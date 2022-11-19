Read full article on original website
27 First News
Shelia Bruno, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shelia Bruno, 72, of Shenango Township, died Friday, November 18, 2022 at her residence. She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on July 19, 1950, a daughter of the late Paul and Ruby (Blanton) Kline. Mrs. Bruno married Daniel B. Bruno on November 29,...
27 First News
Daniel “Coach Dan” V. Miksza, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel V. “Coach Dan” Miksza, 70, of New Castle, passed away following his battle with ALS Friday afternoon, November 18, 2022, in his residence. Mr. Miksza was born May 23, 1952, in New Castle, a son of the late Stanley and Mary...
27 First News
Marvin Eugene Donaldson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marvin Eugene Donaldson, age 94, of Warren, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, November 18, 2022. Marvin was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on March 24, 1928, the son of Russell and Gladys Donaldson. He grew up in...
27 First News
Connie Lynn Flowers-Gordon, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Lynn Flowers-Gordon, of Warren, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 1:21 a.m. in the ICU of UH St. John Medical Center. She was 41 years old. Connie was born in Warren, Ohio on December 18, 1980, the daughter of Hubert H. and...
27 First News
Karimeh Rafidi, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karimeh Rafidi, 93, of Canfield, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, November 17, 2022 at Briarfield Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Karimeh was born January 29, 1929, in El Bireh, Palestine, the daughter of Izzat and Hilwa Rafidi and later came to the United States in...
27 First News
Jimmie Ray Kerr, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jimmie Ray Kerr, 91, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at his daughter’s residence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born on January 12, 1931, in Clay, West Virginia, the son of the late Charles and Margaret Kennedy Kerr.
27 First News
Carla Ann Kratsas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carla Ann Kratsas, 71, passed away on Thursday evening, November 17, 2022 at Caprice Health Care Center. Carla was born January 9, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Floyd and Hazel Cargill Underwood. Raised in Youngstown, she was a graduate of South...
27 First News
Larry Lee Linn, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Lee Linn, age 75, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman. He was born on September 3, 1947, in Salem, son of the late Floyd “Pete” and E. Irene Grady Linn Herman. Larry...
27 First News
Jesare’e Dominique Harris, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesare’e Dominique Harris, 36, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born March 12, 1986, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Sonja T. Harris and Jesse Young. Jesare’e was a 2004 graduate of Warren G. Harding...
27 First News
Jane Ann Greasel, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Ann Greasel, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Preserves at Mentor Ridge. Jane was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 7, 1944, the daughter of Joseph C. and Ethel McCarthy Greasel. She was a graduate of Canfield High School. She...
27 First News
Ronald James Helle, Sr., New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald James Helle, Sr., age 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at UPMC Jameson. He was born on April 16, 1954 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Russell and Clara (Candioto) Helle. Ronald was employed for many years in the maintenance department...
27 First News
Thomas “Tom” Hartley, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” Hartley, age 83, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem. He was born on February 21, 1939, in Washingtonville, Ohio, son of the late James “Herb” and Gladys Fieldhouse Hartley. Tom was...
27 First News
Edith L. Butler, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Edith L. Butler, 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, transitioned from her earthly labor to her heavenly reward on Monday, November 14, 2022. Mrs. Butler was born November 12, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of Gilbert Battles and Julia Thomas Robinson. She had worked for many...
27 First News
Erla Jean McCann, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Erla Jean McCann, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Nugent Convalescent Home on November 7, 2022. She was 98 years of age. Jean was born on January 14, 1924 in Sharon to Thomas and Ruby (Anderson) Murphy. She was a graduate...
27 First News
Oddie G. Russ, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oddie G. Russ of Youngstown, Ohio departed life Monday, November 14, 2022 peacefully in his home. Mr. Russ was born on May 19, 1930 to Ida Gainer-Russ and George Russ in Cottondale, Florida. When he moved to Ohio from New Jersey, he initially worked for...
27 First News
Betty D. (Allison) Frye, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty D. Frye, 84, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in her home. Betty was born January 10, 1938 to Ocie and Paul Allison in Clarion, Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Sharpsville High School and worked as a co-owner...
27 First News
Francis “Frank” James Engle, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis James Engle, 75, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving family, in Salem, Ohio. Frank was born on May 8, 1947 in Salem, Ohio the son of Jay Engle and Hannah Ragni Lehwald. Frank honorably served in the U.S. Navy...
27 First News
Robert “Rab” R. Murphy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert R. “Rab” Murphy, 77, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, November 17, 2022. He was born July 22, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Helen Smith Murphy, Sr. Robert was a 1964 graduate of Cardinal Mooney where he was...
27 First News
Cynthia “Cyndi” A. Zigler-Clark, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Cynthia A. Zigler-Clark, 55, of Youngstown, departed this life peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022 surrounded by her family and friends. Cynthia affectionately known to family and friends as “Cynt” or “Cyndi”, was born November 12, 1966, the daughter of Wyoming D. and Amelia...
27 First News
Sister Isabel Rudge, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sister Isabel Rudge, OSU, of the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown, 90, died Friday, November 18, 2022. She was born in Youngstown, on December 10, 1931, the daughter of J. Fred and Marjorie Welsh Rudge. She attended the Ursuline Academy and St. Columba School and graduated...
