76ers vs. Bucks: Tobias Harris' Playing Status on Friday

By Justin Grasso
 2 days ago

Will Tobias Harris play against the Bucks on Friday?

When the Philadelphia 76ers take the floor on Friday night, they’ll be without their starting forward, Tobias Harris .

Going into the Friday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers added Tobias Harris to the injury report. Per the report, Harris is dealing with left hip soreness.

76ers head coach Doc Rivers couldn’t say whether Harris was going to play or not during his routine pregame press conference. Therefore, all signs pointed toward the veteran forward being a game-time decision.

Friday’s matchup marks the first time Harris will miss a game this season. Leading up to the Friday night matchup, Harris played in 14-straight games for the Sixers. In an average of 33 minutes of action, Harris has drained 46 percent of his shots while averaging 14 points per game.

Along with Harris, the Sixers have dealt with numerous injuries lately. Two weeks back, the star guard James Harden suffered a tendon strain in his foot. He remains off the court and is expected to miss approximately a month’s worth of games.

In addition to Harden, Furkan Korkmaz is dealing with a knee effusion. The veteran reserve is on pace to miss his second-straight game on Friday.

With Harris out of the mix against the Bucks, the Sixers will insert Danuel House Jr. into the starting lineup. Rather than starting Matisse Thybulle for the absent Harden, the Sixers will bring De'Anthony Melton back into the starting five for the night to start alongside Joel Embiid , PJ Tucker , Tyrese Maxey , and House.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

