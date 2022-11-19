Read full article on original website
DOJ: Fresno man guilty of stealing wildfire relief funds, ID theft
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man pled guilty Friday to charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft for the purpose of stealing money and obtaining fraudulent loans from his victim, according to the federal Department of Justice. According to federal prosecutors, 38-year-old Brian Stoffel obtained someone’s personally identifiable information and used it to […]
DOJ: Inmate’s mom sentenced after conspiring to smuggle drugs in shoes
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A Fresno mom sentenced to 50 months in prison for conspiring to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine into the Freno County Jail in hidden compartments of shoes, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Talbert says 55-year-old Eva Dolores Romero, of Fresno, was sentenced Friday for conspiring to possess with intent to […]
Man accused of trying to run down officer: Merced PD
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 23-year-old man was arrested in Merced, police say, on suspicion of trying to run over an officer and then leading law enforcement on an 11-mile pursuit. According to the Merced Police Department Matthew Tijerina intentionally swerved his Honda Pilot into oncoming traffic and...
DOJ: Fresno bank employee steals over $70k from customers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee at a bank in Fresno was arrested on Friday on charges that she stole over $70,000 from multiple customers’ accounts, according to the Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Lladira Hernandez was hired as a customer service representative for the bank in April 2022 and then began stealing […]
Former OC prosecutor at center of harassment scandal dies
A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
Madera juvenile booked under suspicion of drug sales, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera juvenile was booked under suspicion of selling drugs and being in possession of a firearm among other things, according to the Madera Police Department. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a car speeding through Gateway Drive and Clevland Avenue on Friday night. Upon investigation, police say they […]
LAPD captain conditionally settles lawsuit over search of his home
A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 has reached a tentative settlement of his case. Lawyers...
Motshwane arrested and soon to face trial in court
CORRECTION: This article initially stated that one of the suspects had already been released from jail. This error has been corrected. MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced continues to feel the tragic death of nine-month-old Darius King Grigsby, who was shot and killed on November 9. On one hand, they feel thankful police […]
Two Gang Members Accused of Killing Man, Wounding Boy in MoVal to Stand Trial
Two of three gang members accused of gunning down a 26-year-old Moreno Valley man and trying to kill two of his friends in a retaliation attack must stand trial on first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled Friday. Daron Anthony Hooks, 21, and Davonte Christopher Rowe, 25, both of...
Man arrested in connection to 2 shootings, robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several law enforcement agencies came together to arrest a man they say is responsible for two Fresno shootings and a robbery. The U.S. Marshal, the Fresno County Sheriff helicopter, Fresno PD, and its K-9 all responded to Balch and Winery Avenues on Thursday. Officials say...
Cypress remembers sacrifice of Police Sergeant Donald Sowma 46 years ago
The Cypress Police Department continues to honor the memory of Sergeant Donald Sowma, its only officer to be killed in the line of duty, forty-six years later. The Department holds a memorial service at the Cypress Police Memorial outside the station each year near the anniversary of his death. In...
Suspect arrested in murder on Williams Street in Long Beach
On Nov. 19, 2022 at approximately 4:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding a battery, which was later determined to be a murder of a male adult victim. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male adult suspect, being...
Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
California thieves exit Lamborghini to steal catalytic converter, police say
Some thieves in California are cruising around in a fancy, expensive car, officials said Thursday.
22 alleged rail thieves arrested for stealing $18 million in goods
The task force organized to stop thieves from looting trains said they arrested almost two dozen members of a criminal network responsible for stealing millions of dollars in merchandise.Authorities believe that the arrests have effectively shut down the criminal network but know there are more still operating. Police hope that this mass crackdown sends a clear message to anyone thinking about stealing from railroad cargo containers. In January, the Union Pacific tracks in downtown Los Angeles were littered with thousands of discarded boxes and packages after thieves routinely pilfered cargo containers of passing trains. In response to the skyrocketing number of...
California driver accused of hitting law enforcement recruits released from jail
WHITTIER, Calif. - The saga involving the 22-year-old driver accused of plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits from various agencies across Los Angeles County with a Honda CR-V while driving the wrong way in Whittier continues to take bizarre turns. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez...
Teen accidentally shot in the back by friend in Hanford, police say
A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police found him with a gunshot wound to his lower back.
Sheriff-elect Robert Luna selects transition team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna’s term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters’ decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
Tulare PD search for driver in deadly hit and run with bicycle
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Police are searching for a truck that officers say fled the scene where a bicyclist was hit and later died. Police say on November 6 they were called out to the area of Inyo Avenue and “I” Street in Tulare for a vehicle hit a bicyclist. When police arrived they […]
Alleged stalker arrested again after pursuit, Clovis Police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stalking suspect was arrested on Wednesday night following a pursuit in Clovis, according to Clovis Police Department. Officers say this was part of an investigation that began in early October after an initial police report for domestic violence was taken at a home near Bullard and Sunnyside in Clovis against […]
