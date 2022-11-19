ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Washington Examiner

South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
IOWA STATE
Buffalo's Fire

South Dakota’s Medicaid expansion

RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakotans voted last week to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands of additional low-income residents, becoming the seventh state to approve expansion via the ballot box. But as other conservative states have shown, voter approval doesn’t always mean politicians and administrators...
IDAHO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Voting site violations found by disability advocacy group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although there were shortcomings found when Disability Rights South Dakota reviewed accessibility of polling sites on election day, Nov. 8, some were able to be addressed in real time. Others will need more attention. The organization found that at several polling places the ExpressVote...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakotans have an average of $28,218 in student loan debt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota may have one of the highest percentage of students with college debt but what those students owe is less than in many other states, according to Fiscal Year 2021 data from the Federal Reserve of New York. In the final quarter of...
IOWA STATE
KEVN

Making stronger connections for Lakota students and South Dakota businesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A panel discussion was held today for students attending Oglala Lakota College and studying graphic art design. Black Hills Energy, a freelance graphic designer, and the Jackalope ad agency joined forces to talk about career opportunities, resume advice, and internships. The panelists explained different ways...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Industries with the most workplace injuries in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — When the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened in 1971, the state of workplace safety was extremely grim. In the 1960s, a staggering 14,000 workers died on the job every year. Without safety regulations or enforcement in place, workers were left largely unprotected from unsafe conditions, leading to high rates of injury and death.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Refugees, immigrants to South Dakota need our compassion

During the past two months, I have emceed three benefit concerts to raise awareness of a statewide effort to bring 5,000 to 10,000 Ukrainian war refugees to our state. The concerts in Watertown, Rapid City and Sioux Falls raised about $50,000 to support a fund that will help defray expenses for those who sponsor refugees. […] The post Refugees, immigrants to South Dakota need our compassion appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
ILLINOIS STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming’s Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected “grooming situation.”...
CASPER, WY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in South Dakota

South Dakota is known for Mount Rushmore and the badlands, but are there any sizeable lakes in the state? Yes! Actually the fourth largest manmade lake runs north to south in the middle of the state crossing over into North Dakota. Lake Oahe is the biggest lake in South Dakota but is it the deepest. Some small lakes can be remarkably deep. Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in South Dakota.
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Social studies standards a new version of ‘kill the Indian, save the man’

What does it say when, during a time of deep and troubling news on the high number of deaths at the boarding schools used to assimilate D/N/Lakota children, that Gov. Kristi Noem would hire a Christian-school consultant to shape a working committee for new South Dakota social studies standards?  This reads as a violation of […] The post Social studies standards a new version of ‘kill the Indian, save the man’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota flu season: 529 cases so far

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been more than 500 cases of the flu reported in South Dakota this flu season. The South Dakota Department of Health tracks the flu season starting in early October and until mid May. Through the first five weeks of the 2022-23 flu season, there’s been 529 confirmed cases, 16 hospitalizations and no deaths.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

