Read full article on original website
Related
Elizabeth Holmes, Wife of San Diego Evans Hotels’ Heir, Sentenced to Prison for Theranos Fraud
A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, wife of San Diego-based Evans Hotels‘ heir William “Billy” Evans, to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila...
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In Fraud
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, who gained notoriety for her spectacular rise and fall in Silicon Valley and beyond, is scheduled to receive a sentence on Friday in a federal court in California for cheating investors in her now-defunct blood testing firm.
denver7.com
Elizabeth Holmes asks judge for no prison time in Theranos fraud case
Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes has asked a judge not to give her prison time as she prepares to be sentenced after going on trial for defrauding investors, Reuters reported. According to Forbes, her lawyers asked a judge to only give her a maximum of 18 months in prison if...
Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam
Holmes, who was CEO throughout the company’s turbulent 15-year history, was convicted in January in the scheme, which revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked.
Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to over 11 years in prison after monthslong trial
FORMER Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11.25 years behind bars after being convicted of a yearslong fraud scheme. Holmes is set to report to prison on April 27, 2023, which will mark the beginning of her 135-month sentence. Holmes faced a maximum of 20 years, while her...
Elizabeth Holmes trial: federal prosecutors seeking 15 years for Theranos fraud
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison for lying to investors and putting patients' safety at risk.
Judgement Day: Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes facing two decades in prison
SAN JOSE -- Disgraced CEO Elizabeth Holmes could spend much of her kids childhood in federal prison when she is sentenced Friday in the Theranos fraud case.Holmes' sentencing in the same San Jose courtroom where she was convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in January marks a climactic moment in a saga that has been dissected in an HBO documentary and an award-winning Hulu TV series about her meteoric rise and mortifying downfall.U.S. District Judge Edward Davila will take center stage as he weighs the federal government's recommendation to send Holmes, 38, to federal prison for 15 years....
Elizabeth Holmes faces sentencing in a matter of days after all three requests she made for a new trial were denied
Elizabeth Holmes had filed three motions for a new trial, including one based on a witness' visit to her home, but a judge denied all of them Monday.
Comments / 0