Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is going to miss the next 3-4 weeks due to a bone injury in his left foot, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey left Friday's game and did not return due to left foot pain. He received an MRI Saturday afternoon, and now, it seems as though he could be missing the next month or so of play. The 76ers are already shorthanded in the backcourt, and it'll be up to Shake Milton to serve as point guard.

1 DAY AGO