefendants, Share Two Music Videos “Suicide By Pigs” & “Abscessed”

Ryuichi Sakamoto has announced his new solo album 12. It’s due out January 17 via Milan Records. 12 is the first non-soundtrack solo studio album from the Japanese composer since 2017’s Async. Sakamoto recorded the album in 2021 and 2022, and the track titles reflect the dates that the compositions were written. In a statement, Sakamoto, who has been receiving cancer treatment, said, “After I finally ‘came home’ to my new temporary housing after a big operation, I found myself reaching for the synthesizer. I had no intention of composing something; I just wanted to be showered in sound. I’ll probably continue to keep this kind of ‘diary.’”

