FBI carries out search warrant at San Luis Obispo accounting firm

The FBI carried out a search warrant at an address that belongs to a San Luis Obispo accounting firm Thursday, the agency confirmed to The Tribune.

Laura Eimiller, the agency’s Southern California media coordinator, could only confirm it carried out a search warrant at 755 Santa Rosa St. and declined to provide any additional details to The Tribune.

The address belongs to Fitzpatrick Professional Accountancy Corporation.

In a phone call with The Tribune, the accounting firm declined to comment or confirm any details of a search.

The FBI said the investigation is ongoing.