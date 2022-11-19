RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will still be cold tonight, but not as bad as last night. Lows across the area will mostly be in the teens. Highs tomorrow will also be better with most of our area peaking in the 30s. Sunday we’ll continue to warm up with a lot of the area expected to reach the 40s and possibly lower 50s. As a whole, next week is going to be much better with sunny skies and highs in the 40s.

