Warrenville, IL

Scholarship Started In Memory Of Student Who Died At Naperville Event

NAPERVILLE, IL — A memorial scholarship has been started in memory of Daniel Moshi, of Franklin Park, just over a month after the 17-year-old Leyden High School student collapsed and died during a choir event that was hosted at Naperville North High School. The Daniel Moshi Memorial Scholarship, which...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Weekend Chicago Shootings: 15-Year-Old Among 3 Killed, 2 Teens Among 17 Others Hurt

A 15-year-old girl was among three people killed, and two teens were among at least 17 people wounded in gun violence in Chicago over the weekend. The girl and a man were killed and another person critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Austin on the West Side. They were standing with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone opened fire about 11:40 p.m., Chicago police said. The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead, officials said. A man, 44, was shot in the chest and was taken to the same hospital, where he also died, police said. A 39-year-old man went to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was listed in critical condition. No one was in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
Slain River Oaks Center security guard's family asks killers to turn themselves in

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- The family of a security guard who was shot and killed during a jewelry store robbery on Wednesday at River Oaks Center shopping mall is pleading for the man's killers to turn themselves in."He lived to protect, and he died protecting," said Maime David, who helped raise her nephew, Norman Thomas. "He went to Desert Storm, come back home -- and for this to happen? So whoever did it, God have mercy on your soul."After two tours with the Army, Thomas, 57, died Wednesday while doing his job as a security guard working at River Oaks...
CALUMET CITY, IL
Suburban Chicago couple finally gets adopted daughter after agency closed years ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years ago, CBS 2 told you about a suburban couple crushed when an adoption agency suddenly closed, ending their dreams of adopting another child.But now, they have a reason to give thanks this holiday season. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez was there when their long journey finally came to an end.This Friday marks the day before National Adoption Day. But for the Hickey family, they like to call it "Maddie's Gotcha Day.""It's been a very long journey."After nearly four years in their care, James and David Hickey finally get to officially call Maddie their own. "We've had...
CHICAGO, IL
Palos Park hands out police awards

There were awards aplenty on Monday night in Palos Park. Police Commissioner Dan Polk handed out several awards at Monday night’s village council meeting at the Kaptur Administrative Center. Commander Chris Hughes and Sergeant Diana Campbell earned recognition for reviewing and revising the Palos Park Police Department’s policies under...
PALOS PARK, IL
NW Indiana woman pleads guilty in abuse death of brother, 10

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to neglect in the death of her 10-year-old brother, who prosecutors said endured months of abuse from her and her spouse before he died. Twenty-eight-year-old April L. Wright admitted in a plea agreement to one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death that she and her wife, 28-year-old Rachel R. Wright, dislocated two of Leviticus Kuchta’s cervical vertebrae and his mandible, resulting in his October 2020 death. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that prosecutors say Leviticus “was repeatedly isolated and tortured” by his sister and her wife. Officers found him dead in the couple’s Merrillville home after Rachel Wright called 911.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Urban Prep High School closing its downtown campus at end of school year

CHICAGO - Urban Prep High School will be closing its downtown campus at the end of the school year. The Illinois Board of Education has voted to end the academy's charter agreement, citing drops in enrollment. The move marks the latest blow to the nationally recognized charter network that specializes...
CHICAGO, IL
Funeral for slain Uber driver to take place Saturday

CHICAGO — The funeral for the 36-year-old uber driver who was shot and killed November 5 took place Saturday morning in Evanston. Caron Arterberry was driving for Uber when he stopped at 80th and South Jeffery and a car pulled up next to him and two people started shooting. Arterberry was killed and the passenger […]
EVANSTON, IL

