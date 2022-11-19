Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Related
Dodgers ditching Cody Bellinger kickstarts pursuit of Yankees’ Aaron Judge
The Aaron Judge chase has always felt like a three-horse race between the Dodgers, Giants, and Yankees, no matter how confident Hal Steinbrenner was earlier in the week that he’d be able to outbid the competition. One of those competitors just cleared a theoretical ~$20 million off their payroll...
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox may see a familiar face when the Houston Astros come to town Aug. 28 in a revenge series.
FOX Sports
Kiner-Falefa agrees to $6.1M deal with Yanks, Trivino $4.1M
NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees agreed Friday to a $6 million, one-year contract and reliever Lou Trivino got a $4.1 million deal, both avoiding salary arbitration. Kiner-Falefa got a $1.3 million raise under the deal, which was struck as the evening deadline...
Wichita Eagle
The Phillies Should Refrain From Batting Schwarber Leadoff in 2023
Coming out of spring training, the Philadelphia Phillies never intended on hitting Kyle Schwarber in the leadoff spot. It just sort of happened. Though it wasn’t perfect, Schwarber remained there largely because the Phillies weren’t filled with other options. Could the Phillies have inserted Jean Segura or Bryson...
Yardbarker
Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason
Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Roster: LA Ace is Due For a Hefty PayDay Entering Final Season Before Free Agency
The Dodgers pitching in 2022 was spectacular. They had the best team ERA in the entire league, and a big reason for that was because of Dodgers ace Julio Urias. Urias topped his 2021 campaign with an incredible 2022 season as he had a career-best 2.16 ERA, a 17-7 record, and finished third in this year's NL Cy Young race.
Three Reasons to Be Optimistic and Pessimistic About the Phillies Off-Season
There are reasons to believe the Philadelphia Phillies can win the National League Pennant again next year, but also there are reasons to believe things could get worse too.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge to LA Becomes ‘More Plausible’ With Cody Bellinger Non-Tendered
The Dodgers non-tendered outfielder Cody Bellinger on Friday, possibly laying the groundwork to cut ties with the former Rookie of the Year and MVP. While L.A. president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman says the team remains interested in bring Bellinger back on a more team-friendly deal, for the first time the slugger has a say in it, as he's a free agent and eligible to sign with any team.
Yardbarker
Red Sox non-tender Yu Chang, Franchy Cordero
The Red Sox have elected not to tender 2023 contracts to infielder Yu Chang and first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, the club announced on Friday night. As a result, both Chang and Cordero are now free agents. Chang, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Rays in early September. The versatile...
Comments / 0