If you took a micro USB storage device containing digital files and put it in a box, and put that box under a mattress, K9 Duke could find it. If you decided to throw the same micro USB in the water, K9 Duke could still find it.

The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office welcomed Duke, a 1-and-a-half-year-old English lab, last week to the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force as its new Electronic Storage Detection K9.

