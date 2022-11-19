ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Much nicer for next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will still be cold tonight, but not as bad as last night. Lows across the area will mostly be in the teens. Highs tomorrow will also be better with most of our area peaking in the 30s. Sunday we’ll continue to warm up with a lot of the area expected to reach the 40s and possibly lower 50s. As a whole, next week is going to be much better with sunny skies and highs in the 40s.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Terry Peaks gears up for ski season

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - When the weather gets colder, it’s time to break out the skis and snowboards. The recent snowy weather might have disrupted some plans for people but out at Terry Peak, it means exciting things for the upcoming ski season. Terry Peak saw a slow start...
LEAD, SD
county17.com

Blowing snow expected today ahead of arctic blast

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Very cold air is on the way late tonight and into Friday, but first, more snow. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts a 40% chance for snow. Northwest winds 23 to 25 mph with gusts to 38 mph will likely create areas of patchy blowing snow. Skies will remain cloudy with the temperature falling from 13 to 8 degrees by 5 p.m. Expect wind chills to reach as low as -12.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
PIEDMONT, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A body discovered in Aberdeen has turned into a homicide investigation. One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Top cowboys shine at Broncs in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rodeo fans in Rapid City were treated to a Saturday night special as the third annual Broncs in the Black Hills brought world-ranked riders and buckin’ broncs featured in the NFR. Ben Burns has highlights from some of the night’s top riders.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

KOTA Care and Share Food Drive

Sneak peek into what could be in store for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Several B-1B Lancer bombers have been deployed to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The bombers are from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, S.D. This is the second bomber deployment to the Pacific region this year.
KEYSTONE, SD
kotatv.com

More snow on the way

Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Holiday art market is back

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The art market is an annual event that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after a two-year hiatus, it’s back with 19 artists showing off their work. “We had a great response, a large group of people applied to be vendors. We filled...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City Airport is set to welcome new airline in June

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — More planes will be taking flight out of the Rapid City Regional Airport this summer. With the addition of Sun Country Airlines, the airport and Visit Rapid City say it’s great news for South Dakota tourism. With an expansion on the way and...
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’

Growing tourism in a way that “improves or maintains the wellbeing of residents” was the topic of conversation at a Monday workshop in Rapid City. Workshop organizer Visit Rapid City wants to identify shared community goals to incorporate into a “destination stewardship plan” — or a tourism plan that has a positive impact on the […] The post ‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Cheer on Rowan Grace at this upcoming watch party!

Beginning at 6:00, the public is invited to The Park at 707 Mountain View Road for a special viewing of the show. Host Brandi Schutz explained about the requirements for the event. Who is Brandi Schutz?. Aside from the host of the event, Schutz is the Owner, Manager, and CEO...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Young well still down, but little effect to residents

SPEARFISH — The Young well, which services the city’s east side, is still down for the count as efforts to fix the faulty flow station have apparently failed. In June, the well was shut down due to a then unknown issue under the surface. The water department was able to re-route clean material from other pump stations to make up for it, but officials were concerned going into the summer months, when water usage is typically higher, prompting them to enact the city’s water conservation alert system. However, no steps beyond “enhanced voluntary conservation alert” status was required.
SPEARFISH, SD
birchrestaurant.com

9 Best Restaurants in Rapid City, SD

Rapid City, South Dakota, is set against the stunning background of Mount Rushmore and the neighboring Black Hills. Free-roaming buffalo, sprawling landscapes, and a pioneering spirit are just a few of the attractions in this South Dakota community. That spirit lives in the culinary scene in Rapid City as well....
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Bagels in the Street kicks off KOTA Care and Share Food Drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 2022 KOTA Care and Share Food Drive officially began Friday with the traditional Bagels in the Street event. Despite the bone-chilling cold, hundreds of people drove down Saint Joseph Street to stop in front of the Duhamel building to donate. For their efforts, they got bagels from Black Hills Bagels, coffee from Dark Canyon Coffee Company or a Pepsi product.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A dozen new firefighters joined the Rapid City Fire Department.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Throughout the 12-week training process, the recruits spent five days out of the week doing academic work and hands-on training to prepare for graduation to become full-fledged firefighters. The fireman built some essential skills they will carry throughout their journey as official department members. “It’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy