Canceled: Taylor Swift Eras Tour On-Sale Date Scrapped Amid Ticketmaster Problems
Fans hoping to get tickets for Taylor Swift's the Eras Tour on Friday (Nov. 18) won't get the chance. The general public on sale has been canceled. A note from Ticketmaster shares that "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been canceled."
Justice Department Investigating Ticketmaster Following Taylor Swift Tour Tickets Outrage: REPORT
The United States Justice Department is officially launching an investigation into the company that owns Ticketmaster, according to reports. The investigation comes amid increased scrutiny of the company's business practices following the Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos earlier this week, which resulted in the cancellation of the general public on-sale for tickets.
Taylor Swift Is Angry After Ticketmaster Fiasco: Singer Speaks Out After Tour On-Sale Canceled
Taylor Swift has finally spoken to fans after technical issues at Ticketmaster thwarted her on-sale date for the Eras Tour. The singer shares fans' anger and frustration, but has not yet offered a resolution. In a note shared to social media, Swift starts by saying that in recent years, she...
Elton John Plays Final US Concert: Images, Set List
Elton John has played his final U.S. concert, delivering a rousing farewell set at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Over the corse of more than two and half hours, the music legend performed many of his most beloved tracks. The night opened with the classic 1974 chart-topping single "Bennie and the Jets," before then rolling into an emphatic rendition of "Philadelphia Freedom." "I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues," "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" were among the further highlights in a set that was full of them (complete set list can be found below).
Beatles’ U.S. Apple Records Manager Ken Mansfield Dead at 85
Ken Mansfield, who served as the U.S. manager of the Beatles' Apple Records, died at the age of 85 on Nov. 17, a former colleague reported. Fellow Apple employee Chris O’Dell described Mansfield as a "dear, darling friend," adding: "Now there are only two of us left from the roof audience!" That was a reference to the last-ever Beatles live show, which took place on the roof of their Apple HQ in London on Jan. 30, 1969.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Finally Announces Streaming Premiere
The pandemic changed just about everything about the theatrical movie business. Films that used to spend months in theaters now spend weeks — or days, or no time at all — before debuting on streaming. Even after the world adjusted to life with covid, even after theaters reopened, even after restrictions lifted, many studios began hustling their films onto home video in as little as 45 days after their big-screen premieres.
Everything New on Disney+ in December
Disney+ is closing out the year in style, with a new National Treasure television series, National Treasure: Edge of History. It follows a young woman named Jess who goes on the trail of an amazing treasure that has some kind of connection to her family. Featuring appearances from returning National Treasure actors (although not, as far as we know, Nicolas Cage), the show premieres on December 14.
2022 American Music Awards Winners: See the Full List!
The 2022 American Music Awards have almost arrived, with win after win from every genre of music. On Sunday (Nov. 20), the 50th annual awards show will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This show is completely voted by the fans from music released in the past year. Wayne Brady will be hosting the telecast that will air live at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Everything Leaving Netflix in December
By our count, there are 112 new movies and shows being added to Netflix in December. That’s the good news. The bad news is 34 movies and shows are leaving Netflix in December. So if you want to watch any of the titles, below, the clock is definitely ticking.
