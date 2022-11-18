Read full article on original website
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Hartmann: St. Louis' Basic Income Plan Is a Political Flashpoint
Even the once liberal Post-Dispatch has critiqued plans to give $500 a month to low-income city residents
FOX2now.com
Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities homeowners and businesses have
Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities …. Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Variety gives children with special needs a brand …. A team of over 160 volunteers with Variety The Children’s...
myleaderpaper.com
County’s new municipal judge has varied background – including the movies
A cursory look at the resume for Jefferson County’s new municipal judge, Jalesia F.M. Kuenzel, indicates she checks the usual and desirable boxes for qualifications for a judge. She graduated with cum laude honors from the Southern Illinois University School of Law, worked for a couple of prestigious firms...
Illinois Business Journal
AHS to purchase Gateway Regional Medical Center
American Healthcare Systems (AHS), headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire 305-bed Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Ill. Gateway would join the growing AHS system of community-based hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices, outpatient clinics, and home health services. AHS has a large network...
KFVS12
More than 13,500 Mo. households approved for flood recovery money as application period closes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 13,500 households have been approved for federal money to help with flood recovery. According to a release from Governor Mike Parson’s Office, $42.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant assistance was approved as the application period for St. Louis area flooding in July closed.
FOX2now.com
Troy Family Dental in Illinois Offers Sedation Dentistry and Partial Dental Implants
ST. LOUIS — We are giving thanks to Troy Family Dental in Troy, IL. They make dentist visits so much better and less stressful. If you fear going to the dentist because of being in pain, or the sounds of the equipment on the teeth, let Troy Family Dental in Illinois put your fears to rest with sedation dentistry.
gbhsblueandgold.com
St. Louis shooting devastates community
Traumatic St. Louis school shooting with the 19-year-old gunman who killed two people and wounded several others at his former high school. Leaving a note saying, “the perfect storm for a mass shooter.”. Orlando Harris graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last year and returned Monday...
edglentoday.com
United States Attorney’s Office Honors Nick Manns, Other Law Enforcement Personnel For Exceptional Service
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - United States Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe announced the recipients of the 2022 Law Enforcement Public Service Awards on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Personnel from several federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies who contributed to the success of federal cases were recognized for their commitment to pursuing justice and public safety.
columbiachronicle.com
Media Hub Minute Episode 6
On this episode of the Media Hub Minute, host Justice Lewis shares how you can check out Columbia musicians at the Blackstone Hotel. Then, hear about the Chicago Cabaret Professionals as we take you to their annual gala. Finally, learn about Columbia’s Japanese Anime and Manga Club, or JAM Club,...
10 Midwest Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
For the past few years the housing market has been so hot it seemed to defy the economic downturn brought about by the pandemic. While many people were losing their jobs due to lockdowns, record low...
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s soccer defeats St. Louis, advances in NCAA Tournament
KEY MOMENTS (from IU Athletics) 11’ – Indiana had its best chance of the first half from an early corner as the ball came inside the six-yard box to redshirt senior Daniel Munie. Munie tried a shot across his body, but SLU senior goalkeeper Carlos Tofern got right in front of it and deflected it out to freshman midfielder Jack Wagoner, who put an attempt wide.
A murder mystery
The murder of Brandon Bentley remains unsolved. Bentley was a businessman linked to Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation tribal operation
mycouriertribune.com
She was 37, he was 71. How the vice president met and married a St. Louis widow in 1949
ST. LOUIS • Jane Hadley was a quick-witted, charming widow whose husband had been a prominent railroad lawyer. Alben W. Barkley was a widower 34 years her senior who happened to be Harry Truman's vice president. They met in May 1949 at a party in Washington. Soon, the VP...
'Do not use alternative heat sources during cold snaps', a local energy assistance charity says
ST. LOUIS — The bi-state's nonprofit energy assistance charity, Heat Up St. Louis and Heat Up Missouri is in the midst of what could be their busiest winter yet and it's not technically even winter. Gentry Trotter, with Heat Up St. Louis and Heat Up Missouri, told 5 On...
Get Your Drunk Ass Home for Free in St. Louis Thanksgiving Eve
Keep it safe this Skanksgiving by using a rideshare
friars.com
Men’s Basketball Falls To Saint Louis, 76-73, In Hall Of Fame Tip-off
UNCASVILLE, Conn. - The Providence College men's basketball team fell to Saint Louis, 76-73, on Sunday, Nov. 20 In the Hall of Fame Tip-off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) led the way for the Friars with a career-high 20 points and nine rebounds. Redshirt senior Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
New program helps reduce energy costs for Ameren Illinois customers
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – If you’re looking for ways to save money on energy bills this winter, Ameren Illinois is beginning a new plan to help customers manage their costs. Ameren Illinois estimates monthly bills for customers who receive electricity and natural gas supply service from them could be approximately 25% higher than they were last […]
‘Sleep Out’ sleepers prepared for possible coldest night on record
About 80 people spent Thursday night sleeping in the bitter cold as part of the Sleep Out: Executive Edition benefiting the Covenant House Missouri.
Former St. Louis Alderman Would Rather Keep That Bribe Money, Actually
John Collins-Muhammad's lawyer seems to think that crime should pay after all
