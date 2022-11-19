New additions to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and rising holiday travel, food costs | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
Everything to Know For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022
A feast for your eyes! The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is just as iconic as the turkey day menu, and this year’s lineup is no exception. The holiday spectacular takes place every year in New York City on Thanksgiving morning while also broadcasting live in all time zones across the United States. This year, […]
Wendy's Releases Festive Frosty Flavor for the Holidays
Wendy’s is bringing joy to the world with a new menu addition ahead of the holiday season. The chain announced that peppermint would be the chains first-ever holiday Frosty flavor. "Wendy's is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint...
Popculture
Mariah Carey Adds Another Layer to Her Christmas Legacy at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Queen of Christmas is happy going into her season. Mariah Carey announced that she's going on a small tour performing a medley of her holiday hits, with shows in New York City and Toronto. One show at Madison Square Garden will be taped and air on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+. Carey also has a holiday-themed book that she's promoting. But her most exciting new partnership is with the longstanding Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Mariah Carey's Wish Comes True: Singer to Open for Santa at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Watch: Mariah Carey REACTS to Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving Plea. Make her wish come true.... Mariah Carey, will be ringing in the holiday season by performing at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. In what is sure to be a historical parade finale, this pop star will sing her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on Nov. 24 around noon Eastern Standard Time, just before Santa Claus arrives at Macy's 34th Street store in Herald Square.
Martha Stewart Breaks Down Her Holiday Rules, From Lights To Music Before Thanksgiving
With her cooking and lifestyle empire, Martha Stewart is a familiar presence in many areas of everyday life – but especially during the holiday season. While she’s shared plenty of culinary wisdom in her many cookbooks, Stewart recently shared some definitive rules she has for the holidays. In...
These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year
(WJW/WKBN) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. WKBN’s sister station, FOX 8, has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.
The 75 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Clearing Holiday Wishlists
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Christmas is about so much more than getting gifts, but it’s not not about the gifts. And here at SPY, we love playing Santa and making someone’s holiday extra special by picking out the perfect Christmas gifts. If the time has come to fill up your shopping sleigh with the best Christmas gifts of 2022, then you may need some inspiration to find the right gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Thankfully, you’ve got SPY’s gifting experts...
Thoughtful holiday gifts on a budget
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. We may earn a commission if you make a purchase using the links in this post. Holiday shopping can make you feel as if the “reason for the season” is emptying your wallet, but it doesn’t have to be that way. There are plenty of ways to save money on holiday gifts, entertainment and dining out through the holidays. Sign up for Living on the Cheap daily emails so you’ll get the current deals and cheap holiday tips without having to search for them.
Black Friday 2022: 8 things every shopper should know this holiday season
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means the holiday shopping season is in full swing to prepare for Black Friday. Considered the most popular shopping day of the year, Black Friday gives consumers the chance to buy some of the season’s most popular items at heavily discounted prices. As trends and technology change, the landscape of Black Friday is constantly shifting each year, as retailers offer deals online and in-person.
Etsy Reveals the Most Popular Christmas Trends of 2022
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For some, the holiday season starts right after Halloween, and in anticipation, Etsy has revealed their Christmas trend report for 2022 so you can already plan for this year’s festivities.
4 Tips for Holiday Shopping at Sam’s Club
Holiday shoppers planning to shop at Sam's Club this year need to get ready now for all the savings and events which will allow them to find gifts for everyone on their wish list. Here's how shoppers...
The Best Holiday Sales in 2022 for All Your Gifts This Year
Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's already November (if you can believe it!) -- and apple picking, scary movies, and fall leaves are being replaced with Thanksgiving plans, hot chocolate, holiday decorations, and holiday shopping. The gifting season is upon us and judging by the last few years, sales are starting earlier than ever: long gone are the days you can snag everything on Black Friday and be done with it. Now, the best holiday sales seem to trickle in all month long, and Cyber Week discounts (while still good) are not the only time you should be looking for deals. We're all shopping with a budget in mind right now, so if you want to save the most money, you'll have to be somewhat strategic about what you buy and when. Luckily, our shopping editors can help you out: we're keeping an eye on the best sales and discounts and leaving them here so your money can go the farthest this holiday season. Take a look at the best finds below:
ETOnline.com
Black Friday 2022: All The Best Early Sales on Tech, Holiday Gifts, Fashion and More
Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, and stuffing ourselves with turkey isn't the only thing we're looking forward to during the long weekend. Black Friday is arguably the biggest savings event of the year, giving you plenty of opportunities to score deep discounts on holiday gifts, home upgrades, tech, and more.
Thanksgiving travel expected to increase: Tips for drivers, flyers this holiday season
Thanksgiving travel is expected to rise just shy of pre-pandemic levels this year. AAA forecasts that 54.6 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more.
Bustle
Starbucks’ 2022 Holiday Menu Includes Old Faves & An All-New Snack
Hear ye, hear ye. Ready for the best announcement you’ve heard all week? The Starbucks 2022 Holiday Menu is returning to the coffee chain on Nov. 3 and will include returning favorites and all-new items. With the holiday season comes the return of the Peppermint Mocha, back for its...
CBS News
Holiday gift guide 2022: The best gifts under $50 this Christmas and Hanukkah
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Christmas is coming up quickly on the calendar. If inflation is high on your list of worries, getting started on...
Bocce’s Bakery is getting into the holiday spirit with seasonal recipes
Are you a fan of Bocce’s Bakery dog and cat treats? Do you love their seasonal treat offerings? Then you and your pup will want to check out their upcoming collection of holiday inspired treats. And while we may still be getting spooky with their Frankensnacks Biscuits for dogs...
5 Reasons You Should Avoid Shopping on Black Friday
Black Friday was once considered the "busiest shopping day of the year." Deal seekers across the country would flock to stores hoping to save big on everything from electronics to furniture. ...
5 Affordable Trips for Your Family This Holiday Season
After a busy season of work and life responsibilities, the idea of hopping on a plane and relaxing on a sandy beach or in front of a crackling fireplace may be more appealing than ever. However, the...
CBS News
The best gifts under $100 to give this holiday
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. November is here, which means the 2022 holiday season is almost at hand. If you haven't started your Hanukkah or...
