Detroit’s Ford Field has 48 hours to flip from carnival to Bills-Browns game: ‘We look forward to the challenge’

BEREA, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski would love to see a sea of orange and brown at Ford Field in Detroit for the relocated Bills game, but he doesn’t know what to expect. “I am as curious as anybody about what that’s going to look like, who’s going to be in that stadium and how full it’s going to be,” Stefanski said Friday. “We’re ready for the silent count. Obviously, we practiced silent count all week. I don’t know (what it will look like). I think we have to get there on Sunday and see what it looks like. Obviously, I would like as many people in brown and orange as we can get, but I’m as curious as anybody to see exactly how many people are in there.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO