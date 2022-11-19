Read full article on original website
sdstandardnow.com
After another grim Election Night, SD Democratic Party must adapt, change and grow to win
This is the fourth in a series on the 2022 election in South Dakota and its aftermath. It was yet another night of crushing defeats for the South Dakota Democratic Party, as all statewide candidates were defeated in landslides, and only 11 legislative candidates will claim seats among the 105 that were on the ballot.
sdstandardnow.com
Medicaid expansion passed, recreational weed didn’t. But these votes might not be the final words on these issues
This is the fifth in a series on the 2022 election in South Dakota and its aftermath. The results of the 2022 election are fresh in our memories — despite the best efforts of some to forget them — and we already are gearing up for 2024. Two...
Washington Examiner
South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
South Dakota’s Medicaid expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakotans voted last week to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands of additional low-income residents, becoming the seventh state to approve expansion via the ballot box. But as other conservative states have shown, voter approval doesn’t always mean politicians and administrators...
dakotanewsnow.com
Moderate Republicans dominate South Dakota State House leadership elections
PIERRE, S.D. - State Rep. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown) will be the first Speaker of the House in South Dakota history to not ascend to the post from the Speaker Pro Tempore spot. That comes after a majority of members in the Republican House caucus picked Bartels from a field of...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says Trump is not GOP's 'best chance' for 2024
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has reservations surrounding former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid, stating that he is probably not the GOP's "best chance" at securing a win.
KELOLAND TV
Voting site violations found by disability advocacy group
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although there were shortcomings found when Disability Rights South Dakota reviewed accessibility of polling sites on election day, Nov. 8, some were able to be addressed in real time. Others will need more attention. The organization found that at several polling places the ExpressVote...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakotans have an average of $28,218 in student loan debt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota may have one of the highest percentage of students with college debt but what those students owe is less than in many other states, according to Fiscal Year 2021 data from the Federal Reserve of New York. In the final quarter of...
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
sdstandardnow.com
West river petition drive to get abortion rights on South Dakota’s 2024 ballot began yesterday in Rapid City.
I had a chance to meet with Pam Cole of Dakotans for Health in Rapid City yesterday. We were at the opening event for a west river petition drive to get abortion rights in South Dakota on the 2024 ballot. She was joined by volunteers Brandon Geck , Adam Weiland and McKenzie Merchant with Sisters United.
KEVN
Making stronger connections for Lakota students and South Dakota businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A panel discussion was held today for students attending Oglala Lakota College and studying graphic art design. Black Hills Energy, a freelance graphic designer, and the Jackalope ad agency joined forces to talk about career opportunities, resume advice, and internships. The panelists explained different ways...
KELOLAND TV
Industries with the most workplace injuries in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — When the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened in 1971, the state of workplace safety was extremely grim. In the 1960s, a staggering 14,000 workers died on the job every year. Without safety regulations or enforcement in place, workers were left largely unprotected from unsafe conditions, leading to high rates of injury and death.
Refugees, immigrants to South Dakota need our compassion
During the past two months, I have emceed three benefit concerts to raise awareness of a statewide effort to bring 5,000 to 10,000 Ukrainian war refugees to our state. The concerts in Watertown, Rapid City and Sioux Falls raised about $50,000 to support a fund that will help defray expenses for those who sponsor refugees. […] The post Refugees, immigrants to South Dakota need our compassion appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
cowboystatedaily.com
Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming’s Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected “grooming situation.”...
KEVN
Feeding South Dakota hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution event
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rising gas and grocery prices have left some families struggling to afford their Thanksgiving meals, and Feeding South Dakota is working to change that. “With all the grocery bills and stuff going up, everything is going up it’s harder for people to get food. So,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in South Dakota
South Dakota is known for Mount Rushmore and the badlands, but are there any sizeable lakes in the state? Yes! Actually the fourth largest manmade lake runs north to south in the middle of the state crossing over into North Dakota. Lake Oahe is the biggest lake in South Dakota but is it the deepest. Some small lakes can be remarkably deep. Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in South Dakota.
Social studies standards a new version of ‘kill the Indian, save the man’
What does it say when, during a time of deep and troubling news on the high number of deaths at the boarding schools used to assimilate D/N/Lakota children, that Gov. Kristi Noem would hire a Christian-school consultant to shape a working committee for new South Dakota social studies standards? This reads as a violation of […] The post Social studies standards a new version of ‘kill the Indian, save the man’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota flu season: 529 cases so far
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been more than 500 cases of the flu reported in South Dakota this flu season. The South Dakota Department of Health tracks the flu season starting in early October and until mid May. Through the first five weeks of the 2022-23 flu season, there’s been 529 confirmed cases, 16 hospitalizations and no deaths.
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
