The task force organized to stop thieves from looting trains said they arrested almost two dozen members of a criminal network responsible for stealing millions of dollars in merchandise.Authorities believe that the arrests have effectively shut down the criminal network but know there are more still operating. Police hope that this mass crackdown sends a clear message to anyone thinking about stealing from railroad cargo containers. In January, the Union Pacific tracks in downtown Los Angeles were littered with thousands of discarded boxes and packages after thieves routinely pilfered cargo containers of passing trains. In response to the skyrocketing number of...

3 DAYS AGO