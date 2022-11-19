ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI carries out search warrant at San Luis Obispo accounting firm

By Chloe Jones
The Tribune
 2 days ago

The FBI carried out a search warrant at an address that belongs to a San Luis Obispo accounting firm Thursday, the agency confirmed to The Tribune.

Laura Eimiller, the agency’s Southern California media coordinator, could only confirm it carried out a search warrant at 755 Santa Rosa St. and declined to provide any additional details to The Tribune.

The address belongs to Fitzpatrick Professional Accountancy Corporation.

In a phone call with The Tribune, the accounting firm declined to comment or confirm any details of a search.

The FBI said the investigation is ongoing.

calcoastnews.com

Federal agents raid San Luis Obispo accounting firm

Federal agents raided a San Luis Obispo accounting firm on Thursday, spending hours scouring the office and removing boxes of files from the business. More than a dozen FBI and IRS agents descended on 755 Santa Rosa Street in SLO on Thursday morning to serve a search warrant. One agent pulled a car in front of a BMW owned by Pamela Fitzpatrick, the owner of Fitzpatrick Professional Accountancy, blocking the accountant from leaving the parking garage.
