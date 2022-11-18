ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, IL

Illinois Business Journal

AHS to purchase Gateway Regional Medical Center

American Healthcare Systems (AHS), headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire 305-bed Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Ill. Gateway would join the growing AHS system of community-based hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices, outpatient clinics, and home health services. AHS has a large network...
GRANITE CITY, IL
gbhsblueandgold.com

St. Louis shooting devastates community

Traumatic St. Louis school shooting with the 19-year-old gunman who killed two people and wounded several others at his former high school. Leaving a note saying, “the perfect storm for a mass shooter.”. Orlando Harris graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last year and returned Monday...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

United States Attorney’s Office Honors Nick Manns, Other Law Enforcement Personnel For Exceptional Service

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - United States Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe announced the recipients of the 2022 Law Enforcement Public Service Awards on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Personnel from several federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies who contributed to the success of federal cases were recognized for their commitment to pursuing justice and public safety.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
columbiachronicle.com

Media Hub Minute Episode 6

On this episode of the Media Hub Minute, host Justice Lewis shares how you can check out Columbia musicians at the Blackstone Hotel. Then, hear about the Chicago Cabaret Professionals as we take you to their annual gala. Finally, learn about Columbia’s Japanese Anime and Manga Club, or JAM Club,...
COLUMBIA, IL
thedailyhoosier.com

IU men’s soccer defeats St. Louis, advances in NCAA Tournament

KEY MOMENTS (from IU Athletics) 11’ – Indiana had its best chance of the first half from an early corner as the ball came inside the six-yard box to redshirt senior Daniel Munie. Munie tried a shot across his body, but SLU senior goalkeeper Carlos Tofern got right in front of it and deflected it out to freshman midfielder Jack Wagoner, who put an attempt wide.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
friars.com

Men’s Basketball Falls To Saint Louis, 76-73, In Hall Of Fame Tip-off

UNCASVILLE, Conn. - The Providence College men's basketball team fell to Saint Louis, 76-73, on Sunday, Nov. 20 In the Hall of Fame Tip-off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) led the way for the Friars with a career-high 20 points and nine rebounds. Redshirt senior Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCIA

New program helps reduce energy costs for Ameren Illinois customers

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – If you’re looking for ways to save money on energy bills this winter, Ameren Illinois is beginning a new plan to help customers manage their costs. Ameren Illinois estimates monthly bills for customers who receive electricity and natural gas supply service from them could be approximately 25% higher than they were last […]
COLLINSVILLE, IL

