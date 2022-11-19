ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno man guilty of stealing wildfire relief funds, ID theft

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man pled guilty Friday to charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft for the purpose of stealing money and obtaining fraudulent loans from his victim, according to the federal Department of Justice. According to federal prosecutors, 38-year-old Brian Stoffel obtained someone’s personally identifiable information and used it to […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man accused of trying to run down officer: Merced PD

MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 23-year-old man was arrested in Merced, police say, on suspicion of trying to run over an officer and then leading law enforcement on an 11-mile pursuit. According to the Merced Police Department Matthew Tijerina intentionally swerved his Honda Pilot into oncoming traffic and...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno bank employee steals over $70k from customers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee at a bank in Fresno was arrested on Friday on charges that she stole over $70,000 from multiple customers’ accounts, according to the Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Lladira Hernandez was hired as a customer service representative for the bank in April 2022 and then began stealing […]
FRESNO, CA
HeySoCal

Former OC prosecutor at center of harassment scandal dies

A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera juvenile booked under suspicion of drug sales, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera juvenile was booked under suspicion of selling drugs and being in possession of a firearm among other things, according to the Madera Police Department. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a car speeding through Gateway Drive and Clevland Avenue on Friday night. Upon investigation, police say they […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Motshwane arrested and soon to face trial in court

CORRECTION: This article initially stated that one of the suspects had already been released from jail. This error has been corrected. MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced continues to feel the tragic death of nine-month-old Darius King Grigsby, who was shot and killed on November 9. On one hand, they feel thankful police […]
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested in connection to 2 shootings, robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several law enforcement agencies came together to arrest a man they say is responsible for two Fresno shootings and a robbery. The U.S. Marshal, the Fresno County Sheriff helicopter, Fresno PD, and its K-9 all responded to Balch and Winery Avenues on Thursday. Officials say...
FRESNO, CA
oc-breeze.com

Cypress remembers sacrifice of Police Sergeant Donald Sowma 46 years ago

The Cypress Police Department continues to honor the memory of Sergeant Donald Sowma, its only officer to be killed in the line of duty, forty-six years later. The Department holds a memorial service at the Cypress Police Memorial outside the station each year near the anniversary of his death. In...
CYPRESS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Suspect arrested in murder on Williams Street in Long Beach

On Nov. 19, 2022 at approximately 4:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding a battery, which was later determined to be a murder of a male adult victim. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male adult suspect, being...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

22 alleged rail thieves arrested for stealing $18 million in goods

The task force organized to stop thieves from looting trains said they arrested almost two dozen members of a criminal network responsible for stealing millions of dollars in merchandise.Authorities believe that the arrests have effectively shut down the criminal network but know there are more still operating. Police hope that this mass crackdown sends a clear message to anyone thinking about stealing from railroad cargo containers. In January, the Union Pacific tracks in downtown Los Angeles were littered with thousands of discarded boxes and packages after thieves routinely pilfered cargo containers of passing trains. In response to the skyrocketing number of...
HeySoCal

Sheriff-elect Robert Luna selects transition team

Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna’s term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters’ decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

