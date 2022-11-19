Read full article on original website
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
The Instagram-friendly Ralph's Coffee opens first store in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
VIDEO: Heart transplant recipient meets mother whose daughter saved his life
Just before Christmas 2018, Andreona Williams passed away at the age of 20. On Saturday, her mother Amber Morgan came to Chicago from Indiana, where she met with 68-year-old Tom Johnson, the transplant recipient of her daughter’s donated heart
Unbreakable bond: Mother of organ donor meets man who received her daughter's heart
The mother of an organ donor was able to listen to her daughter's heart beating inside the man who received the life-saving donation.
Illinois father dies after collecting donations for daughter’s Girl Scout troop
NEW LENOX, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois father died after he fell out of a car while collecting donations with his daughter for her Girl Scouts troop. The family was driving around a New Lenox neighborhood on November 6 when Aaron LaMore fell from the open hatchback he was riding in with his daughter. The […]
napervillelocal.com
Scholarship Started In Memory Of Student Who Died At Naperville Event
NAPERVILLE, IL — A memorial scholarship has been started in memory of Daniel Moshi, of Franklin Park, just over a month after the 17-year-old Leyden High School student collapsed and died during a choir event that was hosted at Naperville North High School. The Daniel Moshi Memorial Scholarship, which...
Former Wheaton Warrenville South star athlete gives gift of life after deadly fall
Declin Ermer is being remembered for his personality and his life-saving gifts.
Weekend Chicago Shootings: 15-Year-Old Among 3 Killed, 2 Teens Among 17 Others Hurt
A 15-year-old girl was among three people killed, and two teens were among at least 17 people wounded in gun violence in Chicago over the weekend. The girl and a man were killed and another person critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Austin on the West Side. They were standing with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone opened fire about 11:40 p.m., Chicago police said. The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead, officials said. A man, 44, was shot in the chest and was taken to the same hospital, where he also died, police said. A 39-year-old man went to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was listed in critical condition. No one was in custody.
Widow, daughter of Chicago Tylenol murders victim share memories in Barrington
Theresa Janus lost her husband Adam in the Chicago Tylenol murders 40 years ago. She shared her memories in Barrington Friday.
Slain River Oaks Center security guard's family asks killers to turn themselves in
CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- The family of a security guard who was shot and killed during a jewelry store robbery on Wednesday at River Oaks Center shopping mall is pleading for the man's killers to turn themselves in."He lived to protect, and he died protecting," said Maime David, who helped raise her nephew, Norman Thomas. "He went to Desert Storm, come back home -- and for this to happen? So whoever did it, God have mercy on your soul."After two tours with the Army, Thomas, 57, died Wednesday while doing his job as a security guard working at River Oaks...
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 shot, 1 killed, in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say
Two people were shot, one killed, Sunday in a drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park, Chicago police said.
Aunt accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier pleads not guilty
The incident was captured on surveillance video, prosecutors said.
Suburban Chicago couple finally gets adopted daughter after agency closed years ago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years ago, CBS 2 told you about a suburban couple crushed when an adoption agency suddenly closed, ending their dreams of adopting another child.But now, they have a reason to give thanks this holiday season. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez was there when their long journey finally came to an end.This Friday marks the day before National Adoption Day. But for the Hickey family, they like to call it "Maddie's Gotcha Day.""It's been a very long journey."After nearly four years in their care, James and David Hickey finally get to officially call Maddie their own. "We've had...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Palos Park hands out police awards
There were awards aplenty on Monday night in Palos Park. Police Commissioner Dan Polk handed out several awards at Monday night’s village council meeting at the Kaptur Administrative Center. Commander Chris Hughes and Sergeant Diana Campbell earned recognition for reviewing and revising the Palos Park Police Department’s policies under...
wglc.net
NW Indiana woman pleads guilty in abuse death of brother, 10
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to neglect in the death of her 10-year-old brother, who prosecutors said endured months of abuse from her and her spouse before he died. Twenty-eight-year-old April L. Wright admitted in a plea agreement to one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death that she and her wife, 28-year-old Rachel R. Wright, dislocated two of Leviticus Kuchta’s cervical vertebrae and his mandible, resulting in his October 2020 death. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that prosecutors say Leviticus “was repeatedly isolated and tortured” by his sister and her wife. Officers found him dead in the couple’s Merrillville home after Rachel Wright called 911.
Security guard killed in River Oaks Mall shooting was Army veteran, grandfather, family says
Norman Thomas' family is absolutely heartbroken over the loss of a person they describe as their "Superman."
Hundreds of Turkeys Given Away to Families in Need as Thanksgiving Approaches
The Will Group, a North Lawndale manufacturing facility, transformed into a grab and go turkey giveaway Saturday. The business gave away 150 turkeys and bags of groceries, helping the many struggling families this holiday season. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot even stopped by to help pass out bags. “Well thank God...
fox32chicago.com
Urban Prep High School closing its downtown campus at end of school year
CHICAGO - Urban Prep High School will be closing its downtown campus at the end of the school year. The Illinois Board of Education has voted to end the academy's charter agreement, citing drops in enrollment. The move marks the latest blow to the nationally recognized charter network that specializes...
Funeral for slain Uber driver to take place Saturday
CHICAGO — The funeral for the 36-year-old uber driver who was shot and killed November 5 took place Saturday morning in Evanston. Caron Arterberry was driving for Uber when he stopped at 80th and South Jeffery and a car pulled up next to him and two people started shooting. Arterberry was killed and the passenger […]
ABC7 Chicago
Heather Mack's daughter ordered into custody of mom's cousin; Mack says she should go to grandma
CHICAGO -- A Cook County judge ordered Heather Mack's 7-year-old daughter into the temporary care of a maternal cousin of Mack's from Colorado at the end of a contentious, hourslong hearing Thursday - despite Mack asking the judge from jail to choose the girl's grandmother instead. Lisa Hellmann will become...
Family refutes claim after Dolton police blame in-custody death on suicide; ISP investigating
The family's desperate plea cried aloud outside the Dolton Police Department, where Darius Wilson, spent his last moments alive.
Turkey giveaway today: Free food available for those in need across city, suburbs for Thanksgiving
There are more turkey giveaways on Sunday throughout the city and suburbs.
