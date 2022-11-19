ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Sixers’ Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris’ consistent production has long been an underrated factor behind the Philadelphia 76ers’ success. His repertoire is not as sexy or entertaining as some of the more athletic and versatile forwards in the NBA, but Harris gets the job done. Despite that reality, though, rumors are already...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Sixers reportedly discussing Tobias Harris in trade talks

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Philadelphia 76ers have been discussing potential trades including forward Tobias Harris. Charania mentions that Harris’ name has been in conversations with other clubs as the December 15th date looms, which is the date that players who signed contracts in the offseason are eligible to be traded.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ladder-shoving controversy with 76ers, explained

A bizarre scene played out post-game after the Philadelphia 76ers earned a thrilling 110-102 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. The Sixers were playing without injured stars James Harden and Tobias Harris, and lost starting guard Tyrese Maxey to injury after halftime, but rode another brilliant performance from Joel Embiid to the win.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid showers praise on Sixers reserves stepping up amid James Harden, Tyrese Maxey injuries

PHILADELPHIA – Despite a strong effort to make it a close game, the Philadelphia 76ers couldn’t overcome injuries to key players to snatch a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Joel Embiid stuffed the stat sheet and the Sixers got huge games from the emergency starting backcourt of Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, but it wasn’t enough to take the win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Woj: Tyrese Maxey (foot) expected to miss 3-4 weeks for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is going to miss the next 3-4 weeks due to a bone injury in his left foot, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey left Friday's game and did not return due to left foot pain. He received an MRI Saturday afternoon, and now, it seems as though he could be missing the next month or so of play. The 76ers are already shorthanded in the backcourt, and it'll be up to Shake Milton to serve as point guard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy